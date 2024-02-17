76 Stories To Learn About Marketplace

Let's learn about Marketplace via these 76 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

Creators want a direct relationship with their own users, which is against the platforms’ DNA. E.g. FB restricts ability for large group admins to message members. Agree that platforms adding in direct monetization features is a big risk though to new startups in the Passion Economy. Here’s some tactics for startups to hedge against incumbents:

Numerous people utilize numerous online NFT marketplace to buy and sell goods using Blockchain technology and other cryptocurrencies.

What's the main digitalization trends in the yachting industry and points to specific areas of improvement where AI-based solutions should be applied?

Amazon is the largest retailer in the world, but a majority of the sales on the site come from third-party sellers. Along with toasters and mops, the site’s a target for people trying to sell dangerous and illicit products.

The use of Blockchain technology in Metaverse games is allowing the expansion of various Marketplaces to monetize creations of artists, users and players in gen

NFT marketplaces are emerging quickly, but among them, choosing the right one is essential. Click on the link to know the top-15 NFT marketplace.

Bitcoin & crypto were originally intended to be used as a currency. Hardly surprising that has not happened when it’s so complex for non tech savvy and without a marketplace for buyers and sellers to transact.

Safex Blockchain realizes Satoshi’s abandoned eCommerce dream, but with privacy features from Monero. True P2P sale of goods & services is now a reality.

Thread: The best consumer marketplaces end up supply-constrained, because they tap into an incredible amount of demand. For instance, Airbnb, Lyft, and Uber have seemingly infinite demand since the product/market fit is so strong–and this demand puts pressure on supply.

You’ve probably read about how Amazon has put a stop to its paid acquisition. We’ve covered the topic extensively already over the past few weeks, and yet, what we’ve recently discovered sheds some light on the magnitude of this move.

Matt is the co-founder & VP of Marketing and Developer Relations at Manifold, the cloud-native marketplace company.

The adaption of digital assets, along with blockchain infrastructures, has placed tremendous pressure on stock exchanges, marketplaces, and trading vehicles.

UCROWDME is the world’s first idea currency and global ideas marketplace where people can sell their ideas to businesses, protected on the blockchain.

The New Importance of Privacy in Online Marketplaces](https://hackernoon.com/facebook-and-the-libra-effect-the-new-importance-of-privacy-in-online-marketplaces-esfj3y5p) Members of the Libra Association, a group of 28 companies and not-for-profit groups including and brought together by Facebook may soon have the power to forever change the history of the online marketplace worldwide. The Senate and House hearings in Washington July 18th and 19th - as theatrical as they were - may still only be a subtle indication of the grand ramifications of a marketplace where privacy does not exist for buyers and sellers.

It happens all the time—you search for anything in Google or Apple Store and get millions of suggested results

Bridging web2.0 and web3.0 - Mighty Jaxx provides real world utility for NFTs.

Here are five ways to build engagement for your talent marketplace.

Means of Creation with Adam Davidson and a new Slack community

Nestled in a 10-square-kilometer area in the southwest zone of São Paulo, the favela (slum) Paraisópolis is home to more than 100,000 Brazilians.

As per the survey, the global fitness industry was valued near $100 billion in 2019 as more and more people were becoming more cautious about their health. Since physical activities are closely linked with well-being, in recent years strategies are being planned for improving the sedentary lifestyle. Fitness centers help in providing personalized training in which the trainers will invest their time in accomplishing fitness goals.

My journey from BlackRock employee to Fintech employer at age 27 building a platform to facilitate partial buyout deals between online biz founders & investors

Entrepreneurs looking for ways to grow their business can start by selling on e-commerce platforms. For many, online marketplaces are an untapped opportunity as they provide easy access to large new audience.

The top-earning writer on the paid newsletter platform Substack earns more than $500,000 a year from reader subscriptions. The top content creator on Podia, a platform for video courses and digital memberships, makes more than $100,000 a month. And teachers across the US are bringing in thousands of dollars a month teaching live, virtual classes on Outschool and Juni Learning.

An argument for a marketplace of currencies on the bitcoin standard

More than a decade ago, Wired editor Kevin Kelly wrote an essay called “1,000 True Fans,” predicting that the internet would allow large swaths of people to make a living off their creations, whether an artist, musician, author, or entrepreneur. Rather than pursuing widespread celebrity, he argued, creators only needed to engage a modest base of “true fans”—those who will “buy anything you produce”—to the tune of $100 per fan, per year (for a total annual income of $100,000). By embracing online networks, he believed creators could bypass traditional gatekeepers and middlemen, get paid directly by a smaller base of fans, and live comfortably off the spoils.

The importance of power users

Power users drive some of the most successful companies — people who love their product, are highly engaged, and contribute a ton of value to the network. In ecommerce marketplaces it’s power sellers, in ridesharing platforms it’s power riders, and in social networks it’s influencers.

Being a designer or web developer is a fabulous possibility to start working as a freelancer. I will bet anything you’ve been reflecting on it thousands of times, that is why you’re here. Don’t drain your energy on infinite searching of the most reliable and beneficial online marketplace to sell your designs, artworks or sell website templates.

We all know Customer feedback is always useful for increasing product quality or service. But do you know that by using Customer feedback, you can also increase your company's revenue?

Gregory Robinson’s Fundraising Journey For A Market That Helps Women Return To The Workforce (As told to Nathan Beckord)

How building in public helped the growth of my startup.

SEO optimization of the product card is necessary for the marketplace search algorithms to see the seller’s offer and show it to potential buyers.

In April 2019, fans of the makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill noticed her new eyeshadow palette, normally $38, on Walmart.com for the unbelievably low price of $16.39. Many rushed to buy; others were skeptical: Hill had announced that the palette would be available only through certain retailers, and Walmart wasn’t one of them.

We found banned items for sale on Amazon.com

Starting an online marketplace company requires a lot of brainstorming. Here is a list of the best marketplace ideas, together with reasons to invest.

Get to know BOWWE experience on AppSumo and learn how to make your product no.1!

The Future of Marketplaces is an unknown. However, the rise of the Passion Economy could be an opportunity to create marketplaces with passion-driven verticals.

Passion Economy platforms are rooted in a value proposition that deeply appeals to workers—they lower the barriers to earning income

Clayton Christensen's disruption theory and what it means for the Passion Economy

In the current era of the internet, we tend to shop online more often than ever before. We can attribute it to the fact that it’s infinitely easier to compare products from different sellers this way.

Industries and governments are continuously seeking ways to optimize the movement of goods, data, and currencies across global supply chains. Global growth needs a jumpstart.

[This post was co-authored by me and my colleague at a16z, D’Arcy Coolican (@dcoolican). This is a companion to our other essay exploring the dynamics of network effects. If you’re an operator, we’d love to hear your thoughts on how you measure your own product’s network effects!]

I like this article by Sam Lessin on the future of social, but think there’s a big omission. Namely, one of the major opportunities in social is to first focus on helping creators monetize and own their audiences, then layering in social elements on top.

Within my company, Bearer, the whole team is focused on helping developers that rely on third-party APIs. In 2019, our engineers developed a solution that eased how to integrate with any API that uses OAuth.

Hi readers, today, I’m publishing a letter that I penned with Nate D’Anna, co-founder and co-CEO of Dumpling, about Prop 22 and the status of gig workers.

How new models of e-commerce can enable the Passion Economy

The internet and rise of micro-entrepreneurship

But a ProPublica investigation based on internal corporate documents, interviews and law enforcement records reveals how those safeguards fail to protect buyers

After the global economic crisis of 2008, the question of trust in the modern international financial system arose globally. The answer to this request was the emergence of the first decentralized Internet system — Bitcoin, which from “decentralized” money turned into a valuable financial asset by 2020.

[This essay was co-authored by my colleague D’Arcy Coolican (@dcoolican) and me. We also compiled a list of metrics to measure your network effects.]

What can founders / operators do when it comes to navigating the complexities that come with the territory in regulated industries? Here are some opportunities.

The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently.

[I co-wrote this essay with my a16z partner Andrew Chen. We’re excited about the future of marketplaces and the service economy. Hope you enjoy this glimpse into our thinking, and let us know if you have any feedback!]

This is a continuation of a series on bring an app to life, from nothing to something. Read Part 1 here.

We gathered 24 marketplace tactics used by well known Startups. Let's check out how to solve the chicken and egg problem to launch own startup company.

The main vision of all online sellers is to have a perfect and reliable multi vendor website that is because it is capable of generating high profits and also it can be easily managed. People are getting comfortable in purchasing the products of their need in any online store.

In the world of podcasting, the flywheel is spinning: new technologies including AirPods, connected cars, and smart speakers have made it much easier for consumers to listen to audio content, which in turn creates more revenue and financial opportunity for creators, which further encourages high-quality audio content to flow into the space. There are now over 700K free podcasts available and thousands more launching each week.

