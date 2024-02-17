76 Stories To Learn About Marketplace

Search icon
    February 17th, 2024
    Learn everything you need to know about Marketplace via these 76 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Marketplace via these 76 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. 5 Things That Make Ecommerce Startups Work

    2. What is the Biggest Risk For Passion Economy Startups?

    Creators want a direct relationship with their own users, which is against the platforms’ DNA. E.g. FB restricts ability for large group admins to message members. Agree that platforms adding in direct monetization features is a big risk though to new startups in the Passion Economy. Here’s some tactics for startups to hedge against incumbents:

    3. How to Build an NFT Marketplace App

    Numerous people utilize numerous online NFT marketplace to buy and sell goods using Blockchain technology and other cryptocurrencies.

    4. Innovation in The Yachting Industry: What to Build in a Not-So-Known Industry

    What's the main digitalization trends in the yachting industry and points to specific areas of improvement where AI-based solutions should be applied?

    5. Can You Tell What Products On This List Are Prohibited On Amazon?

    Amazon is the largest retailer in the world, but a majority of the sales on the site come from third-party sellers. Along with toasters and mops, the site’s a target for people trying to sell dangerous and illicit products.

    6. Options in the Metaverse: Enjin, The Sandbox, and Other Marketplaces

    The use of Blockchain technology in Metaverse games is allowing the expansion of various Marketplaces to monetize creations of artists, users and players in gen

    7. What Will the Next Era of Marketplaces Look Like?

    8. Passion Economy: The "Influencer Stack" and Chinese Influencer Incubators [Tweetstorm]

    9. Li Jin: My Path to Venture Capital

    10. Community-as-a-Service Concept: How You Can Monetize Access

    11. Being A Creator: Definition, Economy, Tools and More

    12. An Introduction to MaaS; Marketplace As a Service

    13. 15 Top NFT Marketplaces To Check Out in 2022

    NFT marketplaces are emerging quickly, but among them, choosing the right one is essential. Click on the link to know the top-15 NFT marketplace.

    14. We Are Making Crypto More Usable In The FIAT world

    Bitcoin & crypto were originally intended to be used as a currency. Hardly surprising that has not happened when it’s so complex for non tech savvy and without a marketplace for buyers and sellers to transact.

    15. Crypto eCommerce is on the Rise

    Safex Blockchain realizes Satoshi’s abandoned eCommerce dream, but with privacy features from Monero. True P2P sale of goods & services is now a reality.

    16. Top 5 Freelance Marketplace to Start Your Online Сareer

    Are you trying to earn a living online?

    17. The Secret Behind Successful Marketplaces [Tweetstorm]

    Thread: The best consumer marketplaces end up supply-constrained, because they tap into an incredible amount of demand. For instance, Airbnb, Lyft, and Uber have seemingly infinite demand since the product/market fit is so strong–and this demand puts pressure on supply.

    18. Passion Economy is a Consumer Enterprization Movement

    19. Amazon Is Losing Market Share Across Several Segments to Competitors [A Numbers Game]

    You’ve probably read about how Amazon has put a stop to its paid acquisition. We’ve covered the topic extensively already over the past few weeks, and yet, what we’ve recently discovered sheds some light on the magnitude of this move.

    20. Founder Interviews: Matt Creager of Manifold

    Matt is the co-founder & VP of Marketing and Developer Relations at Manifold, the cloud-native marketplace company.

    21. Passion Economy: Not All Communities Are Created Equal

    22. Reminder: Not All Virtual Currencies Are Crypto

    Hola! Örvendek! Gutentag! Kayfak? In my neverending search to connect with other humans, I’ve always been fond of learning new languages...

    23. Introducing My Product Vision Realized Pre-emptively

    READ ON DOWNWARD for a sneak preview of an up-and-coming bot I've been creating that might make a subscribable appearance...

    24. How The Capital Markets Industry is Being Innovated and Why You Should Be Happy About It

    The adaption of digital assets, along with blockchain infrastructures, has placed tremendous pressure on stock exchanges, marketplaces, and trading vehicles.

    25. The World's First 'Idea Currency' by UCROWDME

    UCROWDME is the world’s first idea currency and global ideas marketplace where people can sell their ideas to businesses, protected on the blockchain.

    26. Passion Economy: How to Organically Grow While Maintaining Paid Groups

    [28. Facebook & the Libra Effect:

    The New Importance of Privacy in Online Marketplaces](https://hackernoon.com/facebook-and-the-libra-effect-the-new-importance-of-privacy-in-online-marketplaces-esfj3y5p) Members of the Libra Association, a group of 28 companies and not-for-profit groups including and brought together by Facebook may soon have the power to forever change the history of the online marketplace worldwide. The Senate and House hearings in Washington July 18th and 19th - as theatrical as they were - may still only be a subtle indication of the grand ramifications of a marketplace where privacy does not exist for buyers and sellers.

    29. Who Gets to Decide What Good is?

    It happens all the time—you search for anything in Google or Apple Store and get millions of suggested results

    30. Mighty Jaxx is Building Their MightyVerse With Their Latest NFT Drop Inked Stories: Medusa

    Bridging web2.0 and web3.0 - Mighty Jaxx provides real world utility for NFTs.

    31. 5 Ways to Drive Better Engagement Within Your Talent Marketplace

    Here are five ways to build engagement for your talent marketplace.

    32. What's New: Means Of Creation Show Launch And Slack Group

    Means of Creation with Adam Davidson and a new Slack community

    33. This Startup is Bringing Ecommerce to Brazilian Favelas

    Nestled in a 10-square-kilometer area in the southwest zone of São Paulo, the favela (slum) Paraisópolis is home to more than 100,000 Brazilians.

    34. Starting an Online Fitness Business

    As per the survey, the global fitness industry was valued near $100 billion in 2019 as more and more people were becoming more cautious about their health. Since physical activities are closely linked with well-being, in recent years strategies are being planned for improving the sedentary lifestyle. Fitness centers help in providing personalized training in which the trainers will invest their time in accomplishing fitness goals.

    35. Taking the Leap: From Corporate Employee to Startup FinTech Founder

    My journey from BlackRock employee to Fintech employer at age 27 building a platform to facilitate partial buyout deals between online biz founders & investors

    36. Why Your Company Should Be Listed in a B2B Marketplace?

    Entrepreneurs looking for ways to grow their business can start by selling on e-commerce platforms. For many, online marketplaces are an untapped opportunity as they provide easy access to large new audience.

    37. 3 Price Mechanisms for Marketplaces

    Marketplaces

    38. Bootstrapping A Marketplace: "Fake It Till You Make It" Strategy

    39. How Aggregators Are Replacing Brands [Tweetstorm]

    40. The Passion Economy’s Worklife Balance

    The top-earning writer on the paid newsletter platform Substack earns more than $500,000 a year from reader subscriptions. The top content creator on Podia, a platform for video courses and digital memberships, makes more than $100,000 a month. And teachers across the US are bringing in thousands of dollars a month teaching live, virtual classes on Outschool and Juni Learning.

    41. Bitcoin Dodging Doge as Doge Dodges Bit by Bit

    An argument for a marketplace of currencies on the bitcoin standard

    42. Pros and Cons of Running a Managed Marketplace

    43. How 100 True Fans Can Change Everything

    More than a decade ago, Wired editor Kevin Kelly wrote an essay called “1,000 True Fans,” predicting that the internet would allow large swaths of people to make a living off their creations, whether an artist, musician, author, or entrepreneur. Rather than pursuing widespread celebrity, he argued, creators only needed to engage a modest base of “true fans”—those who will “buy anything you produce”—to the tune of $100 per fan, per year (for a total annual income of $100,000). By embracing online networks, he believed creators could bypass traditional gatekeepers and middlemen, get paid directly by a smaller base of fans, and live comfortably off the spoils.

    44. 3 Ways to Monetize B2C Marketplaces, On-Demand Economy and Employee Motivation

    Note: This article is part of my resource newsletters↗️ where I share insights on building things in tech.

    45. What to Learn from the Power User Curve

    The importance of power users

    Power users drive some of the most successful companies — people who love their product, are highly engaged, and contribute a ton of value to the network. In ecommerce marketplaces it’s power sellers, in ridesharing platforms it’s power riders, and in social networks it’s influencers.

    46. Top 10 Online Marketplaces to Sell Your Designs

    Being a designer or web developer is a fabulous possibility to start working as a freelancer. I will bet anything you’ve been reflecting on it thousands of times, that is why you’re here. Don’t drain your energy on infinite searching of the most reliable and beneficial online marketplace to sell your designs, artworks or sell website templates.

    47. Voice of Customer: How to Use VOC Data to Drive Business Growth

    We all know Customer feedback is always useful for increasing product quality or service. But do you know that by using Customer feedback, you can also increase your company's revenue?

    48. How Allison and Gregory Robinson Raised $11 Million For "The Mom Project"

    Gregory Robinson’s Fundraising Journey For A Market That Helps Women Return To The Workforce (As told to Nathan Beckord)

    49. Tips for Building in Public as A Founder From Europe Eu

    How building in public helped the growth of my startup.

    50. SEO Promotion for Marketplaces: Optimization of Product Cards

    SEO optimization of the product card is necessary for the marketplace search algorithms to see the seller’s offer and show it to potential buyers.

    51. Official Retailers Dragged Into Battle

    In April 2019, fans of the makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill noticed her new eyeshadow palette, normally $38, on Walmart.com for the unbelievably low price of $16.39. Many rushed to buy; others were skeptical: Hill had announced that the palette would be available only through certain retailers, and Walmart wasn’t one of them.

    52. Tell Me Your Secrets: How Many Workers Review Posts on Amazon?

    We found banned items for sale on Amazon.com

    53. 9 Solid Online Marketplace Businesses to Start in 2022

    Starting an online marketplace company requires a lot of brainstorming. Here is a list of the best marketplace ideas, together with reasons to invest.

    54. How to Get Your SaaS Product to No.1 on AppSumo

    Get to know BOWWE experience on AppSumo and learn how to make your product no.1!

    55. The Passion Economy is The Future of The Marketplace

    The Future of Marketplaces is an unknown. However, the rise of the Passion Economy could be an opportunity to create marketplaces with passion-driven verticals.

    56. Amazon's 'Essential Item' Policy Upsets Everyone

    Currently that appears to include a 10-pack of rubber chickens

    57. Disruption Theory for the Passion Economy: 4 Major Implication (Part 2)

    Passion Economy platforms are rooted in a value proposition that deeply appeals to workers—they lower the barriers to earning income

    58. Passion Economy Shall Be The Disruptor of 2021 and Beyond

    Clayton Christensen's disruption theory and what it means for the Passion Economy

    59. How to Create a Marketplace: Pay In and Pay Out

    In the current era of the internet, we tend to shop online more often than ever before. We can attribute it to the fact that it’s infinitely easier to compare products from different sellers this way.

    60. Global Trading on the Blockchain - Opportunity or A Pipedream?

    Industries and governments are continuously seeking ways to optimize the movement of goods, data, and currencies across global supply chains. Global growth needs a jumpstart.

    61. Startup Metrics: 16 Ways to Measure Network Effects

    [This post was co-authored by me and my colleague at a16z, D’Arcy Coolican (@dcoolican). This is a companion to our other essay exploring the dynamics of network effects. If you’re an operator, we’d love to hear your thoughts on how you measure your own product’s network effects!]

    62. Passion Economy: Future of Social Products [Tweetstorm]

    I like this article by Sam Lessin on the future of social, but think there’s a big omission. Namely, one of the major opportunities in social is to first focus on helping creators monetize and own their audiences, then layering in social elements on top.

    63. Our New Open Source OAuth Integrations Manager

    Within my company, Bearer, the whole team is focused on helping developers that rely on third-party APIs. In 2019, our engineers developed a solution that eased how to integrate with any API that uses OAuth.

    64. Main Reasons To Vote “No” On Prop 22

    Hi readers, today, I’m publishing a letter that I penned with Nate D’Anna, co-founder and co-CEO of Dumpling, about Prop 22 and the status of gig workers.

    65. Live Shopping Features On Social Media And Interview With Chinese Social Commerce Tycoon

    How new models of e-commerce can enable the Passion Economy

    66. The Unbundled Work Era: The Time Is Now

    The internet and rise of micro-entrepreneurship

    67. The Dangers of Facebook Marketplace

    But a ProPublica investigation based on internal corporate documents, interviews and law enforcement records reveals how those safeguards fail to protect buyers

    68. Everything That They Didn't Tell You About The Potential of Decentralized Finance or DeFi

    After the global economic crisis of 2008, the question of trust in the modern international financial system arose globally. The answer to this request was the emergence of the first decentralized Internet system — Bitcoin, which from “decentralized” money turned into a valuable financial asset by 2020.

    69. Startup Metrics: The Dynamics of Network Effects

    [This essay was co-authored by my colleague D’Arcy Coolican (@dcoolican) and me. We also compiled a list of metrics to measure your network effects.]

    70. How to Build a Company in Highly Regulated Marketplaces: 8 Things to Consider

    What can founders / operators do when it comes to navigating the complexities that come with the territory in regulated industries? Here are some opportunities.

    71. Top 5 Marketplace Business Models to Explore for Your Startup in 2023

    The startups now provide quality services for their customers more quickly and efficiently.

    72. The Future of Marketplaces: Reinventing the $10 Trillion Service Economy

    [I co-wrote this essay with my a16z partner Andrew Chen. We’re excited about the future of marketplaces and the service economy. Hope you enjoy this glimpse into our thinking, and let us know if you have any feedback!]

    73. Evaluating Your App Idea and Supercharging your Chances of Success [Part 2]

    This is a continuation of a series on bring an app to life, from nothing to something. Read Part 1 here.

    74. 24 Tactics for Startups To Unveil The Chicken-and-Egg Dilemma

    We gathered 24 marketplace tactics used by well known Startups. Let's check out how to solve the chicken and egg problem to launch own startup company.

    75. 15+ Best Multi vendor Marketplace Platforms 2022 to Build Your Ecommerce Website & Apps

    The main vision of all online sellers is to have a perfect and reliable multi vendor website that is because it is capable of generating high profits and also it can be easily managed. People are getting comfortable in purchasing the products of their need in any online store.

    76. How to Invest Intelligently in the Podcast Ecosystem

    In the world of podcasting, the flywheel is spinning: new technologies including AirPods, connected cars, and smart speakers have made it much easier for consumers to listen to audio content, which in turn creates more revenue and financial opportunity for creators, which further encourages high-quality audio content to flow into the space. There are now over 700K free podcasts available and thousands more launching each week.

    Thank you for checking out the 76 most read stories about Marketplace on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

