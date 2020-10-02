7 Ways to Improve the Internet with Well Written Content

In this article, I will be writing about those things that should be remembered when writing content. This article is basically about what I do when writing content. However, this is my third article on my website. But, I have been working as a content writer in Truemark Technology. You can check out my articles on Truemark Blog.

I won’t say that you should also do what I have been doing. I am still researching and still learning. So, you can also research and find your own ways to write content. I would be very happy if this article can help you to get starting.

So, let’s dive into the topic right away.

7 Effective Content Writing Tips

Research Article Topic

The first thing that I do is research. I research and try to get an idea on what should be my next topic, what am I going to write about next. In the process, I use different tools like AnswerThePublic, Google Search, Google’s People also ask for and Google’s Searches related to sections for article topics and keywords. These tools help me to get an idea of what people are searching for on search engines.

But, you need to remember that while doing this, you shouldn’t duplicate the content from other websites. Find your own style and create original content. Find the article topic, research everything about it, and start writing your own content that is unique in its own way.

Create A Framework

The next thing that I do is list all the topics and headings that I cover in an article. Doing this helps me to know what I need to cover in my article so it makes it easier for me to start writing.

For example, when I write an article about SEO, I basically list headings related to SEO like what, why, how, and so on. This way, I have a clear vision of what to write. I save a lot of time by creating a framework.

Start Writing

Once my research is complete and my framework is ready, I start writing. I never write my article in one go. I take short breaks and continue my article. This helps me to refresh myself. I feel more focused every time I start writing after the breaks.

I won’t say that you should also do the same. Some people can write continuously until they finish their article and some people take their own time, take breaks, and slowly finish their article.

Proofread

Once I finish my article, I always review my article because no one likes to read an article full of grammatical errors. Your article always must be error-free as much as possible. Therefore, I use Grammarly extensions for Chrome. So, whenever there are some mistakes, it gives me suggestions and I correct those mistakes immediately.

Sometimes, we may miss some errors so it is better to review your article more than once. Another benefit of reviewing your article is that you may have missed something very important while writing so you can add such missing sentences or words.

And even you can correct the mismatched words or sentences.

Always remember to make your content interesting, valuable, and error-free as much as possible.

Search And Design Images

Images speak louder than words. We humans have nature to learn more from images rather than only text. Images are more appealing and make it easier to convey information. So, the best practice is to use relevant images in your article. You can also use videos in your article.

I use different websites such as Pixabay, Pexels, Unsplash to download non-copyrighted images for my article. But remember to optimize your images before using them in your article. Bigger the size of the images, the more loading time of your website that will affect your SEO negatively.

And, I use Canva to design featured image for my article. You can also use it for designing your own images necessary for your article.

Work On SEO

Now, the most important part is obviously SEO. SEO is like an engine of any content or any website on the Internet. Without SEO, it is impossible to rank on search engines. Users trust search engines so it is important to optimize your content and website as per the guidelines given by search engines. The higher the rank, the more will be the traffic on your website. As a result, your digital presence will skyrocket.

The most important part of SEO is to find the right keywords for your content. The right keywords help your content to reach the right users. The first thing that a user does on search engines is typing the keyword to get his/her query answered or get the content that he/she wants. So, we need to find those right keywords and create valuable and relevant content around those keywords. Users will be happy and we will be too. It is a win-win situation for both.

I use different SEO tools to find the right keywords for my content like Ubersuggest, Google Keyword Planner, Answer the Public, and so on. Sometimes, I research keywords and create my content around those keywords, and sometimes research keywords after I finish my content. It depends on the situation and content. Mostly, I prefer the former.

I use Rank Math SEO WordPress plugin to work on On-page SEO. It is one of the best SEO plugins that suggests what needs to be done on your content to increase the chance of ranking higher. You just need to do what it suggests.

If you want to know more about free SEO tools by Google, here is the link: Free SEO Tools by Google.

Below is the screenshot of the Rank Math SEO WordPress plugin.

Publish Content

Once everything is ready and when I am 100 percent sure that my content is good to go, I publish my article.

In Conclusion

These are the basics of creating content. This is what I do when creating my content. But it doesn’t mean that after creating your content and after working on SEO, your content will be ranked immediately. It takes time to see the result. Search engines need to crawl your website and index your website. So, you need to have patience. Without worrying too much, you just need to create quality, valuable, and relevant content. Your hard work will surely pay off one day.

I hope this article helped you.

