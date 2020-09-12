Awesome Free Tools Made By Google That Can Improve your SEO

@ kiranpoudel96 Kiran Currently working as a content writer. My personal website: https://kiranpdl.com.np/

In this article, I have prepared a list of free SEO tools developed by Google that everyone must use. I have also provided links to every tool.

The great part is that these tools are absolutely free.

So, let’s dive into it right away.

8 Free SEO Tools By Google

Keyword Research Tools

Content is King. Yeah, you heard that right. You need to create killer content if you want to rank higher on search engines. High quality and unique content impact SEO tremendously. So, the content has become the very first choice of digital marketers.

But, you need to create content around keywords. Because keywords are the bridge between the users and your content. Search engines never display your content until and unless your content matches the keywords the users are searching on search engines. So, keywords are very important if you want to increase the visibility of your content and rank higher on search engines.

So, let’s see some of the keyword research tools.

1. Google Keyword Planner

Google, the most popular search engine right now, has developed various free SEO tools and one of them is Google Keyword Planner. Almost everyone uses Google if they want their queries to be answered. So, what could be better than Google products to get the right keywords for your content?

You can use Google Keyword Planner if you don’t want to use premium tools like SEMrush, Moz, Ahrefs, and so on. It has a huge keywords database. You can get hundreds and thousands of keywords along with their search volume, competition, CPC, and many more. More interesting is that you can even search for keywords by entering the URLs of other websites. Isn’t it amazing? You can analyze the keywords of your competitors too.

You must use Google Keyword Planner to get the right keywords for your content.

2. Google Trends

Another tool from Google is Google Trends. It shows the topic and keywords trending on Google. You can even search according to regions. So, this is the perfect SEO tool for those who want to target the users of a specific region and sub-region.

You just need to enter a keyword or a topic to see the popularity of the keywords or a topic over a specific time. You will be amazed by the data it displays. You can compare keywords or a topic, see the related queries, and many more.

If you want to search for a topic or keywords and see its popularity, this tool is perfect for you.

3. Google Search

Another tool by Google that is used by every person on the Internet. It is the most used tool provided by Google right now. Whenever a user goes to Google, the first thing a user does is search for a particular topic using a particular keyword. And that place is Google Search.

You just need to type a keyword on Google’s search field and see the suggestions it displays. You can get the right keywords or get your next topic from Google Search.

Analytics Tools

Now, comes the analytics tools that are very crucial to your SEO campaigns. Not only content and keywords, but you also need to give priority to your website’s traffic, speed, and performance.

4. Google Analytics

It helps to analyze the traffic coming to your website and analyze the user behavior on your website.

Some of the benefits of using Google Analytics are:

Analyze the traffic sources in real-time

Identify what users are looking for on your website

Identify which pages are mostly visited by the users

Gives you detailed information on traffic according to locations

And many more

You must use this powerful tool at all costs.

Note: If you want to set up Google Analytics on your website easily, I have written an article on it: How to set up Google Analytics on your website?

5. PageSpeed Insights

No one likes to visit a website that loads very slow. Users might not be as patient as you think. Everybody wants the best nowadays. And more importantly, Google ranks a website based on website speed as well. Google ranks websites that provide the best user experience. So, it is very crucial to enhance your website speed.

But, you don’t have to worry about that. Google has a very special tool for this purpose only i.e. PageSpeed Insights.

You just need to enter your website URL and it will analyze your website. It analyzes the speed of your website. It shows the speed of your website for mobile and desktop platforms. It not only analyzes the website speed but also gives valuable suggestions on improving your website’s speed.

6. Mobile-Friendly Test

Is your website mobile-friendly?

Because there are 3.5 billion mobile users in the world currently and this will increase even more in the future. And mobile devices now account for half of the web traffic globally.

So, it is more important to build a mobile-friendly website. To check whether your website is mobile-friendly or not, you can use the Mobile-Friendly Test tool.

7. Google Search Console

Google Search Console is the best tool by Google (My opinion). If you want to analyze your website’s overall performance on the Google search engine, then you must use this tool.

It has many benefits like:

It displays the total impressions, total clicks that your website’s had had during a particular time.

It displays the detailed information on your keywords like which keywords have been shown on Google, which keywords are performing best, and many more.

It displays detailed information on your webpages, content like which pages are frequently appearing on Google, total clicks, total impressions, and many more.

It displays from which countries your users are viewing your websites.

It helps to fix indexing problems.

And, many more.

Be sure to use this tool.

Other Additional Tools

8. Google My Business

Last but not least, another great tool by Google is Google My Business. It helps to boost your business presence on Google search engine. You just need to provide detailed information about your business and help users on Google to find your business.

It helps you to appear on Google search and users will be able to search for your products and services more easily.

We all know Google’s user base. The more visible your business on Google, the more traffic to your website which in turn generates more leads and sales.

If you also want your business to appear on Google just like shown below, then you must use Google My Business.

In Conclusion

These are the 8 free Google SEO tools that everyone must use. These tools will surely help you to optimize your website.

I hope this article helped you.

This post was first published on Kiran - Personal Blog.





Share this story @ kiranpoudel96 Kiran Read my stories Currently working as a content writer. My personal website: https://kiranpdl.com.np/

Tags