7 VS Code Extensions for Frontend Developers

A list of Visual Studio Code extensions that help frontend developers increase their productivity by at least 10 to 20%. Sourcery for Python is like a personal assistant that gives coding tips on the fly. Stepsize is an issue tracker inside your editor for managing technical debt and maintenance issues. Quokka.js is a quick playground for prototyping code, which serves as a handy tool and you can access it from the Vode’s command palette. It also comes with a Pro version that offers more functionality like checking for duplicate code sections.