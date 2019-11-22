Seven Trending Ways AI is Infiltrating App Development

625 reads

@ IrrfanAk Irfan Ahmed Khan I am an experienced digital marketing strategist & blogger.

If you have been following tech news lately, you might have read about a news related to artificial intelligence, both good or bad. It has left its mark on every industry you can think of. Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Microsoft are all betting big on AI and spending billions of dollars for the development of advanced AI.

What if you are a mobile app developer or mobile app user? Will AI affect mobile app development in a positive or negative way? If you are curious and looking for answers to all these questions, then you are at the right place. In this article, you will learn about seven unique ways in which artificial intelligence is transforming mobile app development.

1. Putting Mundane Tasks In Auto-Pilot

40%. With access to real time data and ability learn from patterns and behavior, AI can perform those routine tasks more efficiently. By automating monotonous tasks in auto pilot, AI can accelerate your mobile app development process and enhance your productivity. With repetitive tasks out of the way, mobile app developers can spend more time on perfecting the mobile application and spend more time on value driven tasks. According to Accenture research , AI technologies help businesses in optimizing resource utilization and get more done while boosting productivity by. With access to real time data and ability learn from patterns and behavior, AI can perform those routine tasks more efficiently.

2. Rise of Voice Based Interfaces

50% of all search queries will be voice based by 2020. Combine that with advancement in natural language processing and plethora of smart speakers and voice assistants and you can easily see where we are heading. Voice based interfaces will be the future. There is a good chance that you might be communicating with a chat-bot instead of a human the next time you call your service’s customer support. Mobile app developers will have to develop, test and implement voice-based interfaces into their mobile apps. More and more users are using their voices to interact with user interfaces. According to ComScore of all search queries will be voice based by 2020. Combine that with advancement in natural language processing and plethora of smart speakers and voice assistants and you can easily see where we are heading. Voice based interfaces will be the future. There is a good chance that you might be communicating with a chat-bot instead of a human the next time you call your service’s customer support. Mobile app developers will have to develop, test and implement voice-based interfaces into their mobile apps.

3. Delivering a Personalized Experience

There are millions of mobile apps in app stores and thousands of new ones are entering the app store every day. Competition is stiff and if your app does not offer something unique, it can easily get drowned in the sea of other mobile apps. This means that you will have to make your mobile app stand out to get noticed. Instead of looking for unique app ideas , you can also differentiate your mobile app by delivering a personalized user experience. That is where AI can come into play.

By incorporating AI into mobile apps, you can offer content and product recommendations based on user interests. Video streaming apps such as Netflix and YouTube are two of the best examples in this regard. Both apps leverages AI capabilities to recommend content that you might like.

Due to this, the app users don’t have to search for content, they can automatically get recommendations based on their previous viewing history and content preferences. E-commerce businesses such as Amazon also take advantage of AI to offer product recommendations to its customers. You can also use AI in similar capacity and offer a much more personalized experience to your app users.

4. Customer Retention

By offering a more personalized and streamlined user experience, which is tailored to your audience preferences, businesses can persuade their app users to keep coming back for more. What’s more, your app users will never get bored as they see what they want. By tailoring the user experience according to their heart’s content, you can enhance the user experience and keep users engaged. When user get a personalized user experience consistently from your mobile application, they would never go anywhere else. This increases your customer retention.

5. Securer Mobile Apps

Security has been an Achilles heels for mobile applications. Even today, there are hundreds of malicious apps present on both Google Play and Apple app store. Both Apple and Google and equipping their devices with advanced authentication technologies powered by AI. AI can also help in predicting and protecting your mobile applications against dangerous cyber-attacks.

Apple used advanced AI on its iPhone X, which allowed it to recognize faces even if some of the facial features have changed. Google recently launched its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones, which include a radar-based system for face unlocking along with gestures support. These are only two examples and there are many others as well. All this prevent apps from misuse and only let authorized users’ access to mobile apps.

6. Interactive On-boarding

Your mobile app goes live and receive a great response from its users. Few days later, all the hype surrounding your mobile app dies down and your users start losing interest in your mobile app. As a result, your mobile app start losing users. Does all that seems familiar? If yes, then you are not alone. This happens to all mobile apps.

77% of its daily active users within the first three days after launch. What’s even worse is that 25% of app users never return to your mobile app after using it for the first time. One of the main reasons for this is poor on-boarding process. Data from Quettra suggest that an average app losesof its daily active users within the first three days after launch. What’s even worse is thatof app users never return to your mobile app after using it for the first time. One of the main reasons for this is poor on-boarding process.

You can easily resolve this issue by using a smart chatbot that can guide new users through the paces. Make your value proposition clear and tell users what to expect from your mobile app so they set the right expectations from your mobile app. This will help you to retain more app users and reduce the number of lost app users.

7. Data Visualization

With access to real time data, businesses can use their mobile applications to extract useful insights about user behavior and identify patterns that will help them take smarter business decisions. You can also use AI identify industry trends, conduct competitor analysis and keep an eye on emerging market practices. This will allow you to tweak your mobile app to suit future needs and also give you a competitive advantage over your competitors.

How will AI impact the mobile app development industry in your opinion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

















Share this story @ IrrfanAk Irfan Ahmed Khan Read my stories I am an experienced digital marketing strategist & blogger.

Tags