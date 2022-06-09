7 Top-Rated Alternatives for Adsense You Should Know in 2022

Technical Content writing is my passion. I have broad experience in writing for the technical field.
Google’s AdSense is a venerable platform that has been helping content publishers monetize their sites for many years. It is an advertising system that helps you monetize your website with CPM (cost per thousand), CPA (cost per action), and CPC (cost per click) ad spaces.
It's also one of the most common ways for bloggers and website owners to make money. However, there are now several viable alternatives to AdSense that you should know about. Soon, I’ll talk about some of them. First, though, let’s define what an ad network is.
An ad network is simply a technology platform which facilitates the buying and selling of ad space between advertisers and publishers. They are exclusive to online advertising.
The primary function of an ad network is to gather unsold ad space from online publishers and match them with advertisers searching for ad inventory, thereby helping them make deals.
The main benefit you can get from using one depends on your role in the deal. Publishers can find buyers for unsold ad inventory, though they generally make less than they would from making direct sales. Advertisers can find ad space that fits well with both their audience and budget.
Now that we know the chief function and benefits of using these networks, it’s time to investigate 7 of the best AdSense alternatives out there in 2022.
CodeFuel is a full-service monetization platform for digital properties. The platform helps you monetize any sort of digital property, including websites, extensions, and applications, by leveraging intent-based search advertisements, commerce, and news.
App Monetization: Improve the app's user experience to generate more revenue.
Search meditation: Media traders can use this to get a better and greater income.
Website Monetization: Use numerous applications to adjust and optimize your website in order to increase earnings.
2. AdCash
AdCash was founded in 2007. It is an online advertising platform that serves publishers, affiliates, media buyers, and networks around the globe. It has both self-managed and managed options for campaigns. The team has more than 14 years of combined experience in the industry.
AdCash offers advanced optimization technology that can yield good results and help you get the results you want to drive up online revenue. Publishers can use the platform to monetize and easily monetize their website traffic, with relevant ads that will help increase conversions.
They have two main types of traffic, mobile, and desktop. You can make the process simple and enjoyable while making more money.
Various ad formats include Pop-Under ads, Native ads, Display ads, Interstitial, and In-Page Push ads.
3. Propeller Ads
PropellerAds is a major ad network that provides a variety of advertisements such as banners, sponsored links, and push notifications, as well as the ability to reach 1 billion users.
The self-serve platform is simple to use, with a streamlined ad designer that allows you to get your campaigns up and running quickly. It also has automated ad optimization, in which your settings are fine-tuned by AI to give you the most conversions for each ad without requiring user intervention.
Global Coverage: Propeller Ads claims to monetize 100% of online traffic through its vast advertiser group from all around the world.
Publisher Community: Propeller Ads provides an online publisher network with periodic gatherings for idea exchange and to assist publishers to expand their businesses.
Push notification: Propeller Ads has a push notification tool for mobile publishers to attract more visitors.
4. Amazon Native Shopping Ads
Amazon Native Shopping Ads, like AdSense ads, are contextual, displaying relevant products depending on the page content and keywords. If a user makes a purchase after clicking on the ad, you will receive a commission, regardless of whether the item was clicked on.
Native Shopping Ads is an elegantly designed, responsive, and mobile-optimized ad unit that provides highly relevant and dynamic product suggestions.
Recommendation Ads: This allows Amazon to suggest the best-matched products based on your website's content and traffic.
Search Ads: This allows you to drive suggestions based on a query phrase that you or your visitor determines.
Custom Ads: This allows you to define which Amazon.com items you want to promote.
5. Taboola
Publishers can use Taboola to grow their audience, monetize their websites with native ads, and engage their customers. It uses native advertising to assist visitors to locate similar and new information that they might be interested in.
It also makes content recommendations based on users' surfing habits. As this network specializes in native adverts, it might be particularly beneficial to publishers looking to monetize their mobile websites.
Editorial insights: A/B testing may be used by publishers to act on editorial findings and improve the content of their websites.
Audience exchange: Taboola exchanges traffic with third-party websites that publishers are already getting.
Native Ads: These are ideal if you want to monetize mobile platforms, as you will have access to the largest native ad marketplace in the world.
6. Setupad
Setupad is a monetization technology that allows publishers to maximize their ad income. Setupad has created its own programmatic monetization solutions, including a header bidding wrapper, a header bidding SaaS solution, and an SSP Adapter.
The key difference between Setupad and Google AdSense is that Setupad connects publishers with over 15 buyers, including Google, using header bidding technology.
Header Bidding Wrapper: Header bidding enables website owners to simultaneously offer inventory to numerous ad exchanges before switching to their ad servers.
Advertising Flexibility: Setupad now supports native advertising, which engages users by delivering adverts in a manner comparable to the layout of your website.
Header bidding SaaS: It is a prebid. js-based header bidding program for website owners that are personalized and unique.
7. AdThrive
AdThrive is ad management and placement network for website or blog owners with high traffic. AdThrive, in addition to your website, assists you in monetizing your videos and even gives free video hosting.
The firm was created in 2013 and now manages advertisements for over 2,600 websites. As part of their management fee, AdThrive gets a 25% discount, and typical RPM publishers can expect a zone of $13-$15.
Google Certified Publishing Partner: Google has validated its ad layout, ad optimization, policies, business procedures, and financials.
Ongoing Monitoring: AdThrive's ad manager constantly monitors ad placements to guarantee that you are up to speed on new regulations and trends.
In-depth Revenue Insights: The admin section allows you to track daily ad performance, RPM for top-performing web pages, and other metrics.
After reading this, you might still be wondering why using an ad network is crucial. Here’s why.
If publishers did not use an ad network, they would need to make deals with individual advertisers, which could prove time-consuming and costly.
Before you choose an ad network, it is worth remembering that there are different types available. It can be tricky to navigate the morass of networks out there.
To help you find one best suited to your audience or specific industry, here are four key types.
The cost of using an ad network varies depending on the business or pricing model they use. Some networks charge you on a cost-per-click (CPC) or cost-per-mile (CPM) basis. Cost-per-mile means per every 1000 impressions created by an ad. Other ad networks may charge a fixed rate, while others may auction off unsold ad inventory using real-time bidding.
This will ensure that impressions go to the highest bidder.
There you have it, 7 top-rated alternatives to AdSense you should know in 2022. I hope you now feel more confident about selecting an ad network. Any of these great AdSense alternatives will serve you well and can help manage your ad campaigns, monetize your digital properties, and maximize your revenue.
