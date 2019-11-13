7 Tips to Make Your Transition to a New IT Job Smoother

When you are going in to a new work environment you will be dealing with a developed office with friendships and traditions already formed. This is a new experience for you and it can be daunting. Follow these seven tips to make your transition to your new IT job smoother.

1. Help your replacement

Before you move into your new position you should help the person who will be taking over your old job. Get together with them and discuss important things they should know. The more they know going into the job the less you will have to do once you get to your new position.

2. Dress code

When you are offered your new job, be sure to ask if there is a dress code. You do not want to show up in jeans if the rest of the office is in suits. Sometimes IT departments are more business casual to casual but you do not want to make that assumption.

Dress the way you are expected to dress and you will fit right into your new role.

3. Get to know people

From your first day on your new job, start getting to know people . You will work better if you form a group of friends from work on the sooner side. They can fill you in on what your boss expects and different quirks about your job.

Employees who have been there awhile will appreciate you taking the time to introduce yourself. They will be more likely to help you out and give you the ins and outs of the office. Take the time to get to know your coworkers.

4. Thank you note

It is important to write a thank you note to the person who helped you get your job. You took the time to look up resume builders and polish your resume and cover letters. You applied for the job.

However, if you knew someone who put a good word in for you, you should send them a personal thank you note. They will be gracious and will be more likely to remember you and recommend you in the future.

5. Food

During your first week of work consider bringing in a box of doughnuts or some other fun treat for the office. Everyone loves food and showing your colleagues you care will get you far.

By bringing in food you are opening yourself up to conversations with your colleagues and letting them know that you want to feel like you are one of them.

6. Notes

The first week of your job will be filled with meetings and information. You will want to take good notes so you remember everything that is being thrown at you. You will miss some things, of course, but the less you have to ask later on the better you will look at your new job.

Take notes and review them at home that night after work. If you have any questions relating to your notes you can ask them the next day while they are still fresh in your mind. Your employer will appreciate your asking up front rather than waiting and possibly messing something up on the job.

7. Time yourself

Before your first day on the new job take time to map out your route to work and run it a few times during the day. You do not want to be late to work on your first day and doing a test run will show you any obstacles you might encounter like school busses and traffic.

You will find out where you should park and see if you need to check into any gated areas. This will help you shave time off of your daily commute. After you have done a couple of trial runs you can adjust your leave time accordingly and make it into work on time the first day.

