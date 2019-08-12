7 Reasons to Start Automating Business with Bots

Robotic Process Automation has become a hot topic over the last few years, increasing employee satisfaction and decreasing the probability of error in repetitive tasks.

A recent analysis from McKinsey Global Institute revealed that AI automation is predicted to increase global productive rates by 0.8-1.4% annually in the next 50 years' time . With this speed, AI is predicted to unify customer conversion analytics, email management, CRM and content curation in the coming days.

Yet, people reject the implementation of RPA because of stereotypes and concepts like “robots are coming back on us” which leads to missing out great opportunities for business growth.

Break Through the Stereotypes

In honor of MythBusters that had been helping me build critical thinking skills for over a decade, I’d like to start with breaking three popular myths about RPA that are enormously popular:

To use RPA tools you have to know how to code

I see this one everywhere and guess what, that’s not true. To use Robotics Process Automation tools, you need to understand how the software works on the front-end and how it can help your business. RPA software doesn’t require human supervision

This is an illusion (we are not in Black Mirror, guys) because humans are needed to program the RPA bot, feed them tasks for automation and manage them. Only large companies can afford to implement RPA

Small and medium-sized organizations can deploy RPA to automate their businesses too because these days you can find reasonable prices.

For those of you, who still struggle with trusting the AI, I also recommend reading a great article “Robopocalypse Not” by James Surowiecki

Change the Perspective: RPA is Here to Assist You

With Robotic automation, the company can deploy virtual workers who mimic human workers. In case of a change in process, a change in a few lines of software code is faster and cheaper than training existing employees or hiring new ones, which is especially crucial for small and mid-sized businesses.

Here are a few other reasons for deploying RPA into the company environment:

Error Reduction The number of errors can be reduced in a customer-facing environment (like chatbots) without hampering the speed of the process. This also results in higher customer satisfaction rates.

Increased Efficiency RPA allows employees to concentrate on higher value-add processes instead of the time-consuming routine tasks to improve business efficiency. An increase in ROI has been linked to better efficiency and output.

David Schatsky, a managing director at Deloitte LP, points to a bank’s experience with implementing RPA, in which the bank redesigned its claims process by deploying 85 bots to run 13 processes, handling 1.5 million requests per year. The bank added capacity equivalent to more than 200 full-time employees at approximately 30 percent of the cost of recruiting more staff, Schatsky says.

Higher Scalability Bots are virtual assistants and do not tire out as humans do. This increases the scalability of the RPA technology.

Regulations Compliant The Robotic Process Automation supports all regular compliance standards and regulations which allows for a seamless error-free experience.

Simplifies Audit RPA bots leave behind digital log files of all their activities simplifying the audit process for the company further.

More Useful Data The scope of collecting data increases as the robots interact with legacy systems to extract the data that was cumbersome for humans to extract.

It doesn’t replace existing IT systems Last but not the least, RPA does not require you to replace your existing systems within the company. Instead, it can leverage those systems, the same way a human employee can. Like you already know, technology has crept into every industry, so technically RPA is ready for every industry. You can start implementing it by researching the industry and choosing the partners that can extract and interpret information from business documents (e.g. invoices or purchase orders), Desktop and SaaS applications (e.g. Salesforce), process it, fill out a form or create a custom report, or just move the data between any desktop or cloud app, following business instructions.

Deep JavaScript integration and customization allows electroNeek to have faster implementation cycles and drive down the technology costs for its clients, compared to the competition.

Don’t let the fear of robopocalypse miss out the opportunity to optimize work processes by giving repetitive tasks to bots and allowing your employees to fulfil their potential.







