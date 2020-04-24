7 React Admin Dashboard Templates For Your Next Project

4,207 reads

@ ana Ana Head of PR at Flatlogic Templates (flatlogic.com)

Developing an admin area for your React web application can be very time-consuming. And it is just as important as designing all of the front-end pages. Both admin area of your web-application and the pages themselves must be pixel-perfect, fully responsive and have mobile-first and user-friendly web design. In this article, I listed some of the best ReactJS admin dashboard templates that can speed up your development and save you a lot of time and money, eliminating the costs of creating a web application from scratch.

Also, they will help you polish the admin area of your website and overcome some technical challenges of making all of the UI parts yourself. You can use these admin dashboard templates as a skeleton and create your own web application and dashboards for your website. Building a good looking UI with ReactJS requires a vast amount of efforts. That is why this list of React admin dashboard templates come in handy.

So what are the criteria I used for this rating? First, a number of unique components and pages, design itself and especially UX and UI were taken into consideration. Regular updates, constant client support and of course documentation is considered as a plus in this list. I also included React version and price into a rating model to determine the best dashboards.

Below is the list of those themes.

Responsive react admin dashboard template built with the newest Bootstrap 4, React JS and unique transparent design. It contains numerous insightful components, different styles of dashboards, data presentations and so on. Light Blue React is the smartest way to build an admin panel for your website for any browser or device. It is one of the admin dashboard templates which is regularly maintained and developed. It can be useful for any type of web apps: eCommerce backends, admin panels, admin dashboards, CMS, CRM or SaaS. Light Blue React contains more than 30 pages. It can be easily integrated into your projects, allowing you to create solutions for your future designs quickly.

Sing App React Admin is based on a modular design. That means it can be customized without any complications and also allows it to build upon with ease. The framework of the template allows the implementation of the complex requirements of web apps which enables it to be very propitious to its users. Sing App React Admin Dashboard comes with a variety of attractive and exciting features including number Different Dashboards with and it offers to users 30+ Page Templates which is accompanied by many ready-to-use UI Elements. This dashboard has a responsive top navigation menu with drop-down menu items and a modular structure with common widgets, pages, and layouts.

Root react admin template has excellent loading speed optimization. It can help you to build a profitable and scalable business and deliver a better user experience. This template offers great design and high-quality clean code. Root is a responsive and multipurpose admin powered with Bootstrap 4 and has a fully responsive layout and more than 50 ready to use and customizable UI components. By default in Root, admin template is included multiple example elements styles, pages, and JavaScript widgets to start your project.

Real is a polished and responsive react admin dashboard template that can help you to get your project started easily and quickly. It is based on Bootstrap 4 and completely responsive. Real template can be used as a user interface for backend applications. It is easy to customize and built upon which makes it ideal for users and avoid difficulties like slow responsiveness, resolving coding errors, etc. Lots of table examples, fully responsive pages, many chart options, a large amount of UI component and multi-file upload facility makes it flexible and easy to use.

MaterialPro helps you maximize your productivity. This bootstrap admin dashboard template allows to quicken the process of development and save you hundreds of dollars. It offers a huge number of plugins and UI components and works smoothly on all major web browsers, tablets, and phones. MaterialPro React Admin has a great collection of assorted reusable UI components. It is built with Bootstrap 4, contains more than 250 pages, has light and dark color schemes and more than 65 UI elements.

Well designed for large-scale applications, with detailed step by step documentation. It is built based on the latest recommendations and standards. It is powered by Bootstrap framework 4, which is currently one of the most popular frameworks in the world. Admin dashboard template is updated regularly. The design is modern, and not cluttered. The code is easily manageable and clean, and it has very sound customer support. The scalable and flexible architecture provides you the power to build any kind of functionality and design.

A perfect solution to build any small to complex size app. React admin dashboard template can be used for creating a stunning UX for your app or your product, is a responsive React template. React framework capacitate this template to serve the needs of the users with flexibility. The UI elements of the dashboard provide a satisfactory approach and various useful features like multiple charts and special cards make its user interface simple. It is a good option for the users who are searching for some user-friendly options with clean design and good presentation.

_________________________________________________________________________

Originally published at flatlogic.com — React, Angular, Vue, Bootstrap & React Native templates and themes.

Share this story @ ana Ana Read my stories Head of PR at Flatlogic Templates (flatlogic.com)

Tags