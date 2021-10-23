7 Frameworks to Create Ideal UI/UX Prototypes in Javascript

\\\nUX and UI prototyping is commonly used by companies dealing with developing IT solutions. Prototypes immediately attract customers by providing a visual idea of future projects. Besides, they demonstrate what an IT company is capable of and contribute to customer loyalty. If potential customers like what they see, they are likely to make a purchase, and it is easier for the developers to understand their demands. Prototypes help business analysts to find common ground with the customers.\n\n\\\nHowever, sometimes development companies underestimate the benefits of UI/UX prototyping. They bet on extensive functionality and speed. Technical aspects play an important role in impressing the customers, but the visual component is the most important factor initially. The more a prototype appeals to the customers, the higher the chance of signing the contract is.\n\n\\\nLuckily, today there are various tools available for developers to create perfect prototypes that can immediately make customers fall in love with their future projects. Different frameworks and libraries offer ready-made components for fast and simple integration in the existing environment. Let's look through the most popular of them that offer complete and nice-looking widgets.\n\n\\\n## 1. [Sencha](https://www.sencha.com/)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/CKmRGGkAYMW8guYVaoBjcds5HUt1-v73361c.png)This is a rich collection of JS UI elements. 30-days' free trial period allows to fully evaluate the usefulness of the framework. Sencha components can be easily integrated into Angular or React apps. Prototypes for any device can be created with Sencha. The framework is regularly updated, and there is much useful information on the blog.\n\n\\\n## 2. [Kendo UI](https://www.telerik.com/kendo-ui)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/CKmRGGkAYMW8guYVaoBjcds5HUt1-nm4364z.png)\n\n\\\nJS components of this framework are compatible with iQuery, Angular, React, and Vue. Documentation, demos, and other important information are grouped on the site according to your chosen framework. Top components include Grid, Scheduler, DatePicker, Chart API, Window, and others.\n\n\\\n## 3. [Webix JavaScript UI Library](https://webix.com/)\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/CKmRGGkAYMW8guYVaoBjcds5HUt1-g45365o.png)This is a UI library with a microframework Webix Jet that significantly facilitates the process of creating web apps. It integrates with React, Angular, Vue. The library includes the most typical and handy widgets that can be used straight away or built into other solutions. Besides, the library contains a set of templates that fit solutions for medical centers, education platforms, booking apps, and e-commerce projects.\n\n\\\n## 4. [Syncfusion](https://www.syncfusion.com/)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/CKmRGGkAYMW8guYVaoBjcds5HUt1-ok7365p.png)\n\n\\\nUsers can find charts, grids, schedulers, diagrams, and so on among its components. The library deals with PDF, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint file formats. Full customization allows developers to build optimal UX and UI. The latest releases introduce possibilities to collect e-signatures and it has become compatible with the Linux environment.\n\n\\\n## 5. [DHTMLX](https://dhtmlx.com/)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/CKmRGGkAYMW8guYVaoBjcds5HUt1-dn836c9.png) It is a UI library for the web and mobile apps development. The widgets include Gantt, Scheduler, Suite, Diagram, Spreadsheet, and others. The product is thoroughly developed and well-supported with detailed documentation, samples of components, and a community forum.\n\n\\\n## 6. [InVision](https://www.invisionapp.com/)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/CKmRGGkAYMW8guYVaoBjcds5HUt1-qw936qi.png)\n\nThis is a digital product design platform. Designers, managers, developers, and stakeholders cooperate on one platform, share the results, and comment on the ideas. There is a possibility to add interaction and animation to static images. Multiple file types can be uploaded, including JPG, PNG, GIF, AI, and PSD. It has push and pull integrations with apps like Slack, Dropbox, Box, Trello, JIRA, and much more.\n\n\\\n## 7. [Axure](https://www.axure.com/)\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/CKmRGGkAYMW8guYVaoBjcds5HUt1-yia36xp.png)\n\nThe final solution provides prototyping without the need for coding. It is also possible to share the prototypes on the cloud with a related link. The project claims to be developed for professional UX designers, so the number of features is stunning.\n\n## Conclusion\n\nCreating a UI/UX prototype is an important activity that can bring more customers to a company. There is always a matter of time that should be allocated for the choice process and the learning curve. But the benefits that come with the opportunity to build good-looking and functional prototypes are worth it.