7 Conversion Rate Optimization Tips for Tech Startups

Having a lot of traffic on your website is great. But your main goal should be to ensure that traffic is leading to conversion, which means conversion rate optimization should be a priority.

What’s a good conversion rate? Well, a study conducted by WordStream concluded that a good conversion rate should typically be between 2% to 5%.

In other words, that’s the conversion rate you should aim for. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some tips to help you with CRO.

1. Improve Your Page Loading Speed

The loading speed of your website plays a major role in how well it will convert.

Most people expect websites to load as quickly as possible. When there are issues with page loading speed, visitors are likely to leave the page and simply look for another one. As a matter of fact, 53% of users will abandon a page if it hasn’t loaded within three seconds.

If your page is not fast enough, there are a lot of potential conversions you’re missing out on. So, keep in mind, the faster your website, the better your conversion rate will be.

Make sure to check your website’s loading speed by using tools such as Google’s Page Speed Insights .

2. Optimize for Mobile

Your website needs to look natural and be intuitive across all sorts of devices, including mobile. That’s why you should opt for workting with a responsive web design company.

50.81% of worldwide traffic is generated by mobile devices, which means a mobile-friendly site is a must. So, you could potentially miss out on a lot of conversions if you don’t properly optimize your page for mobile.

3. Use Catchy Headlines

Now, moving away from the technical side of things, headlines are another important factor that can have an impact on your conversion rate.

After all, they are the first thing a user is going to see upon entering a website. Headlines should be constructed in a way that grabs the users’ attention and sparks their curiosity.

Try to immediately highlight the benefits the users will get if they use your products/services.

For instance, let’s say that you offer a free trial for your subscription-based service. Instead of writing “Start an Account” in your headline and mentioning the free trial somewhere else, highlight the fact that the users will benefit from a free trial right in the headline.

“Start Your 30-day Free Trial,” for example. That way, you’ll let users know right off the bat that they’re going to get one month free off of your subscription services and they’ll most likely not hesitate to sign-up for it.

So, in order to get the most out of your headlines, make sure to constantly A/B test them and find out which ones are the most effective.

4. Remove Distractions

Having a website with pages upon pages of content, loaded with all sorts of links and buttons will diverge the users’ attention, ultimately driving them away from achieving the goal you want to accomplish.

And that means fewer conversions. So, be sure to remove unnecessary distractions. Your page needs to be clear, concise and easy to navigate. In other words, keep it as simple as possible.

Including headlines, subheadings, adding testimonials, highlighting benefits and having visuals that show that you offer should be enough.

5. Remove Unnecessary Form Fields

Speaking of getting rid of things, if your goal is to get users to sign up, having too many form fields can really drive down your conversion rate.

Why? Well, too many form fields asking for the user’s information can scare them away.

Not only that, but too many fields might give the user the feeling that it takes too much effort to complete the form, giving them a reason to abandon it.

With that being said, only keep the form fields that are essential to achieving your goal.

6. Establish Trust With Your Users

Now, building trust with your customers can be one of the most effective ways to improve conversion rates, especially if you are a digital marketing agency. After all, when you’re trying to sell something, the customer needs to know that he can trust you first.

Find ways to establish some sense of trust. One of the simplest methods to do this is by adding verification tags and images of the payment systems you’re using or logos of other companies you are collaborating with.

It might not seem like much, but it can work wonders.

Consider adding a testimonial or review section for the user to browse through, right after you have presented the benefits and features of your product.

This type of reassurance can help build trust with your brand and push your potential customer to conversion. Letting them know that other customers are happy with your products is a great way to influence the purchasing decision.

7. Instill a Sense of Urgency

Another great way in which you can improve your conversion rates is by instilling a sense of urgency in your users. As we’ve previously mentioned, the users might first hesitate when taking a look at your products.

Besides adding a review section, you can also mention a limited time offer or let your potential customers know you have a limited quantity of products.

This will induce the fear of missing out, forcing the user to act quickly in order to get the most out of the deal. Therefore, increasing the chances of getting more conversions.

Final Words

Keep in mind that traffic isn’t everything. Therefore generating as much traffic as possible shouldn’t be your priority, but improving your conversion rates should. Hopefully, with the help of these tips, you’ll be able to notice an increase in sales or leads.

Remember that both establishing trust with your customers and creating a sense of urgency can be great ways to boost your conversion rates.

However, don’t forget to focus on the more technical things as well. After all, the loading speed of your page and mobile optimization is responsible for getting users on your page. And without users, there wouldn’t be anything to convert.

And finally, make sure to constantly A/B test different variations of your website and see which one is the most effective at driving conversions.

