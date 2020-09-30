7 Best Java EE Courses for Beginners

Hello guys, If you are a Java developer or someone who wants to learn Java EE for web development and looking for some courses to kickstart your learning, then you have come to the right place.

In this article, I am going to share five excellent Java EE courses that cover both Java EE 7 and Java EE 8. If you are wondering what Java EE is and what Java EE 8 brings into the table, let me give you a brief overview of Java EE.

The Java EE is a collection of Java technologies and APIs designed to support “Enterprise” Applications, which can generally be classified as large-scale, distributed, transactional, and highly-available applications designed to support mission-critical business requirements.

It contains some of the most popular Java technologies you have heard of, like Servlet, JSP, EJB, JAX-RS, JDBC, JNDI, JMX, Java Mail, JTA, JTS, JAF, XML, etc.

Also, the new version of Java EE 8 brings support for Java Servlet 4.0 API

with HTTP/2 support, enhanced JSON support including a new JSON binding API, a new REST Reactive Client API, Asynchronous CDI Events, a

new portable Security API, Server-Sent Events support (Client & Server-side), and — most importantly — support for Java SE 8 new features (like Date and Time API, Streams API, and annotations enhancements).

Another important thing to know about Java EE 8 was the last release of Java EE from Oracle, and now, Oracle has moved Java EE to an open-source foundation (Eclipse Foundation), and it’s called Jakarta EE.

Why did this happen? Well, Oracle thought that moving into an open-source foundation would increase developers’ participation, but they wanted to control the Java trademark; hence Java EE becomes Jakarta EE.

7 Best Java EE Courses for Java Programmers

Until a couple of years ago, I personally liked to read and learn from books, but after I joined a couple of courses on Udemy and Pluarlsight (Netflix for software developers), my perception changed.

Now, I start with an online course and then read a book to solidify my knowledge further now that you know what Java EE is, let's get into these courses and help you learn Java EE.

If you are a Java developer working in the Java EE space, then you can benefit from these courses.

This is a great and most up-to-date course to learn Java EE 8 from scratch.

In this course, you will learn Jakarta EE, JPA, CDI, JAX-RS, REST, JWT,

JSON-P and JSON-B and more.

You’ll learn what JEE specifications and implementations are and how to use them and understand how the various Java EE APIs work together to make you a productive developer.

You’ll also learn how to write powerful web services using the Java API

Restful Web Services (JAX-RS) and create loosely coupled code using dependency injection API (CDI).

Overall a great course to join if you want to learn Java EE 8 in 2020. It’s

created by Tim Buchalaka’s Learn Programming Academy and already trusted by more than 3600 developers.

Here is the link to join this course — Java EE 8 for Beginners

This is one of the best and most modern Java EE courses will find on Udemy. As the title suggests, the course will teach you quite a few technologies, like Vaadin Framework, Spring, Spring Security, Spring Boot, Maven, JPA, JBoss — WildFly, etc.

But, most importantly, it follows a top-down approach, i.e. it first shows you the project you are going to build and then explains how you will build that by teaching each and every technology involved in creating that project.

Even if you are familiar with Spring and Maven, you will improve your understanding of these platforms.

It’s also a CA-comprehensive course, with more than 18 hours of content. You will learn a lot of things like design patterns, best coding practices, and how to create maintainable, robust software.

As I said at the start of this post, the final project is great and will teach you a lot. It will also give you a chance to apply whatever you have learned from the course.

This is a great course for all the developers who love project-based learning — I know I certainly do. As per my personal experience, I learn most when I do a project and apply whatever theory and practical I have learned from the course, and that’s why I recommend this course.

You will build a full Java EE airline management application from scratch and learn Java EE theory and practice during the process.

While building this course, you will learn key Java EE technologies, like EJB, to build robust backend and service layers, JPA to interact between applications and databases, servlets and JSP for building controller and user interface, and REST web services that allow remote applications and JavaScript to interact with an application.

You will also learn about resource and dependency injections in Java EE,

which is important for writing clean code, which is both easier to extend and test.

This is probably the most popular Java EE course on Udemy, with more than 5000 students already enrolled in it.

The course provides a nice overview of all the Java EE technologies, like

JPA, JDBC, ORM, JNDI, EJB, JTA, DTO, VO, JAXB, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, AOP, and the dependency injection.

And, more importantly, you will get an overview of important Java EE patterns, like Front Controller, View Helper, Composite View, Context Object, Intercepting Filter, Domain Model, Facade, DTO/VO, DAO — Data Access Object, and Service Activator.

The patterns are also grouped by the layer they are used in, which makes it easy for you to remember and use them.

Overall, this is a perfect course for someone who is developing a web application with Java EE and wants to understand the big picture, as well as experienced Java developers who want to master Java EE patterns.

Even though Java EE 8 is the latest version, Java EE 7 is still the most popular Java EE version. Most companies are running their enterprise

application on Java EE 6 and Java EE 7 wit,h migration to Java EE 8 slowly taking place.

If you happened to work on the existing Java EE 7 application and wanted to maintain your application better this is the perfect course for you.

In this course, you will learn about how the Java EE platform has progressed through its history to the modern platform it is today, the foundations of building a web application in Java EE, and how to interoperate Java EE applications with external services

It’s also one of the most comprehensive courses, created by Antonio

Goncalves, who is an authority on Java EE space and also the author of

best-seller Beginning Java EE 7 book.

By the way, you would need a Pluralsight membership to join this course which costs around $29 per month or $299 per year (14% discount). I highly recommend this subscription to all programmers as it provides instant access to more than 7000+ online courses to learn any tech skill. Alternatively, you can also use their 10-day-free-pass to watch this course for FREE.

This course is your quick guide to starting enterprise Java development with the Jakarta EE (formerly Java EE) platform. In this course, you’ll build a simple Todo app showcasing the 3 canonical Java EE APIs.

By doing that you’ll use the Java Persistence API to query data from a

database and use the Java API for RESTful Web Services to create simple

web services. You’ll also be able to use the Contexts and Dependency

Injection (CDI) API to manage dependencies

Here is the link to join this course — Jakarta EE Quick Start Course

Java EE 8 has brought some really cool features like Servlet 4.0 API, HTTP

2.0 support and a new JSON binding API. Apart from that, it also supports those ultra-useful Java SE 8 features, like Stream and new Date and Time API, and there is no better way to learn those features in a quick time than joining this course.

In this course, you’ll first learn about the brand new JSON-B, an API for binding Java objects to JSON and vice versa. With very little code, you’ll explore how you can generate and consume JSON without any third-party libraries

You will also explore Java’s completely new Security API, improving upon

the hard-to-use and often container-specific security mechanisms.

Additionally, you’ll also learn about major updates to Java EE technologies in this release, such as JPA 2.2, CDI 2.0, and JSF 2.3 — all in just under two hours!

If you prefer the book and want more comprehensive coverage, then you can also check out the Java EE 8 CookBook, one of my favorite how-to guides to learn Java EE 8.

That’s all about some of the best Java EE courses to learn online. If you think Java EE is dead, then you are wrong, it’s very much alive and kicking with the new Java EE 8 release. There are also tons of companies using Java EE and they are not going anywhere.

Thanks, You made it to the end of the article … Good luck with your Java EE

journey! It’s certainly not going to be easy, but by following these courses and guides, you are one step closer to becoming the Java web developer you always wanted to be.

image_credit - Java EE 8 Essential Training LinkedIn Learning

