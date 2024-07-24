The Noonification: Why You Dont Need PNPM And YARN (7/24/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @davidstephen [ 5 Min read ] Penalty-tuning for LLMs: Where they can be penalized for misuses or negative outputs, within their awareness, as another channel for AI safety and alignment. Read More.

By @znenad079 [ 5 Min read ] Modern executives must master data skills to navigate data privacy, cybersecurity, and strategic decisions. Learn why C-suite leaders cant afford to lag behind Read More.

By @legalpdf [ 9 Min read ] The court upholds COPAs allegations of forgery against Dr. Wright, dismantling his claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto. Read More.

By @bormando [ 9 Min read ] I’ve seen that myself and worked with all of the above, but I always had a question in my mind - what drives people/teams to use yarn or pnpm instead of npm? Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️