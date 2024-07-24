Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Noonification: Why You Dont Need PNPM And YARN (7/24/2024)by@noonification
    281 reads

    The Noonification: Why You Dont Need PNPM And YARN (7/24/2024)

    by Noonification2mJuly 24th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    7/24/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    featured image - The Noonification: Why You Dont Need PNPM And YARN (7/24/2024)
    Noonification HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    AI Safety and Alignment: Could LLMs Be Penalized for Deepfakes and Misinformation?

    By @davidstephen [ 5 Min read ] Penalty-tuning for LLMs: Where they can be penalized for misuses or negative outputs, within their awareness, as another channel for AI safety and alignment. Read More.

    Why C-Suite Executives Won’t Cut it Without Data Skills Anymore

    By @znenad079 [ 5 Min read ] Modern executives must master data skills to navigate data privacy, cybersecurity, and strategic decisions. Learn why C-suite leaders cant afford to lag behind Read More.

    Court Rules Craig Wright Definitely Isnt Satoshi Nakamoto

    By @legalpdf [ 9 Min read ] The court upholds COPAs allegations of forgery against Dr. Wright, dismantling his claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto. Read More.

    Why You Dont Need PNPM And YARN

    By @bormando [ 9 Min read ] I’ve seen that myself and worked with all of the above, but I always had a question in my mind - what drives people/teams to use yarn or pnpm instead of npm? Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Noonification HackerNoon profile picture
    Noonification@noonification
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imghackernoon #noonification #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #ai-safety #data-literacy #copa-vs-craig-wright #npm

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Maximizing Potential In BNB Staking (6/23/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 20, 1970
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Finance from First Principles (9/8/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 20, 1970
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: ChatGPT in Test Design: How to Streamline QA Processes (9/8/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 20, 1970
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Inside the Secrets of Physical Penetration Testing (9/7/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 20, 1970
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Finance from First Principles (9/7/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 20, 1970
    #tech-beat
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas