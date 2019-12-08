6 Work from Home Positions in AI Data Collection and Data Annotation

4,117 reads

@ limarc2000 Limarc Ambalina Limarc is a Tokyo-based writer of all things pop culture, travel, and tech.

For digital nomads, college students, stay-at-home parents or anyone looking for remote work positions, this article introduces online/remote work positions that are available today in the fields of AI Data Collection and Data Annotation.

Below are the positions listed by the companies and a brief introduction to them. The link to apply for these jobs is at the bottom of this article.

1. Data Entry and Data Annotation Staff

From image transcription, image annotation, text annotation and more, this job will require micro tasks like transcribing the text in images, or locating certain entities in text and labelling them accordingly.

With the growth of the AI industry, more and more companies require access to large quantities of annotated data. Often they turn to crowdsourced annotation companies to get their projects done.

2. Mobile and Desktop Search Reviewer (English-Japanese)

In this position you will be handling tasks “on the go” using a custom application on your Android mobile device.

You will be evaluating products and online search results in order to improve their content and quality.

3. Ads Evaluator / Ads Assessor

This job involves the evaluation of online advertisements. Evaluators must provide feedback and analysis on the content, quality, and layout of advertisements found in search engine results.

4. Multimedia Judge

This position involves the review and evaluation of online images and videos. In this job, you have the flexibility to choose your own hours.

However, for most regions, multimedia judges must be able to work a minimum of 10 hours per week.

5. Online Maps Quality Analyst

With a web-based evaluation tool, this job involves online research where you will evaluate the accuracy of online map-related content.

6. Personalized Internet Assessor

In this position, you will review online search results for content and quality. Personalized internet assessors provide feedback on search engine results pages and rate them according to relevance.

The following jobs are currently listed by global AI Training Data provider, Lionbridge AI, and global translation company, Gengo.

follow me on Hacker Noon. For more updates on remote jobs and to keep up with all the latest in AI and machine learning, please

Tags