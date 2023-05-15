7 Ways Google is Competing with ChatGPT

Google has just unveiled mind-boggling advances in artificial intelligence that bring generative AI capabilities to an entirely new level. (1) Bard Google's response to OpenAI's ubiquitous chatbot, , has no waiting list and is available immediately. Bard AI can navigate the internet, has visual search capabilities for images, supports 20+ programming languages, and is compatible with other applications (Gmail, Docs, Spreadsheets, etc.). ChatGPT (2) Bard Plugins In contrast to Plugins, these are accessible to all users. With Bard, you now have instant access to OpenTable (restaurant reservations), Kayak (travel bookings), Spotify (playlist creation), Walmart (direct ordering), and Indeed (job searching), among others. OpenAI will now need to up its game. ChatGPT (3) Gmail powered by AI Google released "Help me write" in Gmail, permanently altering the nature of email. Now, you only need to write a single-line prompt, and AI will compose the entire email for you in mere seconds. You can edit your communications, alter the tone, etc., later on. (4) Google Photos The new "Magic Editor" in Google Photos allows you to alter the illumination of a scene, remove unwanted elements, adjust your position, and more. You can now alter your photographs like a specialist. (5) MusicLM MusicLM, Google's audio generator, is the finest music model currently available. It generates tunes based on your requests, which is utterly astounding. The music business will never again be the same. (6) Google Food Alerts This app uses machine learning to analyze search queries related to foodborne illness and food safety to identify potential outbreaks. It then sends alerts to public health officials to help them quickly identify and respond to outbreaks. Google is a member of the , a group of companies and organisations working to improve food safety through collaboration and innovation. Food Protection Alliance (7) PaLM 2 This is Google's new state-of-the-art language model, which has superior multilingual and reasoning capabilities and is more computationally efficient than PaLM. It has been taught more than 100 languages and is available in four sizes: - Gecko (10 billion parameters) - Otter (100 billion parameters) - Bison (1 trillion parameters) - Unicorn (ten quintillion parameters) Google(Today begins a new era of generative AI) Daily, 's 15 products serve 4 billion individuals and over 6 million enterprises. The most recent AI capabilities will alter how they operate, collaborate, produce, and travel. Today begins a new era of generative AI. Google