6 Things We're Learning at Hacker Noon

At Hacker Noon, one of the goals of our platform is to help people learn new things online. This is a major reason why we have a Learn tab on the homepage and a partnership with Udemy. But just what are some of the things the Hacker Noon team and community are learning today?

I used slogging to find out.

This Slack discussion by Arthur, Linh, Anna Bleker, Daria, Austin, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. The lead image is via Tim Mossholder on Unsplash.

Limarc Are you trying to learn anything new at the moment?







1. Python

Limarc I've been trying to learn python on and off because the courses I keep starting never stick. I always get bored or unmotivated.



The best course experience so far was a coding game for kids called code combat. It gamified basic programming concepts. Would love to hear advice from the devs on learning python!





2. Linguistics

Linh Yes! Crash Course Linguistics ❤

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yLXNzDUH58





3. Tennis

Anna Bleker Tennis! I must say, learning sports as an adult is very expensive.







4. Business Processes Logic

Arthur As I'm trying to improve some of our inner processes - I'm exploring the basics of "business processes logic" and how to organize them. Also, I'm exploring how other ppl growing newsletters. For some reasons, I like it :)



Fun fact, one of the latest projects that my company did was related to business processes organization. Plus, part of their team was located in Colorado.



Our clients were helping top managers to analyze their companies' performances, compare with other companies from the same field, and then improve your results by attacking weak points that you revealed.

Limarc Linh why are you interested in linguistics? 😮 and yeah Anna Bleker private Tennis lessons sound expensive 😅





5. R Programming and German

Daria Diving deeper into new languages learning - both linguistic and programming! Trying to learn R programming now and continuing German language learning. Feels like I am entering a whole new worlds of meanings 😅 Diving deeper into new languages learning - both linguistic and programming! Trying to learn R programming now and continuing German language learning. Feels like I am entering a whole new worlds of meanings 😅

Linh Limarc I love languages! I’m bilingual (Vietnamese + English) and also know some Spanish & French. Would love to understand the building blocks of languages in general from a linguist point of view to hopefully have a deeper appreciation for how words are formed. I notice my brain operates differently when I think in different languages and I would like to learn why that is. Daria apparently German words are long af since you can just merge all kinds of concepts together. how is it going? Limarc I love languages! I’m bilingual (Vietnamese + English) and also know some Spanish & French. Would love to understand the building blocks of languages in general from a linguist point of view to hopefully have a deeper appreciation for how words are formed. I notice my brain operates differently when I think in different languages and I would like to learn why that is. Daria apparently German words are long af since you can just merge all kinds of concepts together. how is it going?

Daria Yes, that's why I find German so much easier to use in describing complex concepts, as you can just generally combine 2-3 words in one! However, still feeling like I am 5 year old when trying to communicate in German. I am trying to recall the strategies of how I've managed to learn English much faster than it would take me to master my German for sure 😂 Yes, that's why I find German so much easier to use in describing complex concepts, as you can just generally combine 2-3 words in one! However, still feeling like I am 5 year old when trying to communicate in German. I am trying to recall the strategies of how I've managed to learn English much faster than it would take me to master my German for sure 😂

Linh yeah but I learned that the their grammar structure are actually quite similar to English. That’s what helps me learning French and Spanish is to realize conjugations work so similarly in those two (as well as many words with same roots). yeah but I learned that the their grammar structure are actually quite similar to English. That’s what helps me learning French and Spanish is to realize conjugations work so similarly in those two (as well as many words with same roots).

Daria Definitely, because they are both Germanic and French and Spanish are Italic Definitely, because they are both Germanic and French and Spanish are Italic

Daria Also, on the point about thinking differently in different languages, as I am billingual from the very childhood, speaking both Ukrainian and Russian, I notice huge difference in clarity of thoughts when speaking Ukranian over Russian (might be as I've completed my education in Ukranian). Though I believe that it is more of a role that expressing thoughts influence my perception on how clear I think in different languages. Also, I am still not sure if there is such a thing as purely native language, as I tend to get dreams in all king of languages I understand, so they're not innate per se. Interstingly, how it is linked to the subconsiousnes too







6. Retro Game Development

austin a bit late to the party but: i'm learning how to make old school Nintendo (NES) games! 😄 not exactly "new" since it's still computer stuff, but it's really like a different world -- worrying about byte order and bit tests and how to multiply two numbers by hand (seriously), instead of positioning with CSS and all the ten thousand JS frameworks...it's kind of nice, since there are fewer layers between you and the raw machine. i even got a special cartridge so once i have a playable demo, i can try it out on a real live NES! 🤓 a bit late to the party but: i'm learning how to make old school Nintendo (NES) games! 😄 not exactly "new" since it's still computer stuff, but it's really like a different world -- worrying about byte order and bit tests and how to multiply two numbers by hand (seriously), instead of positioning with CSS and all the ten thousand JS frameworks...it's kind of nice, since there are fewer layers between you and the raw machine. i even got a special cartridge so once i have a playable demo, i can try it out on a real live NES! 🤓

Limarc That's so cool Austin! Should write about it on HN! I'd love to hear about the gameplay and story of the game That's so cool Austin! Should write about it on HN! I'd love to hear about the gameplay and story of the game

austin that’s a great idea, thanks! 🙂 i’ll start writing something this afternoon that’s a great idea, thanks! 🙂 i’ll start writing something this afternoon

