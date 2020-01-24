6 Reasons Why Wordpress Is Best For Your Business Website (#5 is most the important)

WordPress for Business Websites:

Shopify, When it comes to building a business website, you have many different choices. For example, you can use Wix Squarespace , etc. You can also hire a dedicated WordPress developer to write the code from scratch, or you can do this yourself if you are a coder.

However, out of all the website building platforms to create a business website, WordPress is the best. In this article, we will explain why we believe that WordPress is the absolute best choice for business website building.

Let's take a look at the 6 reasons why WordPress stands out as the best option amongst all the others:

1. It is easy to use

You do not have to have any coding ability to create a business on WordPress. WordPress has thousands of free themes that you can use for your website design that will look great and that are pre-made. All that you have to do is plug in the images, copy, and other details for your website.

The simplicity of WordPress is one of its best assets and it is why it has become one of the top brands for business website building.

2. WordPress sites are naturally SEO friendly

If you are unfamiliar with the term, “SEO,” it stands for search engine optimization . Search engine optimization is the process of ranking your website high in search engine rankings so that your website can get organic web traffic from Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines.

WordPress sites are written with standard compliance high-quality code and produce semantic markup. This means that WordPress sites are extremely SEO friendly and that Google likes them very much. That is why WordPress sites tend to rank higher than many other types of business websites.

So, if you use WordPress to build your business website, your site could rank much higher in Google and provide you with significantly more organic traffic than if you used a different website builder.

3. WordPress allows for outstanding UI

Having a great UI (user interface) is key for providing your site visitors with an excellent experience with your website. When people land on your site, you want them to feel like the site is clean, well-organized, easy to use, and has all of the features and functionality that is needed to accomplish all of their goals on the site.

Sites that do not have good UI have high bounce rates, meaning that many people leave the site quickly after arriving. WordPress sites tend to have extremely high-quality user interfaces. This is because in addition to the thousands of high-quality free themes that WordPress has available, it also has thousands of plugins that you can use to improve your UI even further.

WordPress plugins are pieces of software that you can add to your site to provide new functions to your site. Some of the most popular WordPress plugins are:

Responsive Flipbook

Content Timeline

Uber Chart

Progress Map

Slider Revolution

Slick Menu

Floatton

Famous Brands that use WordPress

4. Speed

Site speed is crucial for keeping bounce rates low and for improving SEO. This is because site visitors now expect website pages to load very quickly. If there is any lagging or slow load times, then many visitors will simply leave your business website and go to one of your competitors.

Search engines such as Google are aware of this and that is why they rank websites that have fast page load times much higher than those with slow page load times. WordPress has a variety of themes that have very high page load speeds. All of the following themes load extremely quickly:

Astra

Avada

SmallBiz

Scalia

The Gem

X Theme

Skylar

Grille

Wanium

Genesis Framework

5. Seamless social media integration with Wordpress

Instagram, If you have a WordPress site, then you can link your social media accounts to the site. This prevents you from having to log into your accounts one by one every time that you want to post new content onto your Facebook Google+ , and LinkedIn accounts.

Thus, it can save you a lot of time, stress, and energy, and it makes it much, much easier to publish content on your social media channels. Many competitors do not have this feature.

6. Ideal for aggressive content marketing

This is one of the greatest benefits of WordPress and one of its key advantages over competitors. Uploading new content such as blogs and articles and integrating this content into your website is incredibly simple with it.

It takes a matter of seconds, and there is not a series of tedious steps that you have to go through. This means that you can easily upload keyword-rich, well-written content to your business WordPress site in a frequent manner without stress.

Content marketing is a key digital marketing strategy. In fact, content marketing generates about three times as many leads while costing 62% less than traditional marketing. So, if you are planning on using content marketing to increase your traffic, then WordPress is the ideal website building platform for you to use.

UPS WordPress Site

To sum up

A business website is one of the most important assets that your company will ever have. In the modern era, having a high-quality digital storefront is absolutely crucial for success. A small percentage of business owners have a lot of coding talent. These people do not need to use WordPress. However, for everyone else, it is an outstanding option for building a great business website.

If you have never tried WordPress before, don’t worry, it is very easy to use and there are tons of tutorials on YouTube. Also, it has good customer support. However, most people find it very easy to use and very intuitive. Once you have your WordPress site up and running you might be surprised to see how much traffic your site starts generating. However, you have to build a high-quality site and fill it with premium content if you want the best results.

If you need help designing your WordPress site, managing it, or upgrading it, you can always hire a WordPress development company to assist you. These companies can be extremely helpful. Also, if you would like us to add/ edit something, do let us know in the comments section below.

