6 No-Code Tools To Help Your Business Automation and Product Launches

830 reads

@ alexlash Alex Lashkov journalist, tech entrepreneur

A few years ago, the launch of any online business was associated with many difficulties. It was necessary to find developers who will build your website.

Yep, there were website builders, but these tools offered minimal functionality. If you also needed to create a mobile app or a chatbot, everything was even worse. As a result, the budget for just launching a new product could be massive!

(Featured ImageSource: Designmodo)

Fortunately, nowadays, there are more and more popular no-code tools that quickly solve previously quite complicated tasks without writing a single line of code! For this article, I've collected several such useful tools that I use myself to build a new product without almost no money spent quickly.

Siter.io: professional-looking websites creation

This tool allows the creation of fully-loaded and professional-looking website designs with no code. Something similar to Figma, but here the advantage is that you can link your design to a real domain and publish your website.

So, basically, you can go the path from building the design in a drag-n-drop editor to pushing your website online for the visitors speedy and without a single line of code!

With Siter, you can import Sketch and Figma files, which is very convenient. Teamwork, tracking, and rolling back changes, working with animations and design templates (e-commerce websites, e.g.) – the service has powerful functionality and seriously saves time and money.

Bubble: mobile apps development

Mobile apps development has always been a costly process, which also required a lot of time. With tools like Bubble today, it is relatively easy to create a decent-looking application without any programming involved.

Here is how it works: the user selects the future app's components from the standard library and then customizes them. As a result, you can go from the idea of an app to a functional MVP many times faster (and cheaper!) than when using a traditional approach.

Landbot: chatbot builder

Over the past few years, chatbots have gone from a scorching topic to a half-remembered phenomenon. Eventually, this technology has firmly entered the life of many online businesses. Companies use bots to support users, automate order management and sales, collect vital information, etc.

It is not so easy to make even a highly-limited chatbot by yourself. You need to know a couple of programming languages, think through the product’s integration with various social networks and messengers.

The more applications you need to support, the harder the task will be. Landbot helps to make it easier. With its help, you can "build" your bot using a drag-n-drop editor.

Of course, it is impossible to create complex AI-bots this way. Still, you'll be able to automate the support service or distribute customer requests to different departments within the company.

Postcards: building beautiful email newsletters

According to statistics, email remains one of the most effective tools for business communication. That said, a few years ago, the creation of quality email newsletters required a whole tech team. In addition to copywriters and designers, you needed devs who could set up the mail server and make your letters look good on various devices.

As a result, email marketing, despite the seeming simplicity of email itself, became a rather expensive tool for a small company. The Postcards tool is designed to solve this problem. It enables you to create beautiful newsletters, collaborate with team members, and export the result in a couple of clicks to a well-known email service provider like MailChimp:

And all this works in a drag-n-drop editor without any code to write!

Gumroad: a payment gateway for startups

One of the main tasks for any online business is to accept payments. For the company to grow, payments must work, without errors, and be universal.

Yes, there are website builders with built-in payment gateways, but they are often not that flexible and strive to tie the company to themselves. Moving from one site creation platform to another will be much more challenging if you have to move the billing as well.

Gumroad allows you to avoid this problem and design payment options for your site without any code.

The tool suits well even for those who want just to test the demand. You can sell a single product, rather than building an online store.

Parabola: data integration and business processes automation

Another difficulty for startup founders without technical skills is routine business processes automation. Solving this task may require an integration of various tools. Very often, it is necessary to use some APIs that are hard to connect without programming skills.

With Parabola, you can use a simple editor to create automation for different business processes and integrate various business applications at each step.

For example, the tool can download your sales data from one service, load them into a spreadsheet, apply a specific filter, and send emails to customers based on this information.

Final thoughts

It is essential to understand that no-code tools can't be used to create a large-scale product right away. However, they are perfect for testing your idea and boosting some of your business processes.

No-code development is a significant trend that involves more people in building tech products, launching their startups, and solving their customers' problems.

What no-code tools do you know and use daily? Share in the comments below!

Tags