6 Most Common Job Titles in Cybersecurity

According to the BLS, the Information technology job market is expected to grow around 31 percent by 2029. Cybersecurity is all about protecting digital data and protecting entire digital systems from viruses, malware, or hackers. The type of work and assignments you’ll have to deal with as a Cybersecurity professional will depend on your job title, experience, and educational credentials. These positions offer exciting growth opportunities, competitive salaries, and exciting projects. However, individuals working in this type of role have to put in long hours, which solely depends on the time and number of breaches they’re charged.

And honestly speaking, the word Cybersecurity professional sounds kind of cool as well. However, if you’re willing to become a Cybersecurity professional yourself, a few questions will always pop in your mind; What is it like to be one? What duties and responsibilities will you have to fulfill?

That said, as the name suggests, being a Cybersecurity professional is all about protecting digital data. It can range from protecting entire digital systems from viruses, malware, or hackers, to encrypting personal data on social media so no one can misuse it.

After all, in today’s digital world, everything is available online, and such information requires defending and protecting those who want to use it for their advantage. The type of work and assignments you’ll have to deal with as a Cybersecurity professional will depend on your job title, experience, and educational credentials.

Let us take a look at some of the roles and responsibilities:

Security Architect

A security architect is a Cybersecurity professional who deals with the security of a business or organization’s computer systems. They usually think like hackers while anticipating their moves to gain access to a business’s computer systems.

As a result, they sometimes work late hours and have to stay up-to-date with the latest trends on both the security and hacking ends. They also have to monitor and guide security teams, promote security awareness, and conduct a security risk analysis.

Individuals who want to know how to become a security architect first need to acquire an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in Computer science, IT, or a related field. Moreover, they must also have at least five to ten years of previous working experience as an IT risk manager. Not to mention, advanced IT security certification will also improve your chances of employment.

Software Security Engineer

With a strong background in programming and coding, it is the daily responsibility of a software security engineer to create intrusion detection systems and develop firewalls for keeping their companies computer systems secure. Their skills include hardware and software skills like relationship-building, problem-solving, software engineering, and much more.

A software security engineer’s role is an ever-evolving one. It means you’ll have to stay up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and adapt them as they continue to crop up. Typically, you’ll have to acquire a bachelor’s degree in security engineering or Cyber security to apply for such a position.

Chief Information Security Officer

As the name suggests, a CISO is not an entry-level Cybersecurity position. You’ll only become a CISO if you have more than ten years of experience under your belt. In addition, this type of role focuses more on project management, security management, and vulnerability management rather than on coding and programming computer systems.

If you’re looking to become a chief information security officer, you’ll need to work on your organizational skills. Once you identify Cybersecurity risks for your employer, you’ll have to develop strategies to mitigate them.

To apply for this position, you’ll have to acquire a bachelor’s in IT, computer science, or business management. In addition, you’ll have to take a few HR-related responsibilities, such as employee training and compliance management. Moreover, it would increase your chances of employment if you were to obtain a few IT-based certifications or undergo IT-based training programs.

Information Security Analyst

According to the US new report, the job title of an information security analyst comes in at number on the list of best Cybersecurity Careers out there. However, individuals working in this type of role have to put in long hours, which solely depends on the time and number of breaches they’re charged to protect against.

Yet, at the same time, such a role is highly engaging and dynamic. You’ll also have to develop policies and strategies to protect against data theft, implement them, and ensure they’re updated and effectively utilized and monitored. Sometimes, information security analysts will also have to organize security training programs and workshops for their teams.

To apply for an information security analyst role, you’ll first have to obtain a bachelor’s in programming, computer science, or a related degree. Most IT companies also require at least one year of experience in a related role like a systems administrator.

Penetration Tester or Pentester

While a security architect has to think and work like a hacker, a penetration tester has to become one to perform their job effectively. These individuals are also known as white hat hackers. They’re hired to simulate a hack and devise strategies to protect an organization’s computer systems against them.

Not to mention, their findings are essential for developing better, more improved security policies for the future. That said, keep in mind that a penetration tester’s roles aren’t focused around the Hollywood Esque thrill of breaching someone’s computer with a simple USB drive. In actuality, the job can sometimes be repetitive and dull in comparison.

To apply for a pentester’s position, you’ll have to enroll in a bachelor’s degree, preferably in the computer science or Cybersecurity field. Moreover, you’ll have to partake in an ethical hacking program, which usually goes on for five days and includes hands-on experience utilizing the latest hacking techniques and tools.

Security Consultant

If you have good connections, enough expertise, and are willing to work in the entrepreneurial world, consider applying for a system security consultant's position. These individuals work independently and offer their advice and knowledge to various businesses to improve their network’s security.

To work in such a role, you’ll have to brush up on your computer, analytical, and communication skills. As with every other Cybersecurity-related job, you’ll also have to remain up-to-date with the latest security and technological recommendation as a security consultant.

Conclusion

In a world that relies heavily on technology, there is no shortage of jobs in the cybersecurity industry. Even though being a Cybersecurity professional involves dealing with computer systems day in and day out, what awaits you are various positions that will surely get your heart pumping.

On top of that, pretty much every Cybersecurity-related job title pays good money. So, it is only a matter of what your preferences are! That said, choose a role that works best for you and utilizes your skillset as a technology nerd to the fullest.

