6 Best DEXs (Decentralized Exchanges) to Buy Cryptocurrencies in 2021

1,486 reads

@ andreyaks Andrey Aksenov Marketing and PR manager

Since 2017 I've been an active researcher and a user of crypto. Every year not only me, but all of the community can see that cryptocurrencies are continuing to move around the globe, increasingly becoming a mainstream phenomenon and finding new areas of application.

People buy bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets for a variety of reasons more and more people are changing their habits buying cryptocurrency for a variety of reasons.

Safety, anonymity, fundraising or even standard purchases in everyday life!

Due to the lack of alternatives to traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, recipients are forced to sacrifice their personal data and peace of mind because of hacker attacks on centralized platforms.

This issue was solved with the creation of decentralized exchanges (DEX), a large number of which have appeared in the last two or three years, mainly working on the Ethereum blockchain.

Rapidly and steadily, DEXs are slowly and steady capturing the volumes of the centralized platforms.

As you know, several start-ups began these last years to develop more and more “DeFi” services (Decentralized Finance). This is why Dear readers, I want to give you my list of the best DEX platforms of the moment

1inch Exchange

My top starts with 1inch. This DEX aggregator is connecting several DEXes in one platform so users can find the best options for their swaps.

At the moment 1inch supports more than 4000 tokens and more than 7 wallets

Here are some pros and cons of 1inch Exchange based on my user experiences:

Pros of using 1inch Exchange:

Extra profit for submitting to liquidity pool Support of different wallets Functions that available: liquidity pool, limit orders, farming Decentralization No commission for withdrawal

Cons of using 1inch Exchange:

Might be hard for the beginners, due to complicated UI Only ETH tokens supported

Uniswap

Now it's time to speak about the people's favourite DEX- uniswap. This platform was built in 2018 on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

At the moment it's the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency project by market capitalization.

Uniswap supports every ERC-20 token and MetaMask, WalletConnect, Coinbase Wallet, Fortmatic and Portis wallets.

Uniswap Pros and Cons

Pros of using Uniswap Exchange:

Uniswap encourages liquidity providers by charging them commission fees. No KYC and Decentralized project The system is completely transparent and has open source code. Support for multiple ERC-20 tokens for trading. The new UNI token opens up wide opportunities for protocol management. Instant token listing on major crypto exchanges.

Cons of using Uniswap Exchange:

After the user withdraws the liquidity, it ceases to receive remuneration. The platform only supports assets hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. Fake Coins Uniswap is visited by 7 million users in January.

Binance

Now it's time for the DEX with the biggest liquidity- Binance. This DEX was launched in 2019 and with over 100 active listed crypto assets available at the time of writing, the platform allows users to make trades on assets that are listed and issued on Binance’s very own blockchain, with its native Binance Coin (BNB).

Currently, 29 countries, including the US, are blocked from using Binance DEX due to trading restrictions.

Binance Pros and Cons

Pros of using Binance Exchange:

Positive Good reputation. Familiar user interface. Users retain full control over their funds. You can test trading strategies. Low fees.



Cons of using Binance Exchange:

A steep learning curve. There is no complete decentralization. There is no direct solution for cross-chain transfers in Mainnet.

Binance is the more used platform with a massive increase in visits, 136 million in January.

Rubic Exchange

We must not forget about the newcomer projects that have a chance to change the DeFi market. Rubic-is a Multichain DeFi platform that organizes DeFi services to enable a project to create, manage, and trade tokens in a decentralized manner, all done in one place.

This project might be the best solution for users who are looking for a simple UI and who have different types of tokens in their wallets that they want to swap.

Rubic Pros and Cons

Pros of using Rubic Exchange:

Cross Chain swaps Support of more than 4 blockchains Unique partnerships Upcoming layer 2 solution Anonymous swaps Simple UI and user friendly

Cons of using Rubic Exchange:

UI must be upgraded Not all functions are implemented Only metamask is accepted

Waves Exchange

The older brother of DeFi- fWaves.Exchange. It’s a decentralized crypto exchange that launched in June 2017. More specifically, it is a hybrid crypto assets exchange that allows users to transfer, trade, issue and stake different cryptocurrencies.

The platform combines the security of decentralized systems with features and advantages of standard centralized exchanges.

Waves DEX Pros and Cons

Pros of using Waves Exchange:

Decentralized exchange running on blockchain technology Low and competitive fees Various digital assets to trade User-friendly Fiat payments allegedly accepted

Cons of using Waves Exchange:

Very high markup on Credit Card Transfers No margin trading No fiat currency withdrawals Low liquidity Tokenized environment

Sushiswap

The leaders in AMM DeFi- Sushiswap. The cryptocurrency exchange where you can swap different tokens/cryptocurrencies. This is an AMM or automated market-making decentralized exchange.

This is presently running on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is also a documentation site project that is run by a community and by their votes. The official core team of the company does not handle or manage this site.

Sushiswap Pros and Cons

Pros of using SushiSwap Exchange:

Great security measures Easy to use platform 100+ tokens can be traded You earn rewards on your investment Sushiswap provide up to 100% interest

Cons of using SushiSwap Exchange:

Quite new in the market so less experienced

As you understood guys, the DeFi sector is just the beginning of a new era. It is currently attracting the attention of the traditional financial sector! And as the liquidity, total locked-in value, and price of each platform management token soar to new heights and continue to evolve, this sector is going to be of great importance in the future!

If you have projects that you would like to develop, it's now or never!

Tags