5G is Changing the Game for Gamers

The entire gaming industry was changed forever by 5G. Even though some pro gamers use the ethernet cable for a better gaming experience, the exponential influence of 5G on gaming is something that every gamer and game developer should be aware of.

What Does 5G Mean for Gaming, and What Will It Change?

Cell phones may utilize networks from 4 different generations. The first was 1G, an analog network that only let us place calls. Then followed the digital networks 2G, 2.5G (GPRS), 2.75G (EDGE), 3G, and 4G. They all made use of radio frequencies. The speed at which they could send data made a difference.

With 5G, we can now do more. The frequency range used by 5G is much higher than the typical Megahertz range, ranging from 30 to 300 GHz. How is that beneficial? Every 5G device can now access bandwidth that isn't currently congested by countless Wi-Fi networks, billions of cellphones, and dozens of satellites.

The improved network connection is a result of this. Notably superior. With a 5G phone, you can send 10 Gigabits or more in a single second. You want to download a movie. You may complete it in under a second, even when hundreds of other users use the same connection!

That's what 5G offers: blazingly fast speed without any latency, enabling technology to advance significantly.

3 Things About 5G That Gamers And The Gaming Industry Need To Know

5G is quick. It is 20 times quicker than 4G at its top speed. If it takes 10 minutes to download one game over 4G, 20 games may be downloaded simultaneously over 5G.

However, blazingly fast and dependable speed is just one of the three technological features that influence gaming:

Low latency describes 5G

Game delay exists. It takes around 20 milliseconds to see stuff on the screen while playing. A few extra milliseconds are needed for comprehension and response. Following that, there is a little lag before your action is reflected on the screen.

This is latency, which is a fundamental aspect of game design. Therefore, it makes sense if the connection's speed is high, the latency is minimal, and the experience is superior.

The latency with 5G may be as low as five milliseconds. The difference of 15 milliseconds is significant in the game industry. When you include all the other things taking up your time, those few precious nanoseconds might spell the difference between your League of Legend character living or dying.

5G makes VR and AR possible.

The computing power needed for VR and AR games is the reason why it hasn't taken off in popularity. Mobile devices do not yet have the processing power required for VR and AR. As a result, they slow down phone speed to a crawl.

This won't be a problem with 5G since all the computing power will be in the cloud. Therefore, VR headsets won't have cables. More than that, smooth, high-resolution game design visuals will provide players with a realistic, tactical experience.

5G enables game streaming.

At the moment, gaming requires dedication. It would be best if you decided on a position and then adhered to it. It might be a console, phone, TV, or PC, but once picked, you must finish the game on it.

"The consumer's hardware and displays are irrelevant. Customers may access game material on whatever screen they choose if images are produced in the cloud.

Because streaming is possible with 5G, gaming will become platform-independent. You can stream a game like you can watch any TV program or episode on Netflix or Amazon Prime. Since the input response was delayed on 3G and 4G, this was not viable. Because 5G is cloud-based, it offers better throughputs.

What Impact Will 5G Have On Game Design & Development?

The video game business has profoundly transitioned in the last 20 years. However, it has not been able to break through every ceiling. The best equipment is required for gamers to enjoy a game.

This status quo will finally change with 5G. For instance, players won't have to worry about the most recent version of Fortnite quickly depleting their mobile device's battery or using its power.

The available hardware also limits the selection of games. That is another issue that 5G resolves. Yes, there are games like Call of Duty mobile. Call of Duty offers cross-play across PC and consoles but not mobile devices. Mobile integration is also possible with 5G, thanks to migrating all computing power to the cloud.

Let's look at how 5G alters game creation and design outside the gaming community that occupies one side of the consoles.

The difficulty of developing code

It won't be easy to write programming for these platforms since 5G would make it feasible to play the same game on any platform. Each video game must work on every platform, including iOS, Android, and the unstable ecosystem. People expect games to function on 4G and 5G networks. Coding that supports both cellular networks would be necessary for that.

Offloading difficult work

Coding may get more complicated, but computational labor in game production will become simpler. A developer may give the heavy lifting to data centers using the newest hardware because of low latency.

New game genres for mobile

Mobile real-time strategy and first-person shooter games pale compared to their PC or console counterparts. This will change with 5G, providing many new opportunities for mobile gaming.

Improved gameplay performance

We've previously discussed how 5G will make it feasible for games to be hosted in the cloud, rendered on any device, and visually shown on any screen. This blending of PC, console, and mobile gaming will make it more enjoyable.

How? because the impacts of motion graphics, simulation, and 3D rendering on the device are decreased. Game developers provide premium experiences by creating simple games to transition between screens.

We would venture to argue that these 5G capabilities would end the ongoing argument over whether a PC, console, or 5G phones is the most incredible gaming platform.

Content will rule

Since 5G plows through technology and screen constraints, content would be the sole differentiator for game makers. The more engaging the game's content, the higher its adoption and retention rate.

What actions are giants doing in response to 5G's effects on gaming?

Microsoft's video game streaming service was introduced in response to 5G. Its name is Project xCloud, and it is now in beta. The xCloud allows gamers to stream roughly 50 Xbox games to any Android smartphone. It is a significant accomplishment for games like Gears of War 5 (created with Unreal Engine 4) to stream to any mobile device, pushing even the console to its limit. And only 5G makes it feasible. Project xCloud may now only be accessed through mobile, but Microsoft intends to add additional platforms in the future. Like Switch, the software behemoth also develops controllers that function on tablets and smartphones.

Google unveiled Stadia, their cloud gaming service. Google is attempting to lock in exclusive content since it has the weakest link to the game industry. Players may purchase Uplay+ from Ubisoft using Stadia, for instance. In addition to licensing games from other companies, Google is also creating its own via Stadia Games and Entertainment. Google Stadia will include capabilities like saving your game progress and letting other players or spectators pick up where another player left off. YouTube will also be connected with the cloud service. That implies that a person may easily switch from playing to watching.

Wrap Up

