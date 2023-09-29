58 Stories To Learn About Inflation

Let's learn about via these 58 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Inflation /Learn Repo 1. What Is a (Crypto)Coin Burn? Bitcoin is the main cryptocurrency many people know, understand, and are familiar with. It is also one of the few digital currencies that has no individual or group that is in charge of the blockchain project. What has come about since Bitcoin was created is a cryptocurrency ecosystem where there are a number of companies in charge of blockchain token projects. 2. Ukraine's Victory Will Lead To An Interest Rate Reversal and Next Crypto Bull Market Alarm continues to grow around further interest rate hikes and the impact on the global economy. But an interest rate reversal may be closer than once thought 3. The Greatest Recession Story Ever Told: Bitcoin vs. Gold The Digital Gold, Or So I Was Told... 4. Here’s What Will Happen To Your Money There has been a lot of talk about a dollar collapse and the rise of inflation recently. 5. The Monetary Policy Endgame and what it means for Bitcoin Recently, Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income for BlackRock published an article on the BlockRock blog highlighting the economic policy state-of-play today, and where it may lead to should economic growth falter, productivity not materialize, and populism continue to thrive. 6. Mining Fiat is Unsustainable In an earlier article, I outlined the opportunities that blockchains offer investors from a wide angle. This prompted a number of requests for more in-depth analysis of the disruptive qualities of this technology. The following is a first principle examination of the market opportunities blockchain-based solutions offer within the realm of government-controlled currencies, commonly referred to as "fiat money". Quite literally addressing all the money in the world. 7. RichQUACK Aims to Combat Inflation via Token Burns & Staking In this post we'll look at RichQUACK, its features and the teams plans for growing it's ecosystem. 8. Money Printing: The Ugly “Elephant in the Room” That Mainstream Media Ignores According to official numbers, you lost money unless you got a 6.2% pay raise this year. In other words, thanks to inflation, you got a pay cut 9. Let’s Talk About Gold Vs. Bitcoin Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Pros and Cons 10. Cryptocurrency and Inflation Mechanisms An overview of inflation in cryptocurrency and why it may not be all that it's cut out to be, especially when considering countries experiencing hyperinflation. 11. Does Bitcoin Actually Solve a Problem? Before we can evaluate if and how Bitcoin is worth any value, we must first acknowledge and agree that there are problems worth solving. 12. 5 Investment Lessons I Learned In the 2010s There is a saying on Wall Street that the best time to invest was always ten years ago. 13. It is Time to Talk About Inflation and the Food Crisis In order to get a better view of what is going on, it is crucial to understand where the current price bonanza comes from. 14. Education and Bitcoin Are Key to Wealth Protection Bitcoin Investors Are The Biggest Winners During InflationI believe there can only be one definition of inflation, and that is the one headlined by the Nobel Prize-winning economist, Milton Friedman: 15. Outside The Bitcoin Echo Chamber: Here's Why I'm Not Stacking Sats I spent a year and $10,000 on Bitcoin so you don't have to before I stopped.\nHere’s what I learned about buying crypto and Bitcoin living up to the hype. 16. Will Bitcoin Be The Best Inflation Hedge? I once asked a monk how he found peace. “I say yes,” he told me. “To all that happens, I say yes.” 17. How to Hack Inflation Inflation is coming, don't let it hack your savings. I look at my experiences growing up with high inflation. Where to put your money (and not to) 18. Why is Inflation So High? [Infographic] A look at why inflation is currently skyrocketing. 19. Bitcoin As The Ultimate Insurance: Why $11,000 is Just The Beginning Two decades ago, Nobel Prize-wining economist Milton Friedman said: 20. Be Present With the Treasury flooding the market with debt and the Fed talking out of both sides of their ass, the future is negative at the margin for risky assets 21. Hacking Against Inflation Through Real Estate [Infographic] A look at how to hedge against inflation by investing in real estate. 22. A Case Against Central Bank Digital Currencies Government's around the world are preparing to roll out their respective CBDCs. It's important to understand some of the risks associated with this development 23. Ethereum Merge Upgrade: How Deflation Nature Became the Cornerstone of Cryptocurrency's Future? The Merge upgrade changed a lot for Ethereum, including the lowering its issuance level, making projects deflationary as an important trend in the crypto space. 24. A Contemporary Analysis of the Relationship Between Cryptocurrencies and Inflation Cryptocurrencies are less likely to respond to inflation as centralized commodities do, but increases in interest rates would surely lead to diminishing value. 25. A Week to Forget About Inflation The Black Friday Sale with discounts of up to 60% starts on Tradingview. 26. In The Fed We Trust... significant labor shortages, commodity price increases, chip shortages for cars, industrial & consumer rent increases we doubt that inflationary pressure falls 27. How Fed's Rate Hike affects Crypto Market Sentiment 28. Inflationary cryptocurrency and domain based identity: A recipe for a decentralized social network We need to leverage the domain names system and cryptocurrencies to implement an open decentralized global social network. 29. How To Obtain Cybersecurity Budget During Inflation To truly identify and articulate the value of cybersecurity, it is important to understand that cybersecurity is a business investment. 30. Truflation: On Demand Inflation Data Powered by Chainlink Oracles Truflation is a data aggregation suite of APIs that allows users to fetch compilations of present and past rates in the US economy, including, but not limited to: inflation rates, price indexes, and other inflation categories such as food or housing. 31. Why is IMF Afraid of Bitcoin The IMF warns about the risk of cryptoization in emerging markets where residents opt to use crypto assets instead of their local currency. 32. Bitcoin’s Potential as a Hedge Against Inflation Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that can be used as a hedge against inflation, as any government or central authority does not control it. 33. Saving Your Money in a Crisis With Cryptocurrencies In DeFi, the yield on deposits in dollar stablecoins reaches 15-20%. I discuss the risks and where to invest for a conservated crypto-investor in 2022. 34. Contagion 35. 5 Essential Measures Startups can Take to Navigate the Cost of Living Crisis Rising energy costs mean that cash flow forecasts are liable to change considerably over time, and businesses may need to manage their gas and electricity usage 36. Dear Global Economy, Winter is Coming Eurozone consumer prices rose by a record 5.8 percent in February, according to the latest data. If risk-off continues Bitcoin's return may be delayed. 37. Worried About Bitcoin Price? Let Data Lead the Way Three reasons not to worry about a bitcoin crash 38. For the War There is a multifaceted economic war quietly being waged between the major flags of the world. 39. Don’t Place all of Your Crypto Bets in the Fiat Inflation Basket There are many reasons to buy bitcoin. You might not want to pin your hopes on inflation or hyperinflation that never comes. 40. Bouncy Castle Stick a fork in it, ‘cause we’re done with inflation in Pax Americana. Hip hip hooray! 41. 3 Assets That Help Make Your Portfolio Inflation-Resistant When the vastly inflated pandemic predictions hit the world, government officials across the planet shut down their local economies. 42. Bitcoin Price Exploding Will Be The Hallmark of 2020 How investors and custody's perception towards bitcoin changed in 2020 43. Bitcoin Mass Adoption Hinges on Cash Access Many have said we are closer than ever to mass adoption of bitcoin. However, we can't fully realize this vision without cash on-ramps and off-ramps to Bitcoin. 44. A Crypto Gospel: Supercycle Theory The investment thesis for crypto and bitcoin amidst inflation, economic growth, and U.S. policy initiatives. 45. Is Gold 2.0, ahem Bitcoin, the Answer to Inflation? “Bitcoin is the ultimate hedge to inflation. Gold is scarce, but its supply actually is slowly increasing, whereas Bitcoin supply is stuck at 21 million." 46. Tackling Inflation in DeFi: DefHold Vs. EWF Pools Vs. Whale Club The enormous growth of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector in recent years has captured the attention of crypto users and the traditional finance sector. 47. Is Bitcoin a failed experiment? Bitcoin has seen some ups and downs in recent years. Is there any merit to the cryptocurrency or is it a failed experiment? 48. Money That You Can Respect Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are volatile. They are hard to transact and even harder to understand. Most people wouldn’t consider them an asset class, never mind a viable form of money. So what does it tell us that a debate has begun as to whether crypto is a good hedge against everything else? 49. How Balance Sheet Reduction will Potentially Impact Crypto Markets The essential thing to consider is the rate of change in the money supply, the first derivative of the money supply 50. How to Get Low-Cost Internet And Slash Your Bill Are you tired of paying for internet access at home? Do you want to know of ways to slash your bill? You’re in luck! 51. The Impact of Inflation on the Economy and Consumers Mark Hauser, co-managing partner of Hauser Private Equity, discusses the impacts of inflation on the economy and consumers. 52. Energy, Fuel, and Food Prices Soar - Cost of Living Hits 30-Year High In this slogging thread, we discuss the current living crises, facing most of the western world. As prices increase, wages have stagnated or at worst decreased. 53. Pure Evil The Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) may be pure evil, but from whose perspective? What is evil to some is pure goodness to others. 54. 10 Financial Predictions for 2021 to Protect Your Wealth Banks are so screwed. They are about to be attacked by central banks, fintech, and crypto companies. 55. 3 Passive Income Strategies For Earning Crypto on Cosmos and Terra Blockchains This is a lengthy guide since we cover the reasons why we picked crypto investments in current macroeconomic conditions. We also cover 3 different investment strategies in . 56. Inflation is Taking a Toll on The Dollar [Infographic] A look at the impacts of inflation as well as how gold is often a hedge against inflationary measures. 57. The Current State of Cryptocurrencies in Africa In a Yahoo finance publication, Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, ranked number one for countries using cryptocurrencies the most. This was while the country plunged deep into a recession in 2020. 58. Why You Should Start With A Small Allocation into Bitcoin in 2021 I first heard about Bitcoin in December 2017, at the peak of the bubble. My college roommates and I were drawing J curves on a whiteboard, predicting $100k Bitcoin and feeling FOMO for not getting in earlier.