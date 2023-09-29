49 Stories To Learn About India

Let's learn about via these 49 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. India /Learn Repo 1. Slogging Insights: Are Russians and Indians Considered Asian? Are the technicalities of what continent the country is located in the end-all-and-be-all or do you take culture and genetic origins into account? 2. Chingari Raises $15 million in Funding from Republic Capital, Onmobile and JPIN Venture Catalysts Chingari Raises Investment for its Social Media Token, $Gari with Republic Capital leading the round with 15 million in funding. 3. Stop Complaining About Being at Home You got what you wanted. 4. India Now Ranks 3rd Worldwide With 27 Unicorn Startups Unicorn is a term in the business world used to indicate a private startup company that valued over USD 1 billion. 5. What Will Happen to Zepto? What will happen to Zepto (India's 10min delivery startup valued at $900M)? 6. IIT Delhi's New, Free Online AI Course The Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs, are 23 premiere higher education universities, with around 16,000 students, as of 2020. 7. The Great Lockdown 2020: Worst Recession Since the Great Depression? 8. Why Hasn't Tesla Entered the Indian Market? The internet has been buzzing since Elon Musk announced that Tesla is coming to India next year. This is big news and not just for the people who are waiting to get their hands on a luxury electric car like Tesla but also for the entire electric vehicles (EV) industry in the country. 9. India Legalizes Crypto: Digital Rupee CBDC and Taxation of Virtual Digital Assets Explained Simply This is a step in the right direction, towards greater acceptance and greater transparency into how residents of India use crypto. 10. The ZEE5 User Data Leak That The Media Didn't Report On In an exclusive story reported on my blog about a month ago and on no other mainstream media outlet, credentials of some 1,023 Premium accounts were found floating on the web. These user accounts belong to the popular video-on-demand streaming service, ZEE5. 11. Doordarshan (DD) & its Impact on India's Collective Consciousness of 90s With the lockdown in place here in India, to prevent the community spread of COVID-19, most of us have been home bound trying to get work done and also spend some quality time with our families. In addition to this, I m sure most of them are taking this as an opportunity to pickup new skills through various online courses. My only request to my readers is to stay home to stay safe, be focused on what you do and the task at hand and not get stressed about the fact that you are not able to get out. 12. You Don't Need A Degree To Get An IT Job In India [Personal Story] Hey Hackers, 13. Is it Appropriate to Ban Cryptocurrency in India? A panel set up on higher levels has recommended a ban on private cryptocurrencies with penalties including 25 crore INR and imprisonment up to 10 years as well. The supposed recommendations if processed will result in a critical hit to the digital economy of India which is open-ended at this point. 14. Meet Daulat: A Digital Wealth Management Platform Tailored for India Daulat is a tech-enabled, wealth-management platform helping Indians invest better. Our expert investment portfolios help people reach their financial goals. 15. Why Understanding Digital Wallets is Key for Central Banks Desiring Widespread CBDC Implementation Governments must identify, discuss, and ideate their wallet choices when thinking about CBDCs, incorporating key policy considerations for true defi for all. 16. Account Aggregators: What Are They and How Will They Change the Fintech Ecosystem? Account Aggregators (AAs) are about to take the fintech market by storm. Remember how UPI completely changed how people send money? No more awkwardly splitting restaurant bills, or digging for exact change to pay off that friend who's been bugging you for months. 17. The Future of EdTech Funding in India While the K-12 and higher education segments have witnessed significant growth in recent years, investing in the upskilling and reskilling segment can be a bett 18. Forget CBDCs. Traditional Crypto Is the Financial Revolution We Need Digital assets have completely given us a paradigm shift, allowing us to enter an age where money doesn’t have to be so difficult to relate with. 19. How Licious Turned a Simple Idea Into a Billion-Dollar Startup How did Licious created a trustworthy meat brand in the fresh meat industry and a billion-dollary startup in just 6 years? 20. How Under-Resourced Students Are Gaining Access to Scholarships in India When it comes to education in India, every statistic is incredible. Over 500 million people in the country are under the age of 25. According to The Times of India, in 2014 India had over 315 million students that has only grown since and by some estimates India has more students than the entire population of the United States. 21. Big Tech vs. Indian Authorities [An Overview] The world’s largest technology companies have all faced criticism over their global tax practices. Back home too, tech heavyweights are grappling with the Indian taxman. 22. Investment Areas for 2022: Lithium, Small Businesses, India, and More Here are 5 investment areas to watch out for in 2022 including metals, semiconductors, small-cap companies, and more. 23. The Myriad Benefits of Contributing to Open Source Projects with Piyush Badkul Piyush Badkul's work involves designing, deploying, scaling, and optimizing the core IMS network for the Indian Government's Telecom Technology Centre. 24. Aarogya Setu: How India’s Contact Tracing Tech Works? And How It Endangers Fundamental Rights Amid nation-wide lockdown, the Government of India released their contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu. 25. How Big Data and Computers Leveled Up India in the 1950s When we think of computers, we think of the twenty-first century. But did you know that India started using them back in the 1950s? 26. KuCoin Partners with Chingari to Distribute $20 Million Rupees Worth of Tokens KuCoin, one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, has partnered with Chingari, a short video-sharing app to distribute tokens worth $20 million rupees. 27. What Does India's Potential Crypto Ban Mean for Startups? India’s long-standing aversion to cryptocurrencies has never been a secret. 28. Crypto Adoption or Abandonment: What Will India Decide? As a result, the rushed RBI 2018 proposed ban on crypto trading left the Indian traders uncertain about the future for over two years. 29. Google Pay’s 2020 Diwali Campaign Is The Marketing Campaign You Need To Learn From 2 30. India’s Growing Role In The Space Industry: The Path is in Doing Did you know that India has one of the biggest economies in the world? It ranked as the fifth's largest by nominal GDP. India also has an important demographic trend. With the second largest population on Earth, more than half of its people are in the working-age group. A great percentage is under 34 years old. 31. Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins Could Make Remittances Faster and Cheaper Sending money to certain countries remains a ludicrously expensive affair. Initiating a transfer from the UAE or US to India, for example, falls into two categories. It is either extremely expensive, or inexplicably slow to do so. Innovative solutions can make a meaningful impact in this regard, 32. RuPay: The Indian Card Payment Alternative Rivals Visa and Mastercard Story of how RuPay, an Indian alternative for Visa and MasterCard became a giant in the plastic card industry within a span of a decade. 33. Case Study: India's Ad Fraud Problem Sends Marketers in the Wrong Directions Grab some popcorn for this: we're going down the rabbit hole of ad fraud and Indian case studies. Depending on various sources, anywhere between 15%- 25% of ad spend gets wasted due to ad fraud. 34. Web3 Foundation Arrives In India with a Polkadot Buildathon Polkadot announces the launch of their India hackathon “Polkadot Buildathon: India” for developers & entrepreneurs driving the Web3 wave; $14k in prizes 35. Could India's Remittance Sector Pave The Way For Crypto Adoption? The historic judgement by the Supreme Court of India in March this year overturned the banking ban imposed by the Indian Central Bank RBI. The decision brought a lease of new life into the Indian crypto ecosystem where many were living in uncertainty for almost two years. The Supreme Court hearing not only helped the very few existing crypto startups and exchanges but also paved the path for many other entrepreneurs who were looking to start a crypto business outside India. 36. How India Revolutionised its Digital Payment System UPI has revolutionised the way Indians used to look at digital payment systems. In four years, it has surpassed Visa and MasterCard. 37. What's the Future of Crypto in India? I have been in a dilemma For months about whether I should invest in cryptocurrency or not. 38. Reviewing the Eight Leading Global Cloud Providers in India The cloud storage industry is growing exponentially in India as there is tremendous growth in the country's Information and Technology sector. This has lead to many businesses adopting the use of technology, including cloud storage. 39. Data Apocalypse No Problem According To Indian QC Startup Photo by Ishant Mishra on Unsplash 40. Analog Work on Earth for Space: The Need To Embrace Analog Missions Approaching the human dimensions for sustained space exploration requires a paradigm shift that looks beyond the hardware. Space is an unforgiving environment. 41. Identifying The Poor in India: A Data Driven Analysis Ever since I quit the corporate world, the story I have been telling myself is that I want to work on uplifting the poorest. It sounds romantic at the onset but like most things, is a lot more complicated when you get down into the weeds. 42. Can Technology help Kashmir overcome its Challenges? Kashmir, the pristinely beautiful northernmost territory of India, is no stranger to turmoil. Ever since its accession to India all the way back in 1947, this region has found itself at the centre of a deleterious dispute between neighbours India and Pakistan, resulting in a damaging effect on this strategically located area’s security and consequently, its economy. 43. Comparative Study Of Best Time-Series Models For Pandemic Response With the effect of the pandemic increasing every day and casting a vehemently toxic influence in almost all parts of the world, it becomes important how can we contain the spread of the disease. In an effort to combat the disease every country has increased not only their testing facility but also the amount of medical help and emergency and quarantine centers. Here in this blog, we try to model Single-Step Time Series Prediction, using Deep Learning Models, on the basis of Medical Information available for different states of India. 44. When Messenger Apps Adopt Fintech: Privacy Issues and Implications There are many ways in which the world is divided up: borders, differing cultures, and even vast masses of water serve to partition the globe. Preference per region for Messenger apps is one of the less initially visible ways this is done. 45. The Opportunities That Lie Before The Indian Crypto Ecosystem and What's Being Done With It On March 04, 2020, India finally got the trigger for the resurgence of its crypto ecosystem. The ruling came a stifling two years after RBI banned banks from facilitating banking services to crypto exchanges. 46. How I built Pushstart, one of the most active startup communities of India PushInterview 01: 47. The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School: An innovative,safe and playful study environment. This edifice rises from the sand to offer a safe and enjoyable learning environment.🔥 48. Six Indian SaaS Startups Products To Watch in 2022 After Silicon Valley a6 Indian SaaS Startups Products that will disrupt the market in 2020nd Israel, India is the 3rd largest tech ecosystem in the World. 49. What's Developing In The Indian Crypto Ecosystem [An Overview] The Global Recession of 2008 sent unprecedented shockwaves and disrupted Financial Markets worldwide. With Banks of International repute going insolvent to Financial Institutions turning towards the governments for bailouts and mergers, many woke up to the fact and sought alternate ways of financial transactions which would be least affected by sudden unprecedented fluctuations and Market Corrections.