53 Stories To Learn About Dogecoin

1. An Intro to Shitcoins for Beginner Crypto Traders Shitcoins are the subject of most crypto discussions and for a good reason. Find out more about them in this introductory article. 2. My Picks: Five Top-Performing Cryptos in 2021 My Five top-performing cryptos in 2021: Bitcoin, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Dogecoin and Solana. What's yours? 3. Lets Graph Simple Moving Averages Using Rust Simple Moving Averages are calculated by getting the mean closing price over a period of time. Lets see on how we can program that idea into Rust. 4. Is Tesla Adding Dogecoin as a Payment Option? Twitter user @BitDeepu tweeted an image of Tesla's source code that shows that Dogecoin holders can buy Tesla Model Y with their DOGE tokens. 5. Mining Crypto for Profit: It is Time Full-scale mining requires a large number of computers with powerful GPUs. 6. Who Showed Up to Dogepalooza and Who Cares? (Much Surprise) What happened at the first-ever Dogecoin-themed charity music festival Dogepalooza? Hear it from the perspective of one of the performers there, Rito Rhymes. 7. Elon Musk and Crypto Markets: "Seriously, playing?" or "Playing seriously"? Elon Musk and crypto market manipulation - is it a joke or a serious crime? 8. Doge Wars: Attack Of The Clones Dogecoin's popularity has inspired more clones with very similar names to emerge, creating a situation where the name itself is in contention between coins. 9. From Dogecoin to Twitter: The Making of the Everything App Depending on whom you ask, Elon is either an egotistical villain or a savior. He is currently the world’s richest man, with a net worth of about 200 Billion. Well, with that ind of money it becomes easy to create products that have a direct impact on people’s daily lives- with huge repercussions. Now, Elon is not your average billionaire. Most of the time, he has swayed the masses to his favor, much to the chagrin of big tech. This has turned him onto somewhat of a cult, with a huge following and an enviable portfolio of companies that seek to upend conventional beliefs and corporations. From Neuralink to Space X , Tesla to the Boring Company, he is an entrepreneur who seeks to “disrupt” global order as he strives to achieve what may somewhat be thought to be impossible, until its done. 10. Should You Invest In Meme Coins? Find out everything you need to know about meme-based cryptocurrencies 11. How to Pronounce Doggie Coin The doggie is in heat! One of the inventors confirms Dogecoin is "DOhj"coin. The name is made up but "sounds" Japanese. 12. An Interview with a Dogecoin Core Developer Interview with Max Keller, a Dogecoin Core developer, on cryptocurrency today, goals of the Dogecoin team, Elon Musk, all the hype around DOGE and much more! 13. The Summer of Doge A revolution just like the Summer of Love is nigh. 14. Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Now Dogecoin to the Moon Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has just announced his latest venture: buying Twitter. This move comes no surprise to many Musk is known game change 15. Is Dogecoin Headed to Twitter, The Moon, or Throughout The Universe? The direction of dogecoin in 2022. Rito Rhymes explains his experiences with tipping on Twitter and shares knowledge of various parts of its growing eco-system. 16. Greed Threatens to Destroy Dogecoin, But the Motto May Be Redemption #DoOnlyGoodEveryday is just an awesome motto. One I can embrace. Greed threatens to destroy #dogecoin but I cling to the motto. The community has been around for years. It has shown resilience. They believe the motto Do Only Good Everyday. They were doing it when dogecoin was going for less than a penny. 17. The Elon-Twitter Love Affair: Is it Steamy Enough for Crypto and Tech? Elon Musk Twitter association is expected to pave the way for the next-gen of social networking, web 3.0 adoption, and other tech-powered developments. 18. My 5 Favorite Proof of Work Cryptocurrencies Proof of Work is an important aspect of the cryptocurrency solution. Here are my favorite Proof of Work cryptocurrencies. 19. The Power of Memes: Tendies, Dogecoin, and the Potential for Social Impact Ask yourself this question: what is the most powerful, yet relatively untapped force on earth at this moment? You might think of the ability of sustainable energy to replace fossil fuels, the strength of youth voices as they attempt to take power back from the boomer powers that be, or as it's been hammered through the heads of technologists over the past 5 years, decentralization. The promise of decentralization is as follows: instead of the corporations owning all the services you pay for, the services run themselves and act in a truly fair way towards all users. This means no more price gouging of Epipens, no more ridiculously high medical bills, no more violations of net neutrality, and so on. To get to this idealized form of world decentralization, however, we need to think about the how. Think about the one omnipresent force that is on every single person's mind right now: virality. 20. Why You Should Be Careful Investing in Dogecoin Even though there has been plenty of DOGE price momentum lately, it will come to an end sooner rather than later. 21. Shiba Inu vs. Akita Inu: The Great Memecoin War Meme-based coins have taken the world by storm lately. Two new cryptocurrency entrants are Shiba Inu and Akita Inu, inspired by Dogecoin and based on Ethereum. 22. Anndy’s Opinion: Meme Tokens With Real Utility The cryptocurrency market can be extremely unpredictable. Defi, NFT and now MEME. Meme Tokens With Real Utility is the way forward. Check it out. 23. Crypto research of the July 2019 cryptocurrency activity Corindex July 2019 crypto report is comprised of parsed data on key cryptocurrency exchanges. Indicators, specifically designed by this crypto analytic platform, are calculated past the analysis of the blockchain network of various crypto assets. To best approximate the overall state of the cryptocurrency market, the report shows data only on the top cryptocurrencies with the largest capitalizations, and, occasionally, currencies that showed biggest relative changes by one indicator or another over the analyzed period. The report contains nine chapters, each of which encompasses the changes to its designated indicator over the analyzed period. 24. What Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Means For DOGE Dogecoin's price jumped as high as $0.1428, marking a 12 percent rise in its price in 24 hours. 25. Comparing Bitcoin ATMs Which Bitcoin ATM offers the best exchange rate, dollars for crypto? 26. Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 20% Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Dip Over the past week, Dogecoin (DOGE) was up 20%, compared to a 3% jump in Bitcoin (BTC) price. 27. Dogecoin: The Value Proposition That's Worth More Than a Penny Dogecoin started its initial coin production schedule with 100 billion coins in circulation. By mid-2015 the 100 billionth Dogecoin had been mined though. 28. An Explainer on Why Stablecoins are a Better System for Money Stablecoins have become a key part of the cryptocurrency industry. 29. Will Meme Coins Keep Going to the Moon? While meme coin may generate spectacular short-term gains as people are willing to speculate on the possibility of making money in a short amount of time. 30. The Multiverse of Madness: Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Inflation & Bitcoin Warren Buffett vs. Elon Musk - Inflation vs. Bitcoin 31. What's Driving The DogeCoin Mania? You've got that friend that came to you and asked about Dogecoin? That's how crazy Doge is all about. Why did it skyrocketed in 2021? Read to find out more now! 32. Is Dogecoin Worth a Dime? - All Things Doggie Are Good Dogecoin is holding at a nickel so a dime seems possible. Crypto is SO volatile, there is no actual set value in your head. 33. Why Bitcoin Boomed and Dipped, and What's Coming Next Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, although they are using high amounts of energy, create greater efficiency because they are taking out the middle man. 34. Who's the Top Crypto Dog? Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin This article compares the various value propositions presented by the Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). 35. It's Time to Give Meme Tokens a Purpose Each meme token is moving to offer a unique value proposition in a space more known for inside jokes than serious efforts toward innovation. 36. Meme Coins That Still Have Market Traction in 2022 Coins based on memes and online pranks, known as meme coins, are a form of digital currency. 37. Is There Such a Thing as Too Many Cryptocurrencies? An excessive number of cryptocurrencies and an endless rollout of ICOs can be problematic for the image of the crypto world. 38. Bitcoin vs Dogecoin: An Honest Comparison Bitcoin and Dogecoin are two popular cryptocurrencies. Here is how they compare regarding market supply, concentration, mining, and transactions. 39. In The BTC Vs. USD Battle, My Money's on DOGE: Here's Why Could it really be true Dogecoin is better than Bitcoin for widespread adoption and usage by a national or pseudo-national entity? 40. THE HELLADOGE MANIFESTO: Why Web3 Ads are Like Instagram Ads on Steroids Ok, this might sound like shameless self-promo, but I’m hoping you will indulge me. I hope Hackernoon lets me run this article - I think they’ll let it slide cause Utsav is the homie, and also because if you can look past the self-promotion you will see I’m making an important philosophical point. 41. The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis: I was putting real money into cryptocurrency based upon the belief there would be a Rollerball League. 42. Bitcoin Dodging Doge as Doge Dodges Bit by Bit An argument for a marketplace of currencies on the bitcoin standard 43. Is Elon Musk WRONG About Dogecoin? The CEO of Koinos Group explains Dogecoin and what Elon Musk might be getting wrong. 44. How a Single Elon Musk Tweet can Change Cryptocurrency Prices Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin and everyone starts buying: find out how he and other crypto influencers affect the prices of cryptocurrency in this piece. 45. Understanding Meme Economy While traditional investing moves along the lines of traditional media, the meme economy is developed as a result of user-generated investment strategies. 46. You HODL Dogecoin? What seems like millennia ago, but was only about a year ago, I wrote on HN about Dogecoin's value proposition being worth a penny. I just wrote my response to my adult sons when they had asked why I had started accumulating Dogecoin. This essay is similar. This is essentially my response to their queries when they learned I was still HODL'ing my Dogecoin. 47. Cats, Computers, & Working From Home Fails Top writers and editors at Hackernoon share their working from home fails with fluffy individuals jealous for attention otherwise known as cats. 48. Always Bet Musk's Oxen! Fresh off the Virgin Martian Express, Jackson had a layover at the Blue Origin moon base. He was trying to get to the Starbase Autonomous Zone 49. Security.org Knows 15 Million Americans Will Be Buying Cryptocurrency in the Next Year Twelve years after the Bitcoin network came into existence in 2009, we asked nearly 1,300 U.S adults about their familiarity, ownership, and confidence in cryptocurrencies, from Dogecoin to Ethereum, and everything in between. One highlight? Nearly 15 million Americans plan to purchase crypto for the first time in the next year. 50. How I Built a Bot to Help Buy Doge or BTC When Elon Musk’s Tweets About Them this post contains a lot of affiliate link because all tools that I recommend are necessary to run the bot and provide a simple indirect way to funding the project without charging end-user 51. Dogecoin: Everything You Wanted To Know About This Memecoin Making A Mockery of 'Serious' Crypto Can a cryptocurrency that started as a joke become a serious asset? Here is a quick guide on the Dogecoin ecosystem, how to start mining some, and its future. 52. Analyzing Dogecoin Tweet Sentiment in Real Time How to analyze Dogecoin tweet sentiment in real-time with a new managed Kafka platform. 53. The Dogecoin Salut on The HackerNoon Podcast Welcome to this beautiful corner of the internet - Dogecoin meets partying & decentralization. Amy Tom talks to Gary Lachance, a Vancouver Dogecoin millionaire.