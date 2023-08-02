53 Stories To Learn About Digital Asset

Let's learn about via these 53 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Digital Asset /Learn Repo 1. Can We Call Bitcoin a Safe Haven Asset? For the past several weeks we have watched markets crash and burn, well almost, it has been interesting to watch out for the reactions of the crypto commentators who have claimed in the past that bitcoin is a safe haven asset like gold. 2. Top 4 Places to Safely Store Your SIA - Best Crypto Wallets The popularity of the SIA network is growing, as well as of its internal cryptocurrency. Where to get and how to store Siacoin – keep reading to find out. 3. Uncover the Best Privacy Coins in 2021 Cryptocurrencies have emerged as a reliable tool allowing online users to control their own money without the participation of outsiders. 4. Bitcoin Maxi Versus AltCoin Maxi I recently interviewed Jonathan Levi about Bitcoin maximalism and his 5 assertions about Bitcoin. Let's take a look at his points and try arguing against them. 5. Blockchain Regulation Confusions When listening to regulators, it becomes apparent that there's still a wide gap in understanding decentralized technologies, including blockchains. First off, blockchain technology (BT) is not the same as blockchain. The former refers to an advanced encryption scheme, and is mentioned as such in reference two of the Bitcoin Whitepaper. Bitcoin and other blockchains utilize this hashing and time-stamping schema in their architecture towards the three main innovations: smart contracts, digital bearer instruments, and decentralized autonomous organization structures.\nWell, it's technically just one, since the latter two are made-off the first. 6. How The Capital Markets Industry is Being Innovated and Why You Should Be Happy About It The adaption of digital assets, along with blockchain infrastructures, has placed tremendous pressure on stock exchanges, marketplaces, and trading vehicles. 7. Why Godaddy is low key the most dangerous company on the internet Godaddy, a domain reseller, wrongfully censored ALL hackernoon.com sites and subdomains for over 18 hours. Businesses should not host on godaddy. 8. HashKey Capital Receives Approval From the Monetary Authority of Singapore for Fund Management HashKey Capital, Singapore Pte. Ltd.made the announcement at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 that it had received preliminary approval from the MAS. 9. NBA Top Shots: Where NFTs Meet Branding A look into the NBA, branding, and NFT's role in the whole process with NBA Top Shots in partnership with Dapper Labs. 10. Whither NFTs? An Overview of The Progress of Non-Fungible Tokens in 2021 A stream of celebrities have released NFTs on marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, and NBA Top Shot; capitalising on the boom of the incipient NFT market. 11. Digital Assets Have Outperformed a Majority of Asset Classes - Marco Mottana A study by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance recently revealed that there are over 100 million crypto participants worldwide. This revelation is indicative of the crypto market’s growing attractiveness to investors interested in taking advantage of the inflation hedging capacity of Bitcoin and the profitability of DeFi tokens. The digital asset market has established itself as one of the best performing asset classes in 2020. And for this reason, I expect more investors to flock into the space. 12. How Asset Tokenization With Daml Works How Daml smart contracts facilitate your asset tokenization. 13. Currency.com joins Global Digital Finance to advocate for best practises in Web3 Currency.com is a member of Global Digital Finance, a major industry association that promotes standards and best practices in the crypto asset. 14. Cobo Launches New Regional Headquarters in Singapore Cobo, Asia Pacific’s largest digital asset custodian and blockchain technology provider, has officially opened its new headquarters in Singapore. 15. “An NFT purchase does not automatically give you ownership rights.” Anyone who plans to buy an NFT must understand what they're getting. 16. Future Expectations: What Will Affect Ethereum Price in 2021? Today, we will analyze Ethereum's (ETH) value and the various technical, competitive, and regulatory factors that may affect its valuation in the future. 17. The Algorand & FIFA Partnership Will Gain Importance During the World Cup, Here’s Why The World Cup will be the biggest televised event of the year, and Algorand is the organization’s “official blockchain platform” and partner. 18. An Analysis of the Cryptoskulls NFT Project in 2022 A brief summary of the paraboolic rise of the CryptoSkulls NFT collection. 19. The Best Ways to Research Cryptocurrencies The phrase "DYOR" is frequently heard in the digital asset world, but what exactly does it mean? Figuring out how to perform the investigation to invest in a fr 20. A Beginners Guide to NFTs for Digital Asset Authentication Since it is so easy to counterfeit papers and information on the internet, having a unique and secure certificate of authenticity is incredibly valuable 21. The Rise of NFTs Means That Marketers Can Leverage Digital Scarcity Non-fungible tokens are unique representations of digital assets. NFTs allow for better monetization and introduce a way to tokenize services and experiences. 22. How Regulation is Propelling Trust in the Digital Asset Industry Since digital assets were launched, they have received intense attention from retail and institutional investors globally and have achieved notable adoption milestones. This progress has occurred even with the different approaches taken by regulators who are still refining laws for digital assets across global jurisdictions. 23. The Future of Digital Assets with Todd Crosland Ishan Pandey: Hi, welcome to our “Behind the Startup” series. Tell us about yourself and the story behind CoinZoom? 24. The Crypto Liquidity Crisis Isn't Abstract Liquidity in the crypto market is such a big challenge for every trading platform. Lack of liquidity can trigger many problems for all market participants. 25. Why Bitcoin Remains the Financial Asset of Choice the Long Term So far in 2022, the entire crypto market has been impacted by wider economic and political uncertainties, led by Bitcoin, with prices down more than 50% over. 26. 4 Challenges of Digital Asset Management For Organizations To Know in 2020 Digital asset management (DAM) is a company content sharing and storage system that stores, shares, and organizes digital assets in a central location. 27. Looks Like The EU is Finally Getting Crypto-Regulation Right Over the better part of the past decade blockchain and digital assets have emerged from obscurity and concentrated increased interest not only from technologists but also professional and retail investors, entrepreneurs, regulators and the general public. At the heart of their success lie some of the best performing financial assets of the past decade, a multitude of potentially disruptive use cases utilizing blockchain, and arguably, the systematic failings of states and super-states to address fundamental flaws that adversely impact the global economy. 28. Bullish on Digital Assets: Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor Ben Knaus Ben was originally a protractor when it came to Bitcoin, but a friend kept asking him to look into it. 29. Can Your Crypto Be A Currency? Explores the question of when an asset can be called money, particularly in the context of cryptocurrencies, role of supply/demand on volatility and stablecoins 30. Top 3 Most Expensive Meme NFTs Ever Sold The heroes of memes have recently returned from the past. And not for nothing, as you can see, the forgotten stars have already made thousands of dollars. 31. U.S. Treasury: 'Use of Virtual Assets For Money Laundering Remains Far Below That of Fiat Currency' One of the most common arguments against Bitcoin and digital assets has been that its "predominantly used for Illicit activity." 32. Nakamoto Terminal CBDC Factbook: Insights on International Efforts to create CBDCs The Nakamoto Terminal CBDC Factbook is a compilation of intelligence insights on international efforts to create Central Bank Digital Currencies. 33. Is Bitcoin Really The Best Alternative Investment Asset For Your Portfolio? Bitcoin's YTD performance is up +20% along with a +287% increase since the past 6 months when institutional movement started to kick off. 34. Stablecoins, the Dollar, and the Top 5 Ideas to Watch Out for in the Second Half of 2022 A way to manage crypto’s trademark volatility, what a concept. Stablecoins are one of the most successful ideas that the cryptocurrency industry has produced. 35. How Crypto Thieves Affect the Financial Security Crypto Should Avail Crypto assets have slowly assumed the reputation of being the next poster boy for the financial industry. However, throughout its long and tedious ascent to global reckoning, cryptocurrency still continues to beg the question of whether its eventual adoption is near anytime soon. 36. Into the Abyss: The Cyber Security Pit of the Digital Asset Industry Security is one of the biggest challenges for crypto users and the service providers in the digital asset industry. 37. Blockchain Bridges: How Do They Even Work? As blockchains flourish on their way to pollinating the world economy with the power of distributed ledgers, interoperability between networks becomes essential to sustaining this paradigm shift. 38. ApeCoin: Vote, Govern, and Transact Throughout the BAYC Ecosystem It’s a BAYC world; we’re just living in it. And the ApeCoin is the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ever-growing list of partnered services 39. The Digital Asset Game Plan of Financial Services The concept of digital assets has been rapidly evolving over the course of the past several years 40. Digital Banks are Going to Disrupt the Digital Assets Industry Can banking and digital assets co-exist in an effective way? Switzerland seems to think so. 41. What Happens When You Own an NFT? NFT's legal issues as well as NFT-related policies and legal documents are always concerns of NFT buyers and sellers. This article will not go into technical analysis, but presents an easy-to-understand presentation so that investors, NFT traders, and those without professional legal knowledge can also understand and find it interesting. 42. The Future of Trading with Benjamin Duval As regulators tigten their grip on crypto with more exchanges coming under the scanner of enforcement authorities. I sat down with Benjamin Duval, CEO at Upbots to discuss cryptocurrency regulations and the future of crypto trading. 43. Digital Assets Exchanges and Their Benefits in 2022 A look at digital assets exchanges and their benefits in 2022 44. Digital Asset Derivatives: Current State Until now, derivatives were traded mostly in the form of options and futures on major crypto exchanges such as Binance, but other forms of derivatives are still upcoming to enter more traditional trading schemes. Currently, we can observe three main pools of activities regarding digital derivatives: 45. Meet the Entrepreneur: Guy Melamed, CEO, Exberry Guy Melamed is the co-founder and CEO of Exberry, the exchange technology pioneer revolutionizing marketplaces. 46. NFT's Real World Use Case Example: Supply Chain A review of the benefits and risks of decentralized software solutions in general, and blockchain-based solutions - such as NFTs - in particular. 47. Everything You Ever Wondered About Stablecoins Stablecoins are digital currencies developed to minimize the volatility of the price of set stable coin. Stablecoins can be pegged to fiat currency, like the US Dollar, another cryptocurrency, like USDT, or to exchange traded commodities, like precious metals. As such, stablecoins are not intended as an investment vehicle, but rather a safeguard towards the underlying value of the pegged asset (b.g. US Dollar, gold, USDT). 48. Right Click Save While it's true that you can just right-click-save an image rather than buy the NFT, this overlooks a couple of important things: provenance and the market. 49. No Bullsh** Guide to Start a Money Making Blog in 10 Minutes Be it for your passion for writing or to help generate an extra income, blogging is your one stop solution. 50. 5 NFT Security Tips for Pro Collectors and The Rest of Us In this article, I'll go over five NFT security tips to ensure the safety of your digital assets. 51. The Age of Digital Assets Class' Custody The digital asset space has long heralded the unavailability of institution-grade crypto custodial services. This is one of the factors limiting the influx of institutional investors into the crypto market. 52. How to Organize DeFi Events in the Online Era - Interview How to organize large online conferences in the crypto space, attract international speakers, and design features for decentralization enthusiasts 53. Digital Asset Derivatives: Regulatory Landscape Different countries approach the regulation of digital derivatives in different ways. In the UK, the UK Financial Conduct Authority prohibited the sales of these derivatives to retail clients in October 2020 because they are too volatile, and retail investors may not understand the risks associated with such derivatives.