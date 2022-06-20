5 Ways To Produce A Podcast That Stands Out Among The Rest

There are more than two million podcasts and about 176 million weekly listeners. Take time to set yourself up for future stardom by following these successful podcast production secrets. Name and claim a unique focus for your podcast. Treat your guests like gold. Choose your physical recording space thoughtfully. Pay attention to your hardware. Choose a microphone and headphones to make your audio sound crisp and clear. The most talked-about podcasters tend to be the ones who can weave stories together like nobody’s business together.





Are you itching to share a bit of your knowledge on the latest trends in your industry?





Then podcasting needs you.





Well, as long as you take your role seriously.





With more than two million podcasts and about 176 million weekly listeners , the high-quality podcast market remains surprisingly unsaturated. That’s because too many would-be creators follow a “publish first, plan second” philosophy. (Spoiler alert: It’s a philosophy that never ends well.)





Instead of potentially landing on someone’s “The worst of…” list, exercise a little patience before unveiling your first podcast. Take time to set yourself up for future stardom by following these successful podcast production secrets.





Name and claim a unique focus.





It’s safe to say that great podcasting starts with interesting topics. Unless you’re already someone with a following, like a comedian or athlete, you need to attract listeners by being different.





This doesn’t mean that you can’t concentrate on one particular subject. It just means that you can’t go far if you say what everyone else says. Rather than being a parrot, you want to come across as a podcaster with a one-of-a-kind perspective.





Once you’ve pinpointed your podcast’s overarching theme, you can begin to construct a list of episodes. Each episode should touch upon the theme in some way. This keeps your podcast cohesive and appealing.





Treat your guests like gold.





One of the most enjoyable aspects of hosting a podcast is inviting guests to join you. On the flip side, one of the least enjoyable aspects of podcasting is a clunky interview exchange. So when someone agrees to join you, do all you can to make their experience worthwhile.





For example, think about ways to make them sound outstanding and not like they’re talking to you through a phone. Tools like the SaaS remote recording platform Squadcast can help ensure your guests’ audio sounds crisp and clear . To your eager audience, the conversation will seem like it’s happening in one space.





Another suggestion related to guests is to give them questions ahead of time. That way, they can prepare some responses and won’t spend their time with you hemming and hawing. The better they feel about “their” episode, the more likely they’ll be to market it to their network.





Pay attention to your hardware.





There are a few hardware items you’ll want as a podcaster beyond your computer. These include a microphone and headphones, both of which are necessities.





As you might imagine, you’ll have to spend some money to get a decent mic. You don’t have to commit to something budget-busting, though. As a MusicTech piece explains, sound industry leading brands Yeti and Shure both sell affordable mics . Just make sure you buy a pop filter so your consonants don’t sound too explosive.





Headphones can be equally as easy on your wallet. Additionally, they enable you to hear everything in real-time. Consequently, you can make adjustments, such as turning down your mic’s gain to eliminate buzzing. When you find a microphone and headphone combo that works perfectly, you’ll be almost ready to go.





Choose your physical recording space thoughtfully.





You may be able to work remotely from your dining room table or outside patio. The same flexibility doesn’t apply to where you podcast.





Ideally, your podcasting haven should be small and as sound-proof as you can reasonably expect. Is it any wonder that so many podcast creators swear by tiny closets and tents made from blankets?





Remember that unless your podcast has a video element, your surroundings don’t matter. (You can even wear pajamas.) What matters is being able to dampen the noises that interrupt your audio flow. So test-drive several locations in your home before choosing the right one.





Hone your storytelling abilities.





The most talked-about podcasters tend to be the ones who can weave together stories like nobody’s business. They can make any concept more down-to-earth because they understand how to connect with listeners. In other words, they’re natural conversationalists with an entertaining flair.





You can’t just expect to talk at your audience for 30 minutes or more. You need to speak with them. Otherwise, they won’t come along with you for the ride. They’ll listen for a while and then drop off the face of the universe.





If you’re not sure how to weave some storytelling magic into your podcasts, consider interjecting personal stories from time to time. You’ll add personality and allow your followers to get to know you better. Plus, your anecdotes will help you illustrate what you’re saying. In time, you’ll likely find that storytelling becomes more intuitive and natural the longer you have your podcast.





Still excited to jump into the podcasting world? The timing is perfect since so many people are open to finding new influencers online. Just pick your subject, invest in smart tech, put the spotlight on special guests, and select a secure space. Who knows? You might find out that podcasting is the side hustle you didn’t know you were missing.



