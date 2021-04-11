5 Video Games that Should Get a Battle Royale

As the battle royale genre of video games becomes more popular with games such as Pacman getting its own royale, we discuss the five-game franchises we want to see have a battle royale.

This Slack discussion by Jack Boreham, Jose Hernandez, JeffreyHarris, Nicolas Ng and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jack Boreham Nintendo just surprised us all by announcing Pacman 99, a battle royale Pacman. What franchise would you like to see have a battle royale? As it seems, anything is possible nowadays.

Jack Boreham halo battle royale in the same fps style as warzone but with all the added hallo equipment and weapons. You all start as Spartans, and the last one standing wins. I would love a Halo battle royale.

Jose Hernandez Gears of War battle royale would be interesting since it focuses on taking cover and being strategic. A Halo battle royale sounds amazing. I think that would have to be my pick as well.

JeffreyHarris The Witcher since there are many cool characters and unique power sets between The Witchers, The Wild Hunt, the mages, and also the monsters. Another one would be something with Marvel Superheroes. I mean, Fortnite even did a Marvel Superheroes event. But something wholly dedicated to a Marvel Superheroes Battle Royale.

Nicolas Ng I am interested in seeing an RTS Battle Royale. I have no idea how it could even be done, but I love the idea of 99 players building massive, sprawling bases and sending armies out on a grand scale.

Jack Boreham All of these are great picks. Jose Hernandez, I would love a gears game. They could also make use of their horde modes which would be interesting.

Jack Boreham JeffreyHarris, I would love a witcher game. Do you think there would be a way to use some of the games many monsters? Nicolas Ng, one day, I hope we get an RTS royale; what specific RTS franchise would you like to see have a royale?

Limarc Ambalina The Last of Us Multiplayer Battle Royale. Those of us who played the multiplayer will know that the scavenging aspect, limited resources, and apocalyptic setting make it a perfect game for a battle royale.

Limarc Ambalina To give a more interesting answer, in VR, I'd love to see Blade and Sorcery become a battle royale. Could you imagine that Nicolas Ng?

Nicolas Ng Jack Boreham, if I had to name one, I would say Dawn of War mainly because the setting allows that kind of insanity and has the units that can make the most out of the map size. Seeing a squadron main battle tanks each the size of a city block squaring off against Ork Gargants would be pretty amazing.

Nicolas Ng

Nicolas Ng Limarc Ambalina, there was actually a game mode in the original Division that had that. Up to 24 players had to navigate New York in the middle of a snowstorm trying to get out of the map. Not as big as a typical battle royale, but it was a lot of fun.

Nicolas Ng I can indeed imagine a Blade and Sorcery battle royale, and it would be amazing. At that, point it's a huge gladiator fight with actual difficulty.

