5 Tips to Improve the Core Web Vitals of WordPress Websites

Google introduced the Core Web Vitals (CWV) page experience metrics in 2020. The CWV is a subset of the larger web vitals metrics that include the First Contentful Paint (FCP), Time to First Byte (TTFB), Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Input Delay (FID) or Total Blocking Time (TBT), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS). CWV when fully implemented will help speed up your WordPress blog in a short time.