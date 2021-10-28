Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

5 Tips to Improve the Core Web Vitals of WordPress Websites by@trishan

5 Tips to Improve the Core Web Vitals of WordPress Websites

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Google introduced the Core Web Vitals (CWV) page experience metrics in 2020. The CWV is a subset of the larger web vitals metrics that include the First Contentful Paint (FCP), Time to First Byte (TTFB), Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), First Input Delay (FID) or Total Blocking Time (TBT), and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS). CWV when fully implemented will help speed up your WordPress blog in a short time.
image
Trishan Mehta Hacker Noon profile picture

@trishan
Trishan Mehta

I love to share useful insights on troubleshooting and optimizing WordPress.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
5 Web Design Mistakes to Watch out for in 2022 by @syedbalkhi
#web-design
Custom Post Type Plugins for WordPress by @lanamiro
#wordpress-plugin
11 Best WordPress Survey Plugins by @lanamiro
#wordpress-plugin
Why Using Voice Assisted Technologies to Enhance Your Website’s User Experience is Your Next Move by @cyberguyesq
#voice-assistants
4 Quick and Easy Tips to Make Your WordPress Website ADA Compliant by @ranronen
#web-accessibility

Tags

#core-web-vitals#wordpress#website-speed-optimization#wordpress-optimization#tips-to-improve-core-web-vital#largest-contentful-paint-lcp#first-input-delay#cumulative-layout-shift-cls
Join Hacker Noon loading