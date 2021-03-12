5 Tech Trends in Healthcare and Medical App Development

There is a large number of medical apps on the market; every day there are more and more healthcare startups. If you decide to create a medical app, you need to think outside the box and you need to create something new and extremely innovative that will combine all the best technologies in one app.

Nevertheless, what makes the healthcare application unique? Is it the UI that is easy to use? Auto-fill structure? "Time to take your pills" notifications? Home delivery from pharmacy options? Or maybe all mentioned above and more? In this article, let's take a look at technological trends of healthcare and medical app development in the coming year.

#1 Mobile Health 📲

What is it? According to the World Health Organisation, mHealth (mobile health) is medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as mobile phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and other wireless devices. mHealth involves the use and capitalization on a mobile phone’s core utility of voice and short messaging service (SMS) as well as more complex functionalities and applications including general packet radio service (GPRS), third and fourth generation mobile telecommunications (3G and 4G systems), a global positioning system (GPS), and Bluetooth technology.

The future healthcare trends in 2021 are directly related to mHealth. Such mHealth applications provide 24-hour online chat platforms and medical video consultation apps. In addition to creating the above-mentioned online support network, they also allow requesting professional doctors at home based on patients' symptoms.

#2 Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence 🦾

We know that future healthcare trends depend on machine learning and deep learning. AI is also a technology that takes healthcare trends to a new level. When the world faced a pandemic, artificial intelligence helped us. For example, scientists were using AI algorithms to discover the Covid-19 vaccine. In the next few years, we will easily manage such epidemics through complete control and artificial strategies. The use of AI and ML in healthcare has exceeded our expectations.

Machine Learning in healthcare can detect diseases more accurately at an earlier stage, thereby helping to reduce the number of readmissions in hospitals. This technology has also gone a long way in discovering and developing new drugs with great potential to help patients with complex diseases.

#3 Digital Pharmacy 🏥

It's the fusion of the digital revolution and pharmacy. Buying healthcare products in online pharmacies and receiving them at your door is one of the facilities proposed by the technological revolution in the healthcare industry. This is a new and exciting concept in healthcare application development.

Digital pharmacies not just provide you with your medicine, but also sort your pills by date and time, deliver them to you every month, including any other pharmacy items. Besides, digital pharmacies monitor and manage your refills together with your doctor so that you always have the medicines you need.

Behind the scenes, they also work directly with your doctor and insurance company to save you time and trouble. And the most important that with digital pharmacies everything is in one place. They organize all your medicines, bills, and prescription details for easy use. One of the great solutions that can be an example in this area is PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy.

#4 IoMT in healthcare and medical apps development 💊

What is it? The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) envisions a network of medical equipment and people that use wireless communication to exchange medical data.

Various devices and mobile applications of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) play a vital role in tracking and preventing chronic diseases of many patients and their doctors. By combining the development of the Internet of Things with telemedicine and telemedicine technology, a new Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) has emerged. This method involves the use of many wearable devices, including ECG and EKG monitors. With modern full-cycle software product development services, many other common medical measurements can also be taken, such as skin temperature, glucose level, and blood pressure readings.

#5 Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality 🤖

VR and AR in healthcare are important technologies that have great potential to improve the quality of telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic. From enhancing patient and provider access to helping medical students with program simulation education, this technology is turning science fiction into reality. These technologies can bring contemporary benefits to surgeons and medical students. VR can help doctors use extended reality solutions to train themselves.

To sum up, we can write only 14 letters, but they will include over 5 technological trends in healthcare app development in 2021: ML, AI, VR, AR, MR, IoMT.

