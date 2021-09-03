5 Strategies To Increase Blockchain Adoption Among Women

In 2018, a total of $85 billion in wealth was generated from bitcoin, out of which women accounted for only 5.88%**. The gender bias is not unique to the blockchain sector but cuts across several tech-related sectors. There are 5 strategies that can help increase women’s participation in the blockchain industry. These strategies need to be developed to increase the familiarity of blockchain and cryptocurrencies among women. There is a need to increase financial literacy among women to create a level playing ground in the new financial system.