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5 Storytelling Tips That Improve Pitching for Startups

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byMarianna Alshina@malshina

CBDO at Know your dosh, CEO at Celestial

December 29th, 2022
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Marianna Alshina@malshina

CBDO at Know your dosh, CEO at Celestial

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startups#startups-advice#startup#startups#startups-top-story#storytelling#pitching#fundraising#startup-advice

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