5 Predictions For How AI Is Going To Shape The E-Learning Industry & Online Course Development

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant dream or faraway fear: it’s impacting the way we learn today. How do I know? Well, I’ve worked for CoursesOnline for six years now, helping to connect people who want to learn with online courses provided by professional education providers.





During my time in the industry, I have witnessed firsthand how the e-learning industry has developed and been impacted by other industries and wider societal events.





From the steadily growing focus on STEM subjects to the rise in online learning post-covid , there is no doubt that AI is going to be changing the face of e-learning sooner than we might think.

1. AI Teachers and Teaching Assistants Will Become The Norm

AI is being used more and more in the delivery of education, on both in-person and e-learning platforms. Because of this, policymakers in the UK have discussed the future of AI in education, and particularly, the development of AI-tutors.





When it comes to e-learning, AI tutors would deliver the educational materials through PowerPoint, video lectures, or live seminars, and create learning resources for students.





AI would also be able to provide 1 to 1 chat support in clear and natural-sounding language as well as offer private student tuition.



AI tutors can be a very useful tool for e-learning due to the time-effectiveness, cost-effectiveness, and consistency which it can provide, although there is concern over human online educators’ job roles.





However, It is unlikely that teachers and teaching assistants who deliver e-learning courses will completely shift over to AI, as human educators will still be needed to clarify more complex questions, provide pastoral care , increase student motivation, and enhance student-tutor relations.

2. Grading and Marking Will Be Done Using AI

Machine marking has been used for many years when it comes to grading papers, particularly exam papers that have one possible answer (such as multiple-choice tests or maths equations).





However, thanks to the development of artificial intelligence and its ability to interpret nuanced answers, AI is likely to be used more and more in the grading and marking of papers.





In some ways, this is a positive use of AI as it allows educators more time to teach and provide educational resources whilst also removing any personal bias that a human might have when marking student work.





It also allows for faster marking times, can provide consistent and high-quality student feedback, and is more convenient for students and tutors.



However, potential errors in marking and an overreliance on automated markers indicate that regulations on AI should be put in place.





In some subjects, particularly the humanities such as English Literature and Philosophy, a degree of marking is reliant on high-level language use such as the use of metaphor or humor which, although AI is becoming more capable of, is unlikely to be as proficient as an experienced human examiner.

3. AI Will Be Used to Cheat and to Combat Cheating

One of the difficulties with AI is that among the aspects of life it can make easier, it has made cheating in coursework and exams a lot easier. The rise in ChatGPT since 2022 has given way to more students being able to successfully cheat , particularly on longer-form homework such as essays and coursework as well as exams.





In terms of e-learning, ChatGPT can be utilized even more easily due to the student having constant access to screens.



Although this could be a setback for the e-learning industry, there are methods to combat cheating. One such method is by understanding why students cheat and by making sure any AI is used in a way to benefit the students' learning rather than hinder it.





AI can also be used to help combat cheating practically and find areas where students have cheated, using other AI programs to detect changes in students' writing which could be an indicator of cheating.

4. AI Will Create a More Immersive E-Learning Experience

Another way in which AI will impact e-learning is by allowing the creation of an immersive experience. Through virtual reality and virtual learning environments (VLEs), learners are able to benefit from a more collaborative, interesting, and engaging method of online learning .



AI can be utilized to create realistic virtual learning environments which will help students to engage in a real virtual world. This can help provide a space free from distractions and assist in collaborative student work, as well as making e-learning a more exciting and appealing option.

5. AI Will Enable Personalized and Adaptive Learning

In traditional e-learning environments, a tutor usually has several students to manage and therefore is unable to provide a personalized learning experience for every student. However, with the integration of AI into e-learning, learning resources, and materials can be personalized for each student's learning style, interests, strengths, and past knowledge.





Unlike in-person learning, where this can pose physical challenges, AI can create different virtual learning environments, a variety of learning materials, and provide personalized learning routes for each student.





This could help students understand complex topics more easily and could be especially useful for those who face challenges such as dyslexia or ADHD. However, it is essential to ensure that collaborative work is still incorporated when appropriate and that learning plans can be manually changed if needed.



Whether you are keen for the future of AI to shape e-learning or are more apprehensive, there is no mistaking that AI will impact the way we learn online. I will no doubt see the effects of AI at Candlefox for the years to come, and it will influence not only the way that the courses we provide are delivered but also how students interact with them.





If_we use AI in the right way and consider the potential pitfalls, then I am confident that we can benefit from the positive effects of AI on e-learning and create a more immersive, inclusive approach to learning without losing the humanity.

