5 New Malware Techniques to Steal Your Crypto (2024)

Cybercriminals never stop innovating, and they’re especially attracted to cryptocurrencies. Maybe you’re on your merry way exploring the Internet without knowing how many landmines you’re about to step on. It never hurts to be careful and keep up to date on the latest security trends when it’s about protecting your crypto funds.
To give you an idea of how big this evil business is for malicious parties, according to
It’s not exactly a good idea to download applications from non-official sites, and this is a great example of why. Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab
When users install these seemingly free programs, they are unknowingly allowing malware onto their computers. The initial step involves an app called "Activator," which prompts users to provide administrative access. This gives the malware the necessary permissions to install itself and disable the normal function of the pirated software, tricking users into thinking they need this Activator to make the software work.
Once installed, the malware contacts a remote server to download further malicious instructions. These instructions help the malware create a backdoor, giving hackers continuous access to the infected computer. The main goal of this malware is to steal cryptocurrency. It replaces legitimate wallet apps like Exodus and Bitcoin-Qt with infected versions.
These altered apps then capture sensitive information, such as recovery phrases and wallet passwords, and send them to the hackers —effectively draining your crypto funds. A suspicious “Activator” installer has appeared just after you obtained a ‘free’ app? Don’t provide it with access, and uninstall it right away!
The Vortax Campaign is a deceptive malware operation targeting cryptocurrency users, discovered by Recorded Future’s researchers. The cybercriminals behind
Once users follow the provided instructions, they’re redirected to download links that install the Vortax software. However, instead of a functional app, the installation files deliver malware such as Rhadamanthys, Stealc, or Atomic Stealer (AMOS). The Vortax app seems non-functional due to deliberate errors, while in the background, the malware starts stealing sensitive information —including passwords and seed phrases. Further investigation revealed that the Vortax campaign is linked to multiple domains hosting similar malicious applications and fake web3 games, suggesting a well-organized effort by the threat actor, identified as Markopolo.
Markopolo's tactics include leveraging social media and messaging platforms to distribute their malware,
Sonatype researchers have uncovered a new threat targeting cryptocurrency users through a malicious Python package called “pytoileur.” Disguised as a legitimate API management tool, pytoileur deceives users into downloading it from the Python Package Index (PyPI). Once installed, the package secretly retrieves and installs harmful software designed to steal cryptocurrency by accessing sensitive information stored on the victim’s device.
The distribution of pytoileur involved social engineering tactics, including exploiting community platforms like Stack Overflow to lure developers into downloading the package under the guise of solving technical problems. This incident is part of a broader "Cool package" campaign, indicating an ongoing effort by cybercriminals to target cryptocurrency users through sophisticated and evolving methods. Mend.io, another security firm,
Developers can avoid malicious packages by downloading from trusted sources, verifying package integrity, and reviewing the code before use. Staying updated with security advisories and using automated security tools also helps.
P2Pinfect, identified by Cado Security, is a sophisticated malware leveraging a peer-to-peer botnet for control. In other words, the malware detects if a computer belongs to a network and infects all of the joined devices to communicate and control each other directly without relying on a central server. Initially appearing dormant, its updated form now includes ransomware and crypto-mining capabilities.
Victims usually encounter P2Pinfect via insecure Redis configurations or through limited SSH (Secure Shell) attempts to manage remote systems with common credentials. Once active on a victim’s system, P2Pinfect installs a crypto miner targeting the Monero cryptocurrency. This miner activates after a brief delay and generates cryptocurrency using the system’s resources, covertly funneling earnings to the attacker’s wallet and slowing the device's capabilities.
The ransomware component encrypts (blocks) files and demands a crypto payment to retrieve them, though its effectiveness is limited due to the typical permissions of infected Redis servers. The attacker’s Monero wallet has accumulated approximately 71 XMR, equivalent to about $12,400. This illustrates the financial success of the campaign despite the potentially limited impact of the ransomware due to the typical low-value data stored by Redis. To avoid this malware, remember to secure Redis configurations and regularly monitor for unusual activity.
The fake AggrTrade Chrome extension, described by the security firm SlowMist, was a malicious tool that tricked users into losing significant amounts of cryptocurrency. The extension masqueraded as a legitimate trading tool (AggrTrade) but was designed only to steal funds. Users unknowingly installed it, which then exploited their access to cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms by hijacking sensitive information —passwords and credentials.
This specific threat was taken down already, but it’s just a meager example among numerous attempts. Currently, several other
Also, remember that all browser extensions are able to track your entire browsing history, see what you are doing on each site, and steal cookies and other private data. Using hardware or paper wallets for substantial amounts and keeping security software updated can also enhance your protection against such threats.
To protect against crypto-stealing malware like these, you can apply some basic measures:
InsideObyte and beyond, ensure you’re using secure and verified wallets and follow these best practices to protect your assets!
Featured Vector Image by