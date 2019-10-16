5 Latest Awesome Java Frameworks

As an object-oriented and class-based programming language, Java is loaded with numerous opportunities – it is portable, distributed, secure and dynamic. All the latest technologies depend on Java to support various functionalities. Which is why it comes as no surprise that Java reigns as the most popular programming language. It goes the same way with Java Frameworks which are very widely being used by Java developers today.

What are Java frameworks & why do we need them?

Java Frameworks are pre-written codes that you can add to your written code to solve a specific problem. These are similar to programming languages such as C++ but more simplified and advanced. Java developers can make use of any of these frameworks by calling its inheritance, methods, additionally supplying the callbacks, the listeners, and any other pattern implementation.

Frameworks also dictate an application’s structure; some even provide sufficient code that you do not need to do the added heavy lifting on your application. To be precise, frameworks are the essentials of programming.

However, selection of any framework by a developer would depend only on the type of the project at hand. That makes it essential that the developer analyze and study all the project requirements before making the selection of the framework.

Going forward we will take you through the 5 latest Java Frameworks that are making waves in the developer (and multiple other industries) today:

1. GRAILS

This is one of the most dynamic frameworks built by Groovy JVM programming language that is mainly used to enhance the productivity of the developer. The framework from the core is extensible, and many plugins are available for ease of integration of the add-on features. Developers can seamlessly and swiftly start their process of making a strong and superb application. It is used by many e-Commerce websites and CMS.

Uses of Grails

Developers can build their plugins

Most of the e-commerce websites use Grails

Developers love it because of its easy-to-read documentation

Advantages of Grails

Plugins

Groovy

It is an open-source framework

Easily extensible

Companies using the Grails framework

LearningPro

LinkedIn

2. GOOGLE WEB TOOLKIT

The Google Web Toolkit, popularly known as GWT, is a thoroughly free and an open-source framework which assists the Java developers in writing the client-side code of Java software development and further establishing it as JavaScript. In fact, many of Google’s diverse products such as Blogger and AdSense have all been written making use of GWT.

Uses of GWT

Assists in the creation and maintenance of complex JavaScript, front end applications.

Google API use

Completely developer-friendly providing ease of use

Advantages of GWT

It provides cross-border portability, bookmarking, history management, and internationalization.

Reusability of common web development task is supported

Companies using the GWT framework

Facebook

RosarioNet

Elegia Formation

Flying Pig Adventure Company

3. PLAY

A reactive mobile and web framework which is exceptionally suitable for scalable Java apps, Play helps to develop web-friendly and lightweight Scala & Java apps for both mobile and desktop. This is also a unique framework that does not depend on the Java EE standards; in fact, it tries to remove all obstacles caused by traditional Java web development.

Uses of Play

Can be used in building configuration UI

In building web apps which demand the creation of content

In building Scala & Java apps

Advantages of the Play framework

Flexible

Fast

Web-friendly architecture

Open-source

Very high scalable

Companies using Play framework

Coursera

Toast

Codacy

LinkedIn

4. STRUTS

It is an enterprise-level framework that is maintained by ASF or the Apache Software Foundation. It is a fully-featured web application of Java that assists developers in creating convenient, easy to maintain, and outstanding Java applications. Struts have 2 versions:

Struts 1 Struts 2

The Struts 2 is the more preferred version of the two due to the fact that it is the better upgraded one. Struts 2 is a combination of Struts 1 & web framework of OpenSymphony.

Uses Of Struts

Struts 2 frameworks are made use of in developing an MVC based web application.

Struts make use of the Java Servlet API which assists the Java developers in adopting the MVC architecture.

Advantages of the Struts framework

Reduction in development time

Provides centralized configuration which means that the values are expressed in XML

It is easy to integrate Struts with any other kind of Java frameworks

It creates elegant and modern Java web apps

Companies using the Struts framework

Accenture

Infosys

NexGen Technologies

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

5. BLADE

The most lightweight and simple of all Java frameworks, BLADE is high in performance, provides restful routing interface, thus making the Web API smooth and extremely easy to understand. Blade, which is based on Java 8, helps in the synchronization of data with the website and stands out due to its simplicity.

Uses of Blade

Helps in being fast, intuitive and elegant

Helpful in creating small MVC application

Advantages of Blade framework

It supports web jar resources & plugin extensions

Comprises of Cross-Site Request Forgery & XSS defense assistance

Modular

Lightweight

Provides support to JDK 1.6

Companies using Blade framework

Django

Meatier

Vapor

Jolteon

Conclusion

Java frameworks rank as some of the most significant support for developers today, and are therefore here to stay.

With Java being sturdy and versatile, and used in multiple domains – from research and science, Big Data, Stock Market, Financial services, Android, Information Technology, Retail, Banking, and web applications such as Google Docs, mobile games and even small applications – the universality and likeability of Java and its associated frameworks cannot be denied.

It is only a matter of selecting the right framework dependent on your project type and requirements. With Java, any framework you pick that requires the least code to write and is easy to manage can turn out to be the right one for you. So choose fast, choose well.

