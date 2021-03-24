5 Ideas To Promote The Launch Of Your Startup

@ jp de silva Jean Paul De Silva Clauwaert Founder of Web Content Development and V12 Strategies. I have 20 years of experience working in the marketing industry.

You've put a lot of hard work into starting your own business. As the launch date approaches, you want to do everything you can to promote your business, especially online.

Engaging with a public that is unfamiliar with your brand is one of the biggest challenges start-ups face. However, there are several business marketing strategies you can apply to help introduce yourself to your audience of potential customers:

1. Offer Unique Content

Your website should feature unique promotional content that will catch the interest of your target audience. This can include everything from posting a welcome video explaining who you are and what you want to accomplish to special guest blogs, previews, product rollouts, or a live-streamed premiere event.

2. Offer Special Deals

Offering visitors special deals like discounts, buy-one-get-one-free-offers, exclusive products, prizes, and other special promotional deals is a classic business marketing strategy that still works, even in the digital age.

3. Incorporate Cross-Media Marketing

Don't limit yourself to online promotions. Take advantage of all relevant channels to promote your business, including traditional media such as television, print, signage, radio, etc.

4. Focus On SEO

Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, is all about promoting your business online. SEO makes it easier for your target audience to discover your business on the Internet. A sound SEO strategy is essential for everybody doing business online, whether your a startup or an established brand.

5. Partner Up

Partner up with a social media influencer to help promote your launch. Building trust in your brand is one of the keys to attracting and retaining customers. A social media influencer with a large following and a solid reputation in your business line is ideal for driving traffic to your site and building trust in your brand.

Good luck with your new business! We hope these online business marketing tips help get you off to a great start.

