5 Great JavaScript Projects to Code During Quarantine

We’re only three months into the new decade and we’ve already had the threat of WW3, Australia being on fire, and an outbreak of a new Coronavirus. Surprisingly, it’s the latter that has forced many people to isolate themselves at home.

If you’re one of the people who’s job or school has been closed because of COVID-19, you’re probably pretty bored. Thankfully, this sudden influx of free-time is a great opportunity to practice your coding skills or learn JavaScript.

So, to get you through this time, here are 5 great Javascript projects to code during the quarantine.

1. A Simple Clock

This is a good project to start you off if you’re still new to JavaScript or if you just need a warm-up. It’s also useful if you never seem to know what time it is and are suddenly missing a clock. As well as that, since this project is fairly straight-forward, you can have some fun with your styling.

2. Battleship

Want to code? Want to play a game? Well, creating your own Battleship game, like the one here which I built with a coding partner, will let you do both. As an added challenge, you can try adding difficulty levels to your computer player.

3. Etch-a-Sketch

Building a browser version of Etch-a-Sketch is a really fun way to practice working with event listeners in JavaScript. You also have the option of keeping your app simple or making it more complicated by adding different grid size options and random colour effects.

4. A Tip Calculator

Figuring out how much you need to tip can be really frustrating, so why not spend some time building a calculator for that very purpose! Now you’ll know exactly how much to tip your servers and you’ll get some great coding experience.

5. Speech-Recognising Chat-Bot

This is a really impressive project for your portfolio that you can complete surprisingly quickly. And you’ll get to practice working with an API. For more information, you can follow this tutorial

Hopefully building these projects will make your time in quarantine more fun while we all wait for this Coronavirus thing to blow over. Until then, remember, wash your hands, folks!

