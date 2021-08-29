Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

5 Effective Rules Successful Sales Teams Follow by@overgear

5 Effective Rules Successful Sales Teams Follow

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Overgear is a global gaming marketplace that allows users to buy and sell in-game valuables and services. Head of Sales at Overgear shares the five most detrimental mistakes to avoid when closing on a sale. Here are the five do's and don'ts of customer communication, based on the Overgear sales team collective experience, here are our five do’s and don’ts of. communication. Don't leave your customer's questions unanswered, you need to keep them all in mind.
image
Hacker Noon profile picture

@overgear

Overgear is a worldwide gaming platform

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Conduct a Job Interview by @overgear
#job-interview
What are the Best Indie Games on Switch? by @jackboreham
#slogging
Who are The Best Video Game Villains? by @jackboreham
#slogging
Play-to-Earn Games Regulate Ownership and Support NFT Growth by @strateh76
#blockchain-gaming
How to Drive Startup Growth Using Cold Outreach by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
What are the Best Telltale Games? by @jackboreham
#slogging

Tags

#sales#sales-strategy#gaming-industry#sales-tips#sales-and-marketing#lead-nurturing#customer-acquisiton#sales-software
Join Hacker Noon loading