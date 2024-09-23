5 Console-Level Games That You Can Play on Your iPhone Right Now

With phones becoming more and more powerful, it’s no surprise that big gaming companies have their eyes set on the mobile industry. Games that were once only reserved for console/PC can now be enjoyed on the go or on the toilet or wherever you want really. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the big AAA games that you can play on your iPhone. GET PUBLISHED ON HACKERNOON.\nJoin a global network of 45,000+ published devs, builders, founders, makers, VCs, hodlrs, and hackers. Start submitting your tech stories and tutorials to get published FREE on HackerNoon — no pop-ups, no paywalls. 5 AAA Games You Can Play on iPhone 1. Alien: Isolation Resident Evil 4 Remake\nAssassin’s Creed Mirage\nDeath Stranding\nGrand Theft Auto: San Andreas 1. Alien: Isolation For horror lovers, you’ll be happy to hear that Alien Isolation is available on iPhone. You play as Amanda Ripley, a daughter looking for clues about her missing mother. But it’s not easy to uncover the truth when you have a terrifying Xenomorph breathing down your neck at every turn you make. The Xenomorph is a scary and powerful creature; one that you can’t fight head-on. You’ll have to play it smart and be sneaky. Players will have to hide, evade, and outsmart the Alien if they want to live to see another day. Note: These are the phones compatible with Alien: Isolation -\n\niPhone 8 Plus\niPhone X and later\niPhone SE 2 (2020) and later 2. Resident Evil 4 (2023) We’re staying on the horror train with another banger; this time, 2023’s Resident Evil 4. When the daughter of the U.S. president is kidnapped in Spain, only one man can save her. The man who never gives up the opportunity to do a useless backflip, Leon S. Kennedy. This game is way more action-oriented than something like Alien: Isolation, but it’s still a Resident Evil game, so there’s still a great amount of horror elements in it. Interestingly enough, this isn’t the only Resident Evil game that you can play on iPhone. Both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village are also available. Note: You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Resident Evil 4. 3. Assassin’s Creed Mirage The newest installment in the long-running Assassin’s Creed series, Mirage just made its way onto mobile phones this year after being released on consoles and PC last year. Like the other games in the series, Mirage is set in the past; this time, in Baghdad during the 800s A.D. You play as Basim Ibn Ishaq as you take him from petty thief to full-fledged member of the Hidden Ones and beyond. But not everything is as it seems, and there’s more to Basim than meets the eye. It will be up to you to figure out the mystery hiding in the shadows. Note: You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage. 4. Death Stranding Enter into the complex mind of Hideo Kojima with Death Stranding. Starring famous actor Norman Reedus, you play as a delivery boy. Okay, I'm just kidding; that is an immense oversimplification of the game (although it does feel like that at times). But if we dig deep down beyond the walking/delivery boy memes, you have this extremely well-written game that will have you scratching your head to figure out what the hell is going on (in a good way, of course). And if you’ve never played it before, now would be a perfect time to do so as a sequel is walking our way in 2025. Note: You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Death Stranding. 5. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Let’s cap off the list with a classic. The game that got many of us in trouble with our parents: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Now available right from our pocket. I mean, what else can I say about this game that hasn’t been said a million times before? One of the greatest games of all time and highly influential, although I do admit I may be biased considering this is the GTA I played the most when I was a kid. But besides San Andreas, there are other GTA games available on iOS such as GTA: Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and GTA: Chinatown Wars. It’s great to see classics like these readily available for the current and future generations, and I hope more studios continue the trend of adding old-school games onto phones. Note: You need a phone with iOS 16.0 or later and a phone with the A12 Bionic chip or later to play San Andreas. More in Gaming: 5 Gaming Franchises That Need to Return\nTop 10 Greatest Games of All Time According to the Hackernoon Team\nBeyond The Base Game: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Marketing Case Study Feature image source With phones becoming more and more powerful, it’s no surprise that big gaming companies have their eyes set on the mobile industry. Games that were once only reserved for console/PC can now be enjoyed on the go or on the toilet or wherever you want really. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the big AAA games that you can play on your iPhone. GET PUBLISHED ON HACKERNOON. Join a global network of 45,000+ published devs, builders, founders, makers, VCs, hodlrs, and hackers. Start submitting your tech stories and tutorials to get published FREE on HackerNoon — no pop-ups, no paywalls. GET PUBLISHED ON HACKERNOON. GET PUBLISHED ON HACKERNOON . GET PUBLISHED ON HACKERNOON Join a global network of 45,000+ published devs, builders, founders, makers, VCs, hodlrs, and hackers. Start submitting your tech stories and tutorials to get published FREE on HackerNoon — no pop-ups, no paywalls. Join a global network of 45,000+ published devs, builders, founders, makers, VCs, hodlrs, and hackers. Start submitting your tech stories and tutorials to get published FREE on HackerNoon — no pop-ups, no paywalls. 5 AAA Games You Can Play on iPhone 1. Alien: Isolation Resident Evil 4 Remake Assassin’s Creed Mirage Death Stranding Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Resident Evil 4 Remake Assassin’s Creed Mirage Death Stranding Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas 1. Alien: Isolation For horror lovers, you’ll be happy to hear that Alien Isolation is available on iPhone. You play as Amanda Ripley, a daughter looking for clues about her missing mother. But it’s not easy to uncover the truth when you have a terrifying Xenomorph breathing down your neck at every turn you make. The Xenomorph is a scary and powerful creature; one that you can’t fight head-on. You’ll have to play it smart and be sneaky. Players will have to hide, evade, and outsmart the Alien if they want to live to see another day. Note: These are the phones compatible with Alien: Isolation - iPhone 8 Plus\niPhone X and later\niPhone SE 2 (2020) and later Note: These are the phones compatible with Alien: Isolation - iPhone 8 Plus iPhone X and later iPhone SE 2 (2020) and later iPhone 8 Plus iPhone X and later iPhone SE 2 (2020) and later 2. Resident Evil 4 (2023) We’re staying on the horror train with another banger; this time, 2023’s Resident Evil 4. When the daughter of the U.S. president is kidnapped in Spain, only one man can save her. The man who never gives up the opportunity to do a useless backflip, Leon S. Kennedy. This game is way more action-oriented than something like Alien: Isolation, but it’s still a Resident Evil game, so there’s still a great amount of horror elements in it. Interestingly enough, this isn’t the only Resident Evil game that you can play on iPhone. Both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village are also available. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Resident Evil Village Note: You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Resident Evil 4. Note : You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Resident Evil 4. Note 3. Assassin’s Creed Mirage The newest installment in the long-running Assassin’s Creed series, Mirage just made its way onto mobile phones this year after being released on consoles and PC last year. Like the other games in the series, Mirage is set in the past; this time, in Baghdad during the 800s A.D. You play as Basim Ibn Ishaq as you take him from petty thief to full-fledged member of the Hidden Ones and beyond. But not everything is as it seems, and there’s more to Basim than meets the eye. It will be up to you to figure out the mystery hiding in the shadows. Note: You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Note : You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Note 4. Death Stranding Enter into the complex mind of Hideo Kojima with Death Stranding. Starring famous actor Norman Reedus, you play as a delivery boy. Okay, I'm just kidding; that is an immense oversimplification of the game (although it does feel like that at times). But if we dig deep down beyond the walking/delivery boy memes, you have this extremely well-written game that will have you scratching your head to figure out what the hell is going on (in a good way, of course). And if you’ve never played it before, now would be a perfect time to do so as a sequel is walking our way in 2025. sequel Note: You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Death Stranding. Note : You do need an iPhone 15 Pro or higher to play Death Stranding. Note 5. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Let’s cap off the list with a classic. The game that got many of us in trouble with our parents: Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Now available right from our pocket. I mean, what else can I say about this game that hasn’t been said a million times before? One of the greatest games of all time and highly influential, although I do admit I may be biased considering this is the GTA I played the most when I was a kid. But besides San Andreas, there are other GTA games available on iOS such as GTA: Liberty City Stories , Grand Theft Auto: Vice City , and GTA: Chinatown Wars . GTA: Liberty City Stories Grand Theft Auto: Vice City GTA: Chinatown Wars It’s great to see classics like these readily available for the current and future generations, and I hope more studios continue the trend of adding old-school games onto phones. Note: You need a phone with iOS 16.0 or later and a phone with the A12 Bionic chip or later to play San Andreas. Note: You need a phone with iOS 16.0 or later and a phone with the A12 Bionic chip or later to play San Andreas. Note: More in Gaming: 5 Gaming Franchises That Need to Return Top 10 Greatest Games of All Time According to the Hackernoon Team Beyond The Base Game: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Marketing Case Study 5 Gaming Franchises That Need to Return 5 Gaming Franchises That Need to Return Top 10 Greatest Games of All Time According to the Hackernoon Team Top 10 Greatest Games of All Time According to the Hackernoon Team Beyond The Base Game: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Marketing Case Study Beyond The Base Game: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Marketing Case Study Feature image source Feature image source source