5 Books to Learn Microservices in Java with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud

Hello guys, Microservices are very hot at the moment because its very well suited for Cloud deployment and more and more companies are moving towards Microservices and Cloud.

"Microservices" describes a software design pattern in which an

application is a collection of loosely coupled services. These services

are fine-grained, and can be individually maintained and scaled. The

Microservices architecture is ideal for the public cloud, with its focus

on elastic scaling with on-demand resources.



Spring Cloud frameworks, you have come to the right place. In the past, I

have shared some of the best If you are a Java developer and want to learn more about Spring Boot andSpring Cloud frameworks, you have come to the right place. In the past, Ihave shared some of the best Spring Boot and Spring Cloud online training courses, and today, I am going to talk about some of the best books to learn Spring Boot and Spring Cloud.

But, before that, let’s try to understand what are microservices? and how Spring Boot and Spring Cloud help with the development of microservices in Java.

Microservices are nothing but an extension of RESTful web services with the main objective being to break up your code into small, distributed, and independent services for better development, deployment, and management.

The Microservices architecture is ideal for the public cloud, with its focus on elastic scaling with on-demand resources. However, it does require thoughtful design and a significant amount of preparation.

Fortunately, Spring Boot and Spring Cloud simplify your microservice applications by providing common features and allowing you to focus on business logic by abstracting away details required for cloud-based development.



Just like the Spring Framework simplifies Java development, Spring Boot removes the friction and boilerplate code involved with developing a REST-based service

Similarly, Spring Cloud provides a suite of tools for the discovery, routing, and deployment of microservices to the enterprise and the cloud. This is so that you don’t need to focus on cloud-related details and can keep writing the Java application as you do now.



world, it’s probably the best time to learn Spring Boot and Spring

Cloud, so that you can be ready for great opportunities in the near

Since Java development is now moving towards a cloud and microservice world, it's probably the best time to learn Spring Boot and Spring Cloud, so that you can be ready for great opportunities in the near future.

Best Books to Learn Microservices with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud for Java Programmers

Unfortunately, there are not many good books available on these frameworks, so we don’t have many choices. At the same time, some of the available books are really awesome.

As more and more Java developers are learning Spring Boot and Spring Cloud for developing cloud-based Java applications, you can expect more books to be written and released on these topics.

For now, here are some of the best resources for learning Spring Boot and Spring Cloud.

This is the best book to learn Spring Boot from none other than Craig Walls, who has taught most of Java developers’ Spring Framework through his classic book Spring in Action

Craig has a wonderful ability to explain the complex and tedious concept in

simple language with beautiful analogies. Along with that, you will find many beautiful examples in this book as well.

The book covers almost all the essential topics in Spring Boot, starting from auto-configuration and starter dependencies with a general idea of how Spring Boot simplifies Java development.



with The book further explores advanced concepts — like the Spring Boot Actuator — to find out what’s going on inside a Spring Boot application. It also looks at the Spring Boot CLI for even simpler Java Spring developmentwith Groovy

In short, Spring Boot in Action is one of the best books to learn Spring Boot and a must-read for any Java developer who wants to master the Spring Boot framework.



This is another great book on cloud-based Java development, but it focuses on microservices. Actually, this is the first book I read on this topic before starting with Cloud-Native Java

The author, John Carnell, is a senior cloud engineer with twenty years of

experience in Java and it really shows in this book. He has done an

excellent job of explaining the key microservices concepts and patterns

like configuration, routing, scaling, and deploying your service with real-life examples.

This book will also teach you how to build microservices-based applications using Java and the Spring platform. You will not only learn these concepts, but you will also get hands-on experience with Microservices design while you build and deploy your first Spring Cloud application.



you can also combine this book with the Overall, this is an ideal book for Java developers with Spring experience who want to develop microservices applications in Java. For better results,you can also combine this book with the Master Microservices with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud course on Udemy to learn Spring Boot and Spring Cloud better.

This is a gem of the book on cloud-based Java development. I don’t think there is any other book that successfully covers the cloud-based Java development and building of a resilient distributed application using Spring, such as this book.

Both authors, Josh Long and Kenny Bastani are an authority on the Spring framework and it shows in this book. The introductions of different aspects of Spring, like MVC, configuration, and cloud, are very good. They have tried their best to keep this complex topic as simple as possible.

In the beginning, cloud terminologies and services may seem overwhelming, but if you stick around and finish the book, you would have to build a strong foundation on building cloud-based Java applications using Spring Boot Spring Cloud , and Cloud Foundry.

The book is divided into four major sections which cover the basics,

developing distributed web services and microservices, data integration

and deployment of a cloud-based application into production, and some

guidelines on continuous integration and delivery.

In short, this is one of the most comprehensive guides for developing cloud-based Java applications

If you need some live examples, then joining an online course like Deploy Java Spring Apps Online to Amazon Cloud (AWS) by Chad Darby can really help you. In this course, you will not only learn AWS, one of the most popular Cloud platform, basic but also deploy Spring Boot REST API to AWS, which will give you a lot of confidence.

This is another awesome book for learning Spring Boot 2.0. This is the

latest version of the popular Spring Boot framework. The author, Greg

Turnquist, is an authority on Spring and works at Pivotal (now Vmware),

the company behind the Spring Framework.

He is a member of the Spring Data team and the lead for Spring Session

MongoDB. He is also involved with the development of Spring Boot, Spring

HATEOAS, and Spring Data REST, while also serving as editor-at-large

for Spring’s Getting Started Guide.



he explained things in up-to-minor-level-details. For example, in the

first Spring Boot examples, he explains what a

is doing in terms of scanning for Spring component recursively,

enabling auto-configuration and stating that the class itself can be a

All these experiences are apparent in this book. I particularly liked how he explained things in up-to-minor-level-details. For example, in the first Spring Boot examples, he explains what a @SpringBootAppliation is doing in terms of scanning for Spring component recursively, enabling auto-configuration and stating that the class itself can be a source of Spring beans.



consolidates the information. The book not only covers Spring Boot, but

He then goes out and explains the log and proves his points, which really consolidates the information. The book not only covers Spring Boot, but it also is very rich in testing Spring applications. The author is a bit of a test junky, having written the Python Testing Cookbook

Learning Spring Boot 2.0 explores the landscape of developing Microservices with Spring Boot and deploying the Spring Boot application into production. In short, this is a perfect book to learn Spring Boot for Java developers.

In this book, you will start with Spring Boot 2.0, the latest version of

the Spring framework and then learn essential features, like

auto-configuration, starter dependencies, Actuator, Spring Boot CLI,

etc.



customizing auto-configuration to meet your expectations. After that,

Once you are familiar with the basics, you will explore advanced things like customizing auto-configuration to meet your expectations. After that, the book explores the microservice and cloud landscapes by introducing key Spring Boot tools and services.

In short, the book covers everything you need to know for developing Spring-based Java microservices applications, starting from development to testing and deployment.

That’s all for now regarding the best books to learn Spring Boot and Spring Cloud. These are the two leading Java frameworks for developing cloud-based Java applications. These books will not only help you to learn the basics, but they also give you the hands-on experience you need to

create and deploy your own Java application on the cloud.

These books should be enough to learn cloud-based Java development, but if you need more assistance, you can also refer to Master MicroService development with Spring Boot for more instructor-led learning.

P. S. - If you need a free course to learn Microservices then I also suggest you to check out Building Scalable Java Microservices with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud course on Coursera, which is offered by Google Cloud and you can access it as free-to-audit, which means learning is free but you need to pay for certification, quizes, and assessment.

