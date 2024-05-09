The Noonification: The Best and Worst States for Remote Work in the U.S (5/9/2024)

Search icon
    by HackerNoon NewsletterMay 9th, 2024
    5/9/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    Self-Driving Cars and Personal Injury: Are Smart Features Making Cars Safer or More Dangerous?

    By @techlooter [ 4 Min read ] As self-driving and autonomous vehicle technologies advance, they should make driving safer. But all available data suggest a dangerous road to that future. Read More.

    Apple Announces Record Buyback: the Company is Running Out of Investing Ideas

    By @sergeigorshunov [ 2 Min read ] Last week, Apple revealed its largest buyback program in history. Apple plans to repurchase $110 billion worth of its stock. What does it mean for the company? Read More.

    The Best and Worst States for Remote Work in the U.S

    By @amply [ 4 Min read ] Explore the latest data on remote work trends in the U.S., including the top states for working from home and the states with the lowest WFH figures Read More.

    ChatGOP? Bring on the AI Suffrage Movement and meanwhile... Taylor Swift For President!

    By @ralphbenko [ 4 Min read ] Should some computer programs, Artificial General Intelligence and Machine Learning in particular, have the right to vote? Read More.

    TikTok Fires Back at Congress, Calls U.S. Ban Unconstitutional

    By @legalpdf [ 6 Min read ] Discover why Congresss ban on TikTok is facing constitutional challenges and sparking a debate on free speech, national security, and tech regulation. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

