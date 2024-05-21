Search icon
    The Noonification: Whats Inside Play to Earn (5/21/2024)
    The Noonification: Whats Inside Play to Earn (5/21/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterMay 21st, 2024
    5/21/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Protect People From Themselves: Reducing Default Risks in P2P Lending

    By @koptelov558 [ 7 Min read ] Exploring the subject of P2P lending is particularly intriguing because it involves more than just being an expert at a company, such as a bank Read More.

    Dependency Inversion Principle in Go: What It Is and How to Use It

    By @kirooha [ 10 Min read ] In this article, we will discuss the Dependency Inversion principle. In short, well talk about what it is and examine this principle Read More.

    Optimizing Data Center Efficiency: A Deep Dive into Freecooling Techniques

    By @egorkaritskii [ 10 Min read ] Explore the cutting-edge world of free cooling technology in data centers, its impact on efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability. Read More.

    Whats Inside Play to Earn

    By @systerr [ 17 Min read ] Deep Dive into Blockchain (EVM), NFTs, NFT Metadata Standards, Game Economies, Authorization, and How We Can Incorporate NFTs into Gaming. Read More.

    Effortless Assisted Injection in Multi-Module Android Projects: Introducing Anvil Utils

    By @ilyagulya [ 3 Min read ] Step by step reducing boilerplate required to make assisted factories work in a multi-module android project. Read More.

    Weight of AI Expectation Weighs Heavy as iPhone 16 Launch Becomes Pivotal for Apple

    By @peter-jobes [ 5 Min read ] 2024 has been a challenging year so far for Apple’s embattled stock, but the launch of the iPhone 16 could change everything. Read More.

    When It’s Time to Give REST a Rest

    By @johnjvester [ 13 Min read ] Based upon the underlying requirement, sometimes GraphQL with Apollo Server is the best approach over using a traditional RESTful API. Read More.

    GitHub Copilot and the Endangered Code Monkey

    By @ajar [ 9 Min read ] The rate of improvement for artificial intelligence, and in particular for GitHub Copilot, is so steep that a career pivot may be in order. Read More.

