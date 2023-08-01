48 Stories To Learn About Chrome Extension

Let's learn about via these 48 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Chrome Extension /Learn Repo 1. A Chrome Extension to Code Daily with LeetCode I made a Chrome extension that generates random LeetCode questions for you to practice with every day. Here's how I did it. 2. How to Remove Paywalled Stories From Google Search Results Visit FreeInternetPlugin.com, or download the Free Internet Plugin directly from the Chrome extension store (link). 3. 4 Google Chrome Extensions That Improve My Coding Workflow The four Google Chrome Extensions that I base my coding workflow around are YouCode, Web Developer, Window Resizer for Developer, Wappalyzer all on the store. 4. 8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting 8 Google Chrome extensions nobody told you about ( but you needed them badly at work. 5. Chrome Extension Productivity Hack: Copy Text with a Mouse Hover and Click Copy Text, paragraphs, and sentences in a hassle-free manner as never before using this simple tool available for free. 6. 6 Best Chrome & VS Code Extensions For Developers Extensions can make our life as a developer a little easier. Here are 6 of the best Chrome and VSCode extensions for Developers. 7. Introducing CatalyzeX: A Browser Extension for Machine Learning Andrew Ng likes it, you probably will too! 8. Defeat All Paywalls By Building Your Own Google Chrome Extension [DIY] They’ve been telling us internet will make us free, that we will have the knowledge at the reach of our browser, infinite possibilities and all that stuff… until you hit the (pay)wall: 9. 20+ Extraordinary Apps For Remote Teams I am sure that you already have Zoom, Slack and Asana on your computer. But daily office life is more than written tasks and planned meetings. There are lunches with your team, spontaneous talks near the water cooler, common tasks and goals you want to acheive. It’s your comfortable workplace and it by itself motivates you to be productive. Just look at the bunch of stickers on the wall — big things are waiting for you! 10. I Created a Google Chrome Extension to Read Online Articles For You In this article I want to talk about a chrome extension that I made, it’s called WhistleX. You may have heard of it if you have read my articles because, I mentioned it, but I didn’t say that it’s mine and that I made it. 11. I spent all summer building a Chrome extension - Here's What I Built This summer, I set off to build a productivity-based browser and ended up building a Chrome extension. Here’s how the process yielded a product that, while smaller than I initially wanted it to be, set me on the best path possible for future success: 12. Keeping People Focused by Distracting Them In developing my Chrome Extension Serenity, I believe I have hit the perfect balance between keeping users focused on their task while also distracting them with what your app has to offer. 13. Organize And Save Your Tabs And Groups With Tabox Organize your browser tabs and tab groups into collections with Tabox - a free extension for Chrome and Edge 14. Convert Selected Text to an Image With this Chrome Extentsion Instantly convert your text selection to images that you can share on social media. You can customize the image with attractive backgrounds. 15. 10 Chrome Extensions to Transform Your SEO Game An SEO expert have a lot of tedious tasks to perform, in order to improve on-page, off page. These SEO extensions for chrome might help to work faster. 16. Chrome Extention That Will Enable Dev Snippets on Google Search Results Are you too lazy to click on search results to see the actual Stack Overflow answer, npm install instructions or the GitHub repo's README.md file? 17. 8 Great Chrome Extensions for Designers and Creatives These extensions will be the best assistance to the designers for creating powerful designs and also, to increase productivity. Good digital branding is responsible for the growth of a company. Thus, the creation of amazing designs should never cease. 18. Pieces: A Bookmarking Tool for Developers Saving code solutions by using bookmarks in your browser is pretty painful when you want to find and revisit that solution later. An easy hack is to save snippe 19. 10 Must Have Chrome Extensions for a Web Developer A list of browser extensions made for web developers to help them debug, test, and make their applications reliable. 20. Tracking Your Micropayments Currently, web monetization providers doesn't have a feature to show subscribers a breakdown of where their money went. This is due to the fact that providers don't track or know where their subscribers go, in the name of privacy. It's a tough balance between privacy and data. 21. Chrome Extension for Learning English With this browser extension, you can mark and save the words you don’t understand while using your favorite online sites. 22. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Rick Blyth, Micro SaaS Founder Learn about a Micro SaaS Founder's journey to success, and how they balance writing with multiple projects. Plus, find out their guilty pleasure of choice! 23. Building a Coupon Extension Without Selectors or Integrations I've spent ridiculous amounts of time thinking about scraping, first as one of the founders of Two Tap, a sort of Plaid approach but for eCommerce, and then for a year at Honey (Honey acquired Two Tap). 24. Things You Need To Know About Our Redesigned Google Chrome Extension Last week, we have launched a brand new user interface for our Google Chrome extension. Take a look! 25. Building a New Tab Chrome Extension with Zero Dependencies This story will walk you through the basic steps needed to get started building a new tab Chrome Extension powered by an API without any dependencies. Check out our Tech Stories Tab extension for reference. 26. Top 21 Chrome Extensions for Designers and Developers in 2023 Explore a list of 21 functional Chrome extensions. 27. Dealing with My Annoying & Malicious Chrome Extensions As much as we love Chrome extensions and the ease they bring to use while surfing the web, it is wise to note that not all of them are authentic. 28. Introducing a Browser Extension to Detect Amazon Brands Amazon isn't completely upfront with what brands they own or don't. That's why The Markup created a browser extension to help with this problem. 29. Poking around Chrome Extensions If you want to learn how to do Chrome Extensions, then one under-appreciated way of learning is to poke your nose into other people's extensions! 30. I Created WhistleX (Google Chrome Extension) In this article I want to talk about a chrome extension that I made, it’s called WhistleX. You may have heard of it if you have read my articles because, I mentioned it, but I didn’t say that it’s mine and that I made it. In this article I will explain what functionalities it has, how to add it to Google Chrome (or other browsers), and how to use it. Let’s start! 31. A Guide to Creating True Cross-Browser Extensions Since there are no common standards, browsers are using multiple instances like chrome and browser of the same object. 32. Chase Bowers Got His First Thousand Customers Without Spending Any Money - Here's How! How Did Chase Bowers Get 1,000+ New Customers Without Spending a Dime? He gave away 1,000 free plans, used feedback to improve, & then launched paid plans. 33. How to Create a Google Chrome Extension: Image Grabber Create Google Chrome extension from scratch 34. 7 Chrome Plugins You Must Install Today Before you start reading this article, hit ALT+CONTROL+DELETE, then click on your task manager, and make a note of the CPU and Memory usage of Google Chrome. 35. Hacked: MetaMask User Lost US$81,000 In ETH Crypto investor Jonny Reid shared his experience of stealing encrypted assets in his MetaMask wallet on Twitter. He is still unable to find the hack. 36. Here's Why We Invested in Minerva — The Internet’s Universal Process Sharing Platform Once you use it, you’ll wonder how you lived without it… 37. How to Build a Chrome Extension That Makes API calls 38. Reactime, Time Traveling State Debugger: Now Supporting Concurrent Mode, Routers, and more Chrome dev tool for tracking and visualizing state changes in React applications 39. Introducing Tour My Pull Request For Github Extension Problem 40. Want Chrome Extension Ideas? Here Are 9 That You Can Build This Year! 9 Chrome Extension Ideas for software developers to draw inspiration from when looking to build a new and successful Chrome Extension. 41. 10 Useful Tips & Tricks That Will Help You Make the Most of Chrome Devtools Chrome DevTools is the ultimate swiss army knife for analyzing and understanding what happens on any page from the perspective of a web browser. 42. 11 Best Google Chrome Extensions for Developers in 2020 Whether you are a beginner Programmer or a seasoned programmer, you spend most of your time on Google. If you have used Google Chrome Extensions a few years back, you probably are avoiding it now or not even realizing its existence. But in the last few years, there have been many good Google Chrome developer extensions specifically made for Programmers and Software Developers to assists in their work. 43. How to Build Email Lookup Extension for Chrome HazelBase is a powerful identity network that collects data from the internet and provides users with a wealth of information. 44. Useful Tools To Make Working on HTML and CSS Easier Programmers and Developers are lazy people, they always want to make their jobs easy. They do not want manual and repetitive tasks. They want to automate tasks. 45. How to Create a Google Chrome Extension Part 2: Image Grabber How to Create Google Chrome Extension Part 2 46. 5 Best Google Chrome Extensions to Boost Productivity Although we’d like to believe otherwise, most of our life is run on computers. Screen times continue to soar as we become inseparable from our devices. From entertainment on Netflix to weekly planning on your phone, we find ourselves more dependent on technology every day. One device, however, reigns supreme; especially for the busy workdays. The traditional computer has become an essential device for every working class adult, and with it comes the heavy reliance on the internet browser. Some of us can barely imagine what life was like before Google. 47. 9 Chrome Extensions To Make Your Life Easier Chrome extensions that make your working life easy. It's 2021 and I am brought here some fresh new chrome extensions. And no I will not be covering popular ones 48. Step-by-Step Guide to Building and Launching your Chrome Extension While building my first chrome extension, Foragear- Quick Search Tool, I struggled to find an article that covered the entire ideating, building, and launching process of chrome extensions. To make the lives of future chrome extension builders easier, here is an all-in-one guide to help you through the process. Thank you for checking out the 48 most read stories about Chrome Extension on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo