46 Stories To Learn About Product Launch

Let's learn about Product Launch via these 46 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is more than an application, it’s a platform.

This article explains the day-to-day responsibilities and the skills required to be a successful Product Owner in a SaaS tech company.

Launch is neither the beginning nor the end. It is a series of overlapping sequences. A typical one may include pre-build, pre-launch, launch, and post-launch.

OpenAPI based API Testing Tool

2,281 days ago Product Hunt launched as a tiny newsletter. The early days were especially chaotic. I didn’t get much sleep, skipped the gym, and buried my head into work. While unsustainable (I'm not advocating overworking yourself!), it was sooo fun and energizing to build something brand new. It was also scary. New products – especially those driven by community – are incredibly fragile.

7 days ago we launched a beta of YourStack (with a grammatically incorrect, non-editable tweet – lol). Instantly those same nostalgic feelings from the early days of Product Hunt re-emerged. The response has been very encouraging. Alex was kind enough to write about it on BuzzFeed. Lucas followed with a story on TechCrunch. And a bunch of folks shared support on Twitter and Product Hunt.

But the product is very early and our roadmap is deep. So far we've onboarded only ~4% of those that have signed up as we build tooling to scale (thanks for all your patience!). I wake up each morning nervous but excited to read your feedback and wild ideas as the team and I continue building.

If you get a chance, create your account and start stacking. We're whitelisting new friendly folks each day.

Feedback? I'd love to hear it at [email protected].

Cheers, Ryan Hoover (@rrhoover)

Tech Startup Allows Customers to Easily Print Any Tweet on a T-Shirt

Three months ago in the Bay Area, I was working on another project, had an ex-Google tech co-founder, and a chat bot nobody cared about.

SKU management is the process of creating, organizing, and perfecting an alphanumeric SKU system for the items in your inventory. SKUs give inventory details.

Starting an app startup can be overwhelming. Here's how to go all the way from ideation to marketing in 8 (relatively) easy steps.

I founded Raise.dev to help every developer advance their career.

I like to analyze my past work through the prism of evaluating my mistakes (I’m sure my therapist would have a field day with that one). I launched my first publicly available engineering project in early December and as George W. Bush once said, “Mistakes were made”.

A couple of weeks ago, we released our new SaaS app MagicFlow (2K+ MRR) to the public after a 1.5 months beta period.

How would you go from an idea to a potential product?

Dr. Sanger, a respected internet visionary highlights Wiki’s shocking deterioration and provides a solution for the monster that has become Wikipedia.

Last month, I launched the app on Show HN. As a result, it got 82 points and 78 comments. Ranked in the toppest 10 of popular posts in a day also. Actually, we have pros and cons about it and people tend to criticize it more. Anyway, it felt so amazing that a lot of the people across the world visited my website and said hi to me. What an exciting moment! Today, I’d like to share how to develop and launch a landing page.

Many new products get launched in the market every day. But not every product is a hit.

"Fully decentralized, open-source public blockchain with high speed and low transaction fees made by the people, for the people"

Today’s news includes the foundation of Venture Studio, the 2022 Startup World Cup, as well as the latest on aerospace, cybersecurity, and crypto.

Remote working makes it hard to have the spontaneity that offices can bring. Slack Huddles managed to bring that to one team's successful bid for ProductHunt

Interacting to exchange info and develop professional or social contacts can be tricky. Check out the newly launched ConnectDome for a potential solution.

Search Vennly to see the intersection of any 2 Twitter social graphs.

The “big splash” rollout is often a big mistake. Methodical phased launches lead to higher success rates and lower churn rates

I am a nobody on the internet; not an influencer, not a VC, and not a serial entrepreneur. I only had about 100 followers on Twitter prior to launching. But my product, One Profile, was recently awarded #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt (PH) and that has changed my life.

Private label manufacturers can be a game-changer for any e-commerce business. We're discussing how they help and how to work with them.

Teammates, not opponents. That’s how product managers and product designers are expected to work in product teams.

This post will cover Denis’ workflow from planning to execution around the Preferences project as well as his experience working with the Courier team.

In this article, we are considering key peculiarities and benefits of a minimum viable product that will help you enter the market more successfully.

“Do not deploy on Friday” is not a joke after all even if you have continuous deployment. With deciding to deploy anyway comes the subtle concern...

Hey, everyone! We, the Indie Hackers SPB Community, organized a one-week Bootcamp: in our free time, we built a product from scratch and launched it on Product Hunt. We got the #3 Product of the Day badge and over 30 installs of our app in the Slack Workspaces. Now, I want to share our experience. At the end of this article, I will share our Notion checklist, that we found extremely helpful for the launch preparation :)

Advicement newly launched DynamicDocs API gives businesses the ability to automatically generate PDF documents with dynamic text, tables and charts.

The phone balanced high-end quality with a mid-range price tag, offering a top of the range smartphone on the level of a flagship Samsung Galaxy for half the price. When word got out — through social media and tech sites who marvelled at the quality to price ratio — consumer interest spiked.

An interview with a CEO you're about to hear a lot about.

After months of validating the concept and testing the app, SPARQ’s time has finally come!

How Did Chase Bowers Get 1,000+ New Customers Without Spending a Dime? He gave away 1,000 free plans, used feedback to improve, & then launched paid plans.

On October 22 I've launched online my first website. I'd like to share with you my experience.

I decided to cover today the concept of how to push your business in the post-pandemic world since I think it is more than ever a tragic and unprecedented situation that we are in today.

Are you having trouble generating buzz around your new product launch? Check out our guide on how to generate buzz for your new product launch.

We have hundreds of brands producing the same things and no one catering for any other needs, be it in terms of size, keyboard, or other characteristics.

Everyone dreams of making it to the front page of Product Hunt. It’s a chance to show off your creation to thousands of tech enthusiasts.

Our short-term strategy involved developing an in-house Canary deployment process powered by a custom Kubernetes controller.

If you still don’t know what Product Hunt is and why you should do your launch on this platform, I suggest you read this article, this is the official Product Hunt post, a must read.

Product management has seen a lot of takers in the last few years. This field is so varied and versatile that putting bounds to it is a daunting task. Nevertheless, based on my experience and knowledge gained from the circles of product community; I have listed down different fundamental elements of product management.

Oh…I am so sleepy…because I launched AskMakers 2.0 on Product Hunt and I have been monitoring it almost without sleeping😪

How to launch on Product Hunt and get to the top-5 products of the day? I share fresh tips and heads-up based on successful and failed 2021 ProductHunt launches

Over the past few years, I've had the great chance to help some awesome SaaS startups with their digital marketing.

Launching a new digital product is risky... unless you're following this zero-risk validation model

Thank you for checking out the 46 most read stories about Product Launch on HackerNoon.

Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.