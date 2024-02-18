Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    46 Stories To Learn About Product Launchby@learn
    168 reads

    46 Stories To Learn About Product Launch

    by Learn RepoFebruary 18th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn everything you need to know about Product Launch via these 46 free HackerNoon stories.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 46 Stories To Learn About Product Launch
    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture

    Let's learn about Product Launch via these 46 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is More Than an Alternative for Bloomberg Terminal

    OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is more than an application, it’s a platform.

    2. Why is a Product Owner Needed (PO)?

    This article explains the day-to-day responsibilities and the skills required to be a successful Product Owner in a SaaS tech company.

    3. What Makes a Successful Product Launch: 6 Lessons for First Time Founders

    Launch is neither the beginning nor the end. It is a series of overlapping sequences. A typical one may include pre-build, pre-launch, launch, and post-launch.

    4. Introducing ApiHome: Home of API Testing

    OpenAPI based API Testing Tool

    5. The First Week of YourStack

    2,281 days ago Product Hunt launched as a tiny newsletter. The early days were especially chaotic. I didn’t get much sleep, skipped the gym, and buried my head into work. While unsustainable (I'm not advocating overworking yourself!), it was sooo fun and energizing to build something brand new. It was also scary. New products – especially those driven by community – are incredibly fragile.

    7 days ago we launched a beta of YourStack (with a grammatically incorrect, non-editable tweet – lol). Instantly those same nostalgic feelings from the early days of Product Hunt re-emerged. The response has been very encouraging. Alex was kind enough to write about it on BuzzFeed. Lucas followed with a story on TechCrunch. And a bunch of folks shared support on Twitter and Product Hunt.

    But the product is very early and our roadmap is deep. So far we've onboarded only ~4% of those that have signed up as we build tooling to scale (thanks for all your patience!). I wake up each morning nervous but excited to read your feedback and wild ideas as the team and I continue building.

    If you get a chance, create your account and start stacking. We're whitelisting new friendly folks each day.

    Feedback? I'd love to hear it at [email protected].

    Cheers, Ryan Hoover (@rrhoover)

    6. How to Print Your Tweets onto Tshirts

    Tech Startup Allows Customers to Easily Print Any Tweet on a T-Shirt

    7. I Launched on New Year's Eve and This is What I've Learned

    Three months ago in the Bay Area, I was working on another project, had an ex-Google tech co-founder, and a chat bot nobody cared about.

    8. A Complete Guide To SKU Management For Retailers

    SKU management is the process of creating, organizing, and perfecting an alphanumeric SKU system for the items in your inventory. SKUs give inventory details.

    9. How To Start an App Business in 8 Simple Steps

    Starting an app startup can be overwhelming. Here's how to go all the way from ideation to marketing in 8 (relatively) easy steps.

    10. How to Bridge the Developer Experience Gap with raise.dev

    I founded Raise.dev to help every developer advance their career.

    11. Bye Bye Google: How I Botched My Company's Launch After Leaving

    I like to analyze my past work through the prism of evaluating my mistakes (I’m sure my therapist would have a field day with that one). I launched my first publicly available engineering project in early December and as George W. Bush once said, “Mistakes were made”.

    12. How to Get Over 1000 Beta Testers for Your SaaS App in 1 Week

    A couple of weeks ago, we released our new SaaS app MagicFlow (2K+ MRR) to the public after a 1.5 months beta period.

    13. I Built a Tool to Help You Sketch Out an MVP Proposal in Minutes

    How would you go from an idea to a potential product?

    14. Wikipedia Sucks: There's a Solution by Wiki’s Real Daddy

    Dr. Sanger, a respected internet visionary highlights Wiki’s shocking deterioration and provides a solution for the monster that has become Wikipedia.

    15. How I Got 78 Criticisms on Show Hacker News for My Zoom Competitor

    Last month, I launched the app on Show HN. As a result, it got 82 points and 78 comments. Ranked in the toppest 10 of popular posts in a day also. Actually, we have pros and cons about it and people tend to criticize it more. Anyway, it felt so amazing that a lot of the people across the world visited my website and said hi to me. What an exciting moment! Today, I’d like to share how to develop and launch a landing page.

    16. 5 Tips For Launching a Successful Product

    Many new products get launched in the market every day. But not every product is a hit.

    17. The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched

    "Fully decentralized, open-source public blockchain with high speed and low transaction fees made by the people, for the people"

    18. Tech News Playlist: Nigerian Founder is Back, Retail Startup Wins Ignite 2022

    Today’s news includes the foundation of Venture Studio, the 2022 Startup World Cup, as well as the latest on aerospace, cybersecurity, and crypto.

    19. How Slack's Huddles Gave Us The Boost We Needed To Launch

    Remote working makes it hard to have the spontaneity that offices can bring. Slack Huddles managed to bring that to one team's successful bid for ProductHunt

    20. Just Launched ConnectDome to Solve Networking for Developers

    Interacting to exchange info and develop professional or social contacts can be tricky. Check out the newly launched ConnectDome for a potential solution.

    21. Compare Twitter Social Graphs with Vennly

    Search Vennly to see the intersection of any 2 Twitter social graphs.

    22. Every GTM Should Be A Phased Launch and Here's Why

    The “big splash” rollout is often a big mistake. Methodical phased launches lead to higher success rates and lower churn rates

    23. How I Got To #1 on Product Hunt as a Nobody

    I am a nobody on the internet; not an influencer, not a VC, and not a serial entrepreneur. I only had about 100 followers on Twitter prior to launching. But my product, One Profile, was recently awarded #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt (PH) and that has changed my life.

    24. I Outsourced Label Manufacturing To Jump Start My eCommerce Business

    Private label manufacturers can be a game-changer for any e-commerce business. We're discussing how they help and how to work with them.

    25. Why Do Product Managers and Product Designers Need Each Other?

    Teammates, not opponents. That’s how product managers and product designers are expected to work in product teams.

    26. I Took Ownership of a Major Product Feature as a PM Intern

    This post will cover Denis’ workflow from planning to execution around the Preferences project as well as his experience working with the Courier team.

    27. 7 Benefits of MVP for Startups

    In this article, we are considering key peculiarities and benefits of a minimum viable product that will help you enter the market more successfully.

    28. Efficient Deployment and Release Management

    “Do not deploy on Friday” is not a joke after all even if you have continuous deployment. With deciding to deploy anyway comes the subtle concern...

    29. How We Made a Slack App in 11 Days

    Hey, everyone! We, the Indie Hackers SPB Community, organized a one-week Bootcamp: in our free time, we built a product from scratch and launched it on Product Hunt. We got the #3 Product of the Day badge and over 30 installs of our app in the Slack Workspaces. Now, I want to share our experience. At the end of this article, I will share our Notion checklist, that we found extremely helpful for the launch preparation :)

    30. Convert PDF Document in Three Steps using DynamicDocs API

    Advicement newly launched DynamicDocs API gives businesses the ability to automatically generate PDF documents with dynamic text, tables and charts.

    31. How to Launch a Product Successfully

    The phone balanced high-end quality with a mid-range price tag, offering a top of the range smartphone on the level of a flagship Samsung Galaxy for half the price. When word got out — through social media and tech sites who marvelled at the quality to price ratio — consumer interest spiked.

    32. Kempus is What Facebook was Intended to Be

    An interview with a CEO you're about to hear a lot about.

    33. SPARQ Launches on App Store and Google Play

    After months of validating the concept and testing the app, SPARQ’s time has finally come!

    34. Chase Bowers Got His First Thousand Customers Without Spending Any Money - Here's How!

    How Did Chase Bowers Get 1,000+ New Customers Without Spending a Dime? He gave away 1,000 free plans, used feedback to improve, & then launched paid plans.

    35. Don't Make These Common Mistakes When Launching Your Website

    On October 22 I've launched online my first website. I'd like to share with you my experience.

    36. How To Sustain Your Business In The Post-Pandemic World

    I decided to cover today the concept of how to push your business in the post-pandemic world since I think it is more than ever a tragic and unprecedented situation that we are in today.

    37. 4 Creative Ways to Generate Buzz for Your Product Launch

    Are you having trouble generating buzz around your new product launch? Check out our guide on how to generate buzz for your new product launch.

    38. Looking for a New Smartphone Led Me to Create a Platform That Aims to Reverse the Product-Market Fit

    We have hundreds of brands producing the same things and no one catering for any other needs, be it in terms of size, keyboard, or other characteristics.

    Everyone dreams of making it to the front page of Product Hunt. It’s a chance to show off your creation to thousands of tech enthusiasts.

    40. Gradual Code Releases: An In-House Kubernetes Canary Controller

    Our short-term strategy involved developing an in-house Canary deployment process powered by a custom Kubernetes controller.

    41. Hacking Your Product Hunt Launch [A How-To Guide]

    If you still don’t know what Product Hunt is and why you should do your launch on this platform, I suggest you read this article, this is the official Product Hunt post, a must read.

    42. Scoping Out The Elements Involved In Effective Product Management

    Product management has seen a lot of takers in the last few years. This field is so varied and versatile that putting bounds to it is a daunting task. Nevertheless, based on my experience and knowledge gained from the circles of product community; I have listed down different fundamental elements of product management.

    43. An Overview of our PH Launch for AskMakers v2.0

    Oh…I am so sleepy…because I launched AskMakers 2.0 on Product Hunt and I have been monitoring it almost without sleeping😪

    How to launch on Product Hunt and get to the top-5 products of the day? I share fresh tips and heads-up based on successful and failed 2021 ProductHunt launches

    45. 🚀 Ultimate Startup Launch Checklist: 2020 Edition 🚀

    Over the past few years, I've had the great chance to help some awesome SaaS startups with their digital marketing.

    46. Minimize Risk When Launching Digital Products And Make Passive Income

    Launching a new digital product is risky... unless you're following this zero-risk validation model

    Thank you for checking out the 46 most read stories about Product Launch on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Learn Repo HackerNoon profile picture
    Learn Repo@learn
    Lets geek out. The HackerNoon library is now ranked by reading time created. Start learning by what others read most.
    Read my storiesLearnRepo.com

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgproduct-management #product-launch #learn #learn-product-launch #product-hunt #startups #product-development #startup #how-to-launch

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    0 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Video Games
    by learn
    Dec 21, 2023
    #blockchain-video-games
    Article Thumbnail
    40+ Sources For Maximizing Media Coverage For Your App's Launch
    by Irina Heinz
    Aug 30, 2020
    #mobile-apps
    Article Thumbnail
    5 Tips For Launching a Successful Product
    by KaartikIyer
    Jul 04, 2020
    #mvp
    Article Thumbnail
    Don't Make These Common Mistakes When Launching Your Website
    by marcoede
    Nov 16, 2020
    #how-to-launch
    Article Thumbnail
    Essential Steps to Succeed with Your First Digital Product
    by scotchjamison
    May 29, 2023
    #product-launch
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas