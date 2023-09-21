412 Stories To Learn About Coronavirus

Let's learn about via these 412 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Coronavirus /Learn Repo "Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus." - WHO 1. COVID-19: How AI Is Helping In The Fight In the past decades, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is one of the most infectious diseases to have spread on our planet Earth. As we have seen that this virus has already created havoc in the entire world, so it becomes necessary to take the help of technology, and here AI comes into the picture. 2. COVID-19 Layoff Letter Sample Many employers have been asking me what they should write to their employee's during this hard time. I have to had to create a sample template that can be customized by both the employer type and the situation at hand. 3. How The Coronavirus Epidemic Impacts Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies? No matter where you are on Earth, you can feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus has a negative impact on the industry, tourism, trade, stock markets, and of course, cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will consider how this epidemic has affected the blockchain industry and how it will affect the development of the cryptocurrency industry. 4. Open Source Ventilator Projects: Status, Challenges, How You Can Help At this moment, there are thousands of intelligent, diligent, well-meaning engineers trying to help the design of open source ventilators to address a possibly imminent life-threatening shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This wealth of creative technical energy is currently disorganized, scattered, and unfocused. Rather than being a tremendous force for saving lives that it may become, energy and time is currently being wasted on oversimplifications of the problem and the belief that the projects are closer to deployable than they really are. 5. G.I. Joe Lied To Us—Knowing Is Not Half The Battle For anyone who is a G.I. Joe fan, they would know this quote very well. 6. 5 Ways China Is Using Blockchain Technology Against Coronavirus We all remember the previous deadly Ebola virus outbreak, which lasted three years from 2013–2016 affected the dominant population of Africa. 7. Why the Gaming Chip Shortage in the Gaming Industry is not Game Over The global chip shortage has taken the gaming industry by storm, as it is one of the biggest industries most affected, and the resupply of consoles can last unt 8. The Future of Distance Learning [Infographic] As a result of COVID-19 officially being ruled a pandemic, the eLearning economy is being used in an entirely different way. Now, the students who have faced an educational standstill due to their campuses and schools being closed can continue their educational journey from a virtual standpoint. Interestingly enough, online classes seem to be the only way to keep our students’ brains turning during this pandemic. However, it’s important to understand that eLearning isn’t new - it’s just in its prime, unfortunately to the credit of our detrimental state of human health. 9. A List of Businesses Giving Away Free Stuff in Response To Covid-19 Coronavirus doesn’t just pose a threat to human health it also poses threat to the economy. It is especially hard for small companies to survive, to manage work from home flow and security. 10. Animal Crossing, Fortnite and The Metaverse During the past few months - with the world locked at home and forced online to socialise, traits of the Metaverse have rapidly evolved and begun to redefine the way that people will interact online forever. Despite that, most people still haven’t heard of the term. So, what does it mean? 11. Why Hacker Noon Dedicated Our Site Wide Banner Placement to #BlackLivesMatter Over the weekend, instead of our usual "taking a break" from work mode, we at Hacker Noon have been talking among each other about the heaviness of past weeks events, and how we as a company can do anything meaningful in response to them. 12. COVID-19: AI Fighting the Pandemic Terror Coronavirus: the alarming threat creates mayhem in the lives of many. Despite the terrifying conditions, technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data are mending ways of detecting an outbreak. 13. In the Aftermath of the Pandemic, Will Daily Life Be Any Different? Hint: Not As Much As You Think. 14. Evidence That We Are Living in the Darkest Version of the Timeline You have probably read the stories about how scientists have discovered another universe close to our own, one in which time travels backwards. You may also have read articles that said "no, they haven't". So it currently looks like we don't have definitive evidence of other universes. Yet. That doesn't mean that there are not any other parallel or non-parallel universes out there. 15. 5 Great JavaScript Projects to Code During Quarantine We’re only three months into the new decade and we’ve already had the threat of WW3, Australia being on fire, and an outbreak of a new Coronavirus. Surprisingly, it’s the latter that has forced many people to isolate themselves at home. 16. Tracking the COVID-19 Impact On E-commerce Companies As all of us are trying to fight against the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a lot of talk in the e-commerce industry about the imbalance of meeting the demands of consumers for groceries and other essentials. Many families in America, India, and Europe are trying digital e-commerce services for the first time. 17. The Xbox 360 Games Store Still Works in 2020 I bought my first gaming console in 2010, when Microsoft introduced a redesigned Xbox 360. Even though the original Xbox 360 launched 15 years ago, in November 2005, Microsoft decided 5 years later to produce a slimmer model. It also included big improvements like built-in N-wireless connectivity, a 45nm CPU and GPU, and a built-in port for Kinect —a motion-sensing system that was released ahead of its time. 18. The Pandemic is Deepening our Symbiosis with the Internet A CGI view of the underground network of tree roots and fungi. Screenshot from movie Fantastic Fungi. 19. The 5G Conspiracy Theorists Making Money Out of Covid-19 If you have been following social media during this pandemic, and it’s hard to avoid it, you may have noticed that conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus are multiplying like weeds. 20. Facebook Portal TV Reviewed It’s Saturday morning, and my phone has been burning for the past few hours. Just after I wake up, I stare at the screen and I have several messages from my parents, who live on the other side of the world, telling me that they miss me and that they are ready to talk. 21. In Asymmetry WE Trust...And So Should You We are in transition to a new world order. 22. Open Source Validation Tests for Open Source COVID-19 Ventilator Projects Right now, there are over 40 open-source ventilator projects seeking to save lives by providing last-resort ventilators when there are not enough officially approved ventilators. Some are better than others. The biggest gap between where they are today and being able to save lives tomorrow is testing. 23. The Social Impact of Mixing Business and Medicine COVID-19 has been hitting the healthcare system pretty hard these last few weeks. In U.S. hospitals they are now facing critical shortages of equipment. Whether you believe it to be the growth of PayPal in a world where digital payments were almost noon-existent to the rise of banking apps that allowed people to make transactions easily, there has always been some form of FinTech available for people to easily live their lives. 29. How Hacking Giving Keeps Communities Strong Millions of businesses have shut down their physical work sites due to Coronavirus, many moving to remote online platforms. So too schooling, with educators and children moving to virtual classrooms, even churches are meeting digitally. With all this acceptance of telecommuting, tele-schooling, and tele-attending church, it’s no wonder charity giving is looking to add the “t.” Hacking giving can help keep our society strong while we are all stuck at home physically distancing ourselves. 30. Evaluating the Performance of SaaS Companies During COVID Following companies has a huge advantage – you can actually see every company’s performance by tracking its stocks. As the below table depicts, a few companies like Shopify, RingCentral, Twilio and Docusign have had tremendous growth in the past 6 months. Why – because in one way or another they enable people with ease of access to either office or ecommerce. Let’s look at the highlights of each company’s performance. 31. 5 Hacks To Help You Keep Remote Teams Productive and Engaged Around the world, many of us are working from home because of coronavirus (Covid-19) spreads. Whether you're working from home or remotely, it's an uncertain time. And it is also difficult to stay focused and productive. 32. COVID-19, Humanity 2.0, and The New Normal Every time we let individuals decide what we should all be doing collectively, historical moments emerge and they can't be erased from our memory. In recent history, the death of one man resulted in the deaths of millions in 1914. 33. Technology-Driven Shipping Containers Poised to Solve COVID-19 Hospital Housing Shortage 34. Explaining The Role of Cryptography During COVID-19 [A DIY Guide] Don’t get me wrong, it’s a funny title. It starts with how, whereas when you read it you probably wondered why. 35. Protecting the Most Vulnerable Populations During COVID-19 Thousands of COVID-19 deaths have been linked to nursing home residents or their caregivers - but COVID-19 isn’t stopping there. Though hundreds of thousands have been infected, efforts taken by governments such as social distancing have been proven to work. Looking at and comparing cities of similar sizes who enacted social distancing guidelines at different times can give us some insight on how well social distancing works. 36. Common Sense for Companies During The COVID-19 Pandemic Coronavirus outbreak has been upgraded to a pandemic. Everyone is trying to adjust with the new normal; enterprises have gone remote, and the search rankings of websites are decreasing on Google. The only trending keyword is coronavirus these days. 37. Remote Working Is Transforming The Cyber Security Landscape in 2020 As the world grapples into the arms of COVID-19, companies are suffering a major setback from the remote work culture. Because, let’s be honest, nobody thought that a PANDEMIC would hit us so hard that we’d be facing unemployment, poverty, illness, failed vaccines, and mass deaths. 38. Stop Complaining About Being at Home You got what you wanted. 39. Serving Nonprofits Through the COVID-19 Pandemic Stories from around the TechSoup Global Network 40. More Startups Pivoting to the Home Office Workspaces are under the microscope again but how are tech workers affected by the flexible workspaces and sharing culture of startups? The office petri dish 41. An Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor Away— But With Global Pandemics At Play, Augmented Reality Must Stay The scariest thing you never want to hear come from an automated recording from your primary care physician’s office are the words “we are closed indefinitely until things clear up”. 42. I Found a Way to Donate Unused CPU Cycles to Combat the Coronavirus! The Folding at Home research project uses crowd sourced CPU power to help model simulations to develop treatments for diseases. You can help them by taking 5 minutes to download their client, and donate some CPU Cycles. 43. Building a Solid Foundation for an Intelligent Future New Connectivity, Computing, Platform, and Ecosystem Introduction 44. We Are All Responsible for Misinformation Management Over the last few months misinformation has been spreading almost as quickly as the coronavirus. Social media has been inundated with false claims and misleading statements. 45. Surviving COVID-19: 15 Investment Strategies For Recessions As restaurants, shops, airlines and factories shut down around the world, a global coronavirus-fueled recession is no longer a looming threat. It’s here. During the last downturn, I lost a lot of money and I don’t plan on doing that again. So, it is a great opportunity to reexamine it all and turn it into lessons or personal reminders. 46. How Coronavirus Will Affect Tech Industry We are all aware of the situation that’s currently happening with the Coronavirus. Some people think that it’s not a big deal, it’ll go away in the next month or so, but these people don’t understand how deadly it can be for the tech industry and the global economy as well. Since the global economy is not my field, I’ll focus on the tech industry. 47. Covid19: What Can MSME Do To Overcome The Challenges Not long ago I posted a heartfelt 2 cents to the Government (Malaysia) in regards to the MSME (Micro Small Medium Enterprise) challenges, hopefully they might hear our little voices out. 48. Pooled Adaptive PCR Testing This article proposes adaptive pool testing which involves testing a combined sample from multiple people as a methodology to increase testing capacity for Sars-COv2 using PCR. Pool test involve that if a pool is detected positive, each sample from the pool will be tested separately. Also, this article proposes an optimization algorithm for the pool size-determine the optimum number of samples that can be combined into a single test in order to obtain the best results with minimum number of tests. 49. Lowering TCO of Enterprise IT Systems during COVID-19 As an eternal optimist, I've always wanted to live through an economic recession as a working professional and finally, the time might be here. 50. It Isn’t Over: Crisis Communication as Social Distancing is Lifted Hippocrates and Galen are foundational figures in the history of medicine (remember the Hippocratic Oath) -- but when it came to the plague they had simple guidance -- “Cito, Longe, Tarde,” which translates as “Leave quickly, go far away and come back slowly.” 51. Shockwave Effects On Humanity: Pandemonium in 2020 At first, you ignore it. Then you label it a ‘them’ problem. They should have known better, acted sooner. You move on with your life. You only start to really pay attention when London and New York get affected. Not unlike terrorist attacks, lives seem to matter more in some places. Could this happen to you? 52. Could COVID-19 Kickstart Surveillance Culture? Several months ago, saying that the “cure” that facial recognition offers is worse than the ills it solves would have seemed hyperbolic. But now, the metaphor has become all too literal -- and the medicine it promises isn’t quite so easy to reject when sickness is sweeping the globe. 53. This One Sales Move Could Give Your Startup Its Own V-Shaped Recovery Since COVID-19 has been at large and the world in quarantine, selling face-to-face has come to a complete stop. For those businesses who have refused to recognize that we are in a digital age and that at some point in time they would have to either be on-board and adapt, or be eaten up and dissolved, the time is now. You’re either in or you’re out. 54. We Surveyed 365 People To Assess The Current State of Remote Work in the US Most U.S. employees now work from home temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees say the top advantages of working remotely are no commute and a more flexible schedule, while the biggest challenges are lack of collaboration and frequent interruptions. 55. We created a Covid19 tracking dashboard So my former coding partner Collins from Microverse and I decided to create a simple dashboard to track the novel coronavirus. This dashboard which is live here offers the following features that differentiate it from the others: 56. As Internet Usage Spikes During COVID-19 Pandemic: How Are ISPs Holding Up? As communities worldwide grapple with the reality of an extended COVID-19 induced lock-down, Internet usage has, understandably, significantly increased. As more and more countries are forced into lock-down in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the growing number of people forced into working remotely and finding online entertainment is seeing the Internet absolutely explode. In fact COVID-19 has pushed up Internet use by a whopping 70 percent in some countries while streaming services are up by more than 12 percent, figures last month revealed. 57. Lets Crowdsource Coronavirus Resources, Grants, Discounts and Freebies Hey, I'm crowdsourcing a global real-time list of COVID-19 resources, grants, discounts and freebies. Do you want to contribute? 58. Surviving Coronavirus Pandemic: A Guide for Startups Yes, we’re witnessing a crisis unfolding. Not only people get gripped by the coronavirus fear. It’s like a stroke for most businesses — some will recover, some won’t. 59. What Benefits Could Blockchain Offer Us During The Coronavirus Crisis? Very early on in the COVID-19 outbreak - before it had even been labelled a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation - multiple supply chain disruptions were announced as a result of the virus’s impact in China, which naturally had significant implications for global trade. Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce company, experienced such intense supply chain disruptions in the wake of the pandemic that it chose to temporarily cease the shipping of any items considered non-essential - and it isn’t the only company to do so. 60. Use Consistency To (Remotely) Lead Your Startup Through A Pandemic Since we're in a unique and ever-evolving working world of the future far sooner than expected, I thought I'd share some of the lessons I've learned in how best to keep consistent and guide your team through turbulent times. 61. The CoronaVirus' Impact On World Economies: The Good and The Bad In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, governments are taking measures that, together with a general panic, weaken industry and financial markets. As in other areas, the largest conferences in the crypto industry are cancelled and projects are frozen. Bitcoin as the first and foremost cryptocurrency has also suffered from economic shocks, but what will happen next? 62. What a Post COVID-19 World Looks Like As our lives are suddenly and drastically changed by the rapid spread of this virus, and my local stores are ignorantly devoid of toilet paper and vodka from panic buying, I reflected on a few societal changes we might see taking place. 63. How To Get Assignment help During Coronavirus Pandemic More than 140 countries have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to stats, 85K+ people have been affected and the numbers are expected to rise. 64. 4 Potential Drug Treatment Options to Battle This Outbreak of Coronavirus Last December, stories started surfacing of a new virus affecting the Chinese city of Wuhan. At the epicenter of the outbreak, Chinese officials started building new hospitals to aid the people in need. What started out as something that looked like a flu epidemic, soon escalated into a full blown pandemic, called the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). 65. Will Crypto Market Survive the COVID-19 Outbreak? COVID-19 fears have plagued the global markets, sending the majority of commodities, equities, and other assets to a bearish journey with no known return ticket. While the global economy is struggling to stay afloat, many countries are urgently trying to figure out plans on how to contain the virus. 66. This is What The Post COVID-19 World Would Look Like There have been very few crises as global as Corona. At the time of writing this, it had affected more than 177 countries and claimed more than 32,900 lives. Some experts say we might be able to get rid of it by the summers of this year but far more believe that there’s no respite from it until a vaccine is proven successful. 67. How to Prepare Your Company for Remote Work The corona-virus outbreak continues to spread throughout the world. More and more companies are seizing their public operations and business owners all over are encouraging their employees to work from home. The Times calls this the “World's Largest Work-From-Home Experiment” and unlike some companies that were prepared for this, many are diving in headfirst, without any time to prepare. 68. The Magic of Feedback Loops: AI Takes Over How did we let the algorithms take over our lives? 69. Is There Really a Link Between Coronavirus and Bitcoin? Bitcoin went up, and it was because of the Coronavirus, people said. Then bitcoin went down, and that was also because of the virus. The question is this; has the virus had any effect on bitcoin at all? 70. What Will Daily Life Look Like After COVID-19? This lockdown has given us—the privileged few—a chance to read, pick up new habits, "upskill", etc., all by just being connected with the world virtually, like never before. We're all seeing people connecting with faraway family and friends through video conferencing, who had rarely reached out to each other in the pre-Covid-19 world. 71. I Built a Mental Health App While Stuck in My Tiny Studio in NYC Mental health has been a rising issue lately since the pandemic and it caught my attention right away since I was going crazy being stuck in my tiny studio in New York City that has no view. Also, I was consistently looking for ways to help users on Goodnight Journal who expressed depression and anxiety through public journals. Some of the public journals really got me concerned and think more about features that I can implement to help them feel better. It kind of came naturally that I want to do something about it. I ended up playing around with a bunch of mental health and meditation apps out there and came up with the app called Happy. 72. Covid v2.0 (Black Death v2.0): CNN Reports Bubonic Plague in China 73. Building Covid-19 Voice Assistant 74. The Open Source Ventilator Game Has Changed: AmboVent and Medtronic COVID-19 Ventilators Open Source Today in the world of open-source ventilators, the game changed. 75. How To Protect Yourself From DIRTY, FILTHY, Fiat Money With news that the Chinese are burning Yuan banknotes to fight the Coronavirus, there may be fears that fiat currency is too dangerous and dirty to handle. After all, money is only as clean as the uncleanest place it has been. Consider that one US study showed that most dollar bills are contaminated with cocaine, and the conclusion you may draw is that the majority of greenbacks have at some time been up someone’s nose. While it’s true that fiat money does harbour a considerable number of bacteria, germs and viruses of all varieties, there are some sensible precautions that can be taken to ensure you never fall foul of fiat. 76. Coronavirus, Oil Shocks, US-Iran, or PlusToken—What's Behind Bitcoin's Crash? 2020 is off to a tumultuous start, with an ongoing global pandemic likely to trigger a global recession. The Dow already experienced its greatest decline since the 2008 crisis, and even cryptocurrency markets are blood red, with Bitcoin suffering its biggest price crash in over a year. 77. Covid-19 Has Given Tech Employees A Wandering Eye - Here's How Organizations Can Adapt COVID-19 has had a significant effect on nearly every facet of life, including the way we work. And while much of the impact that the crisis has brought to the workforce has been negative, including massive layoffs, meteoric spikes in employee burnout and a dizzying need for continuous adaptation, there’s also an enormous amount of newfound opportunity for workers. 78. A Support Hub and Resources for Digital Marketing Support to SMBs during COVID-19 Even the most savvy of business owners can't help but be impacted by COVID19. Why? Because their customers are--and that inherently impacts them. Small businesses will bear the majority of the burden as they are the ones most likely to have less financial runway to remain hindered or closed for a month or more at a time. It's scary, it's overwhelming. Large and mid-sized corporations are huddling (in a social distanced capacity) 79. How the Pandemic is Transforming the Gaming Industry The Coronavirus has shed light on innumerable industrial and sociopolitical problems: our fractured healthcare system, racial disparity in access to emergency services, the crushing failures of capitalism more generally. [80. Will Covid-19 Spur Innovation: 4 Insights for Entrepreneurs](https://hackernoon.com/will-covid-19-spur-innovation-4-insights-for-entrepreneurs-us8j3yj5) The coronavirus pandemic has been life changing for all of us. National lockdowns, quarantines, the #stayathome campaign, remote work, interrupted travel plans, as well as struggling businesses and economies have accounted for a disruptive start to 2020. One industry that has been put to the test in the time of pandemic is healthcare. 81. How Startups and SMEs Can Prepare for the Looming Massive Recession For months, financial experts around the world had been predicting an end to what has been the longest economic expansion in American history. That expansion propelled US startup activity to new heights, with near-record levels of new business creation for successive years, and cemented the US's place as the premier startup ecosystem in the world. Many believed the economists' warnings to be alarmist, at best. 82. Hey Employers: Do Black Lives Matter? As you know (I hope), the murder of George Floyd has caused protests and violent riots in Minneapolis, and many other cities around the United States. Yet again, another Black man was murdered by those hired to protects us. Four policemen pinned George to the ground after being called by a store clerk about disorderly conduct. An officer, by the name of Derek Chauvin, kneeled into George’s neck with extreme pressure, digging it into the ground to the point that he struggled to breath. As George was suffocating, he stated that he could not breath multiple times, but Chauvin did not let up. The other officers just stood by allowing it to happen, which makes them just as guilty. George died later that day. It took days just for Chauvin to even be arrested. He’s now been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. If you’re unaware of the story, please head here. 83. 5 Billion-Dollar Industries Primed for Tech Disruption The current lockdown has given many people time to think about personal and professional improvements they want to pursue. We are currently watching industries being re-calibrated and some come close to the point of failure. Now is a good reminder to always keep in mind innovation and digital transformation. The risk of not doing so leaves companies and full industries at risk of massive failure. 84. Corona Virus, But Pixelated 85. 5 useful tools to Work from Home during Coronavirus Pandemic As per the current statistical records, over 124,000 novel coronavirus cases have been reported across 122 countries and territories, globally. Source 86. New Restaurant Tech Creates Touch Free Take Out, Reopens Entire Mall Marketplace Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19. With massive closures and layoffs around the world, it's been a tough road for hospitality these past few weeks. It can be extremely overwhelming to look at the big picture, but luckily, there are restaurant tech innovators stepping up to the plate. 87. Italy Launches Contact Tracing App; Proves We Shouldn't Compromise On Privacy? Starting on the 15th of June, the Italian Government enabled nationwide downloads of their Contact Tracing app, Immuni. The app allows for effortless tracing of SARS-Cov-2 virus. 88. 6 Privacy Tips for Beginners To Help Sail Through The Lockdown Over a third of the world is in lockdown; now is the perfect excuse to sort out your privacy. Here are my 6 tips: 89. I Took a COBOL Course and It Wasn't The Worst COBOL is in the news again. Millions of people are filing unemployment claims nearly all at once, and the systems to process them are failing. Why? They need to scale to unprecedented levels, they’re written in COBOL, and… we don’t have enough COBOL programmers. 90. How to Avoid Awkward Virtual Events While her pajama set was nice, I was wondering what type of crowd this was. Even before the March shelter-in-place orders, I would have never thought to wear pajamas to an in-person social event. 91. Corona Porn: The Arousal of a Pandemic The media calamity of “The Corona” is disturbing and dismal, but even still, many are buzzed. It’s so titillating that we just can’t help but… participate ourselves. 92. A California Engineer’s “Rational” Preparation for Coronavirus What will I do if/when Coronavirus (COVID-19) becomes a pandemic ??? 93. We Built A Coronavirus Map with COVID-19 Data and Travel Restrictions Across All Countries Back in March my teammates and I switched from our regular tasks working on a travel platform to building a COVID-19 monitoring service. Here is what we’ve managed to get done so far: 94. Which Sectors See Growth During Adverse Global Conditions? Financial crises are like human fingerprints – they may look the same and yet under ultraviolet light, there are very dramatic differences. The reality is, every crisis differs in its nature and intensity and will require a different action plan. 95. How Data Analysis Helps Unveil the Truth of Coronavirus These days we are all scared of the new airborne contagious coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Even if it is a tiny cough or low fever, it might underlie a lethargic symptom. However, what is the real truth? 96. The Zoom Boom's Impact on Innovation, Infrastructure, and Mental Health The corona virus has challenged all aspects of our lives. Healthcare not with standing, one of the biggest challenges has been in trying to keep as much of our lives as possible running as normal. Technology might already have altered the way we work, rest and play for good– but it’s been even more crucial during a period where people are working from home and avoiding large gatherings in the US and the rest of the world. In this post, we’ll look at how tech industry is rising to the corona virus challenge to keep the world moving. 97. I Spent My Summer Using AI To Help Save Greece from COVID-19 It was three months ago when my friend Kimonas asked me if I can help him with a huge secret project that he had on his mind. It was kind of a cheap shot as “huge secret project” are my trigger words. 98. Will Net Neutrality Survive the Pandemic? We’re living through odd times. Non-essential workers are now working from home, unemployment is projected to hit 32%, Disneyland is empty, and no one knows when this uncertainty will end. 99. Will the Corona Virus Aftermath Lead to a Resurgence in Virtual Reality? Rizwan Virk, the Founder of Play Labs @ MIT and author of The Simulation Hypothesis explores how the current crisis and VR tech might affect long term social trends. 100. Disruptive Innovation in Sports Training Technologies The COVID 19 pandemic has made the necessity for technology in all aspects of life undeniably evident: from online education software to AI technologies to self-train at home. 101. The Future of Dating, Kim Kardashian and AI? The Coronavirus, technology and social media influencers like Kim Kardashian have transformed our view of dating. So, what exactly is the future of dating? 102. The Pandemic of Childcare The pandemic didn't create the problems with childcare but revealed and worsened them. Working mothers bear the uneven burden of childcare. 103. Unicorn Startup Companies Founded During a Recession The global recession is a turbulence time for all businesses. We have used to be afraid of scenarios that may play out during and after the financial downturn. Different sources define this period as "a significant decline in economic activity, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in the real gross domestic product (GDP), real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales." 104. Lessons From GitLab—A $1 Billion Business With 700 Remote Employees A lot has changed since I shared my last article related on COVID-19 (the most recent strain of coronavirus), and how AI and Blockchain professionals and industry experts are tackling the crisis. 105. How AI and Blockchain Startups Are Contributing to The Fight Against #Coronavirus The new decade began with an unprecedented number of natural disasters, including Puerto Rico Earthquakes, Yemen Humanitarian Crisis, Australian Bushfires, Floods in Indonesia, the outbreak of coronavirus, and others. 106. Top 5 Time Tracking Tools for Remote Workers: 2020 Edition The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise and as a precautionary measure many countries have shut their doors to practice social distancing. The isolation and complete shutdown of the operations are taking a toll on the corporate world. With most of the people or workforce confined to their homes, companies are left with no choice but to go with WFH strategy. 107. Living in Lockdown: What's the Appropriate Response to the Coronavirus? It is difficult to think, talk, or write about anything else these days. I am now living in a near lockdown society. Schools, restaurants, and more and more shops are closed. People are advised to stay off the streets and keep their distance. 108. List of things to do in Quarantine time Hello readers, if you are reading this it meansyou want to do something productive in your quarantine time. 109. The Impact of The Coronavirus On the Future of Remote Work Believe it or not, the number of freelancers in the United Kingdom has shot up by more than 48% in less than ten years. In fact, studies show that remote workers now have a widespread presence across every industry and these figures continue to grow rapidly. 110. COVID-19: "In God We Trust, All Others Must Bring [CLEAN] Data" In these difficult days for all of us, I’ve heard all sorts of things. From the fake news sent through Whatsapp, like vitamin C can save your life, to holding your breath in the morning to check if you’ve been hit by COVID-19. The mantra that everyone keeps repeating is “stay at home!”, okay fine, but what exactly does “stay home” mean? The question seems ridiculous when you think of a relatively short period, 15 days? A month? But if we look critically at the situation, we surely realize that it won’t be 15 days, and it won’t be a month. It will be a long, long time. Why am I saying this? Because “stay at home” doesn’t protect us from the virus. Staying at home is to protect our health care facilities from collapse. And I’m not saying that this is wrong. I’m just saying that if we want to protect the health care system from collapse, well then we’ll stay home a long, long time. But in doing so we will irreparably damage the economic system by profoundly changing our social and political model. It is inevitable. Let’s face it and not have too many illusions. 111. How to Build a Bar Chart Race on COVID-19 Cases in 5 Minutes Using the new Tableau version 2020.1 onwards. 112. Hacking the Remote Work Economy [Infographic] Thanks to the rapid spread of COVID-19 people have started working remotely out of necessity, as more states order shelter-in-place protocols to fight the spread. A growing list of 20 states, including most of New England and the West Coast, have closed all bars and restaurants to the public, to curb the spread of the deadly virus. With over 4 million people working from home, the internet has allowed many of us to continue business as usual, with a few modifications. 113. Is Bitcoin Really A Safe Asset During the Coronavirus Pandemic? [Deep Dive] The outbreak of the coronavirus has disrupted our daily lives. Places that we enjoy our everyday life have become deserted, and we have had restrictions imposed on our day-to-day existence. 114. Will the World Be Able To Limp Back to Normalcy After The Coronavirus Scare? This is not a drill. This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops. Sounds dramatic, right? 115. And the Covid Vaccine Winner is...the Blockchain How blockchains will reshape the Covid-19 vaccine supply chains and how a startup backed by Bill Gates´GAVI is at the forefront of the multi-billion $ bonanza 116. Influenza Vaccines: The Data Science Behind Them Influenza Vaccines and Data Science in Biology 117. How Predictive RBPs with DL can help get a vaccine for Corona faster? The entire world is engulfed into a corona pandemic attack. At present, there are 191127 positive cases of noble COVID-19 infection all over the world with total fatalities of 7807 according to a report by the World Health Organization(WHO). 118. Waiting for Government to Solve Our Problems… Unprecedented. 119. Lets Modularize the Open Source Ventilator Problem by Robert L. Read and Nariman Poushin 120. 5 Big Data Trends for the Post-Pandemic Future As the digital landscape continues to expand at a mind-boggling pace, the amount of data stored and used by enterprises also increases. Over the course of recent years, the accumulation of big data within organizations has slowly but surely, established itself as a staple within companies, particularly as far as generating data-driven insights and upholding security. 121. How Developers Can Stay Productive and Healthy during the COVID-19 Outbreak The coronavirus or COVID-19 disrupted our way of life and brought the whole world to a standstill. In an effort to keep the economy going while containing the rapid spread of the virus, companies have taken a sensible approach by adopting remote working models. 122. How Global Quarantine Popularized Virtual Social Platforms. Distant socializing is becoming the new norm. With the COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the globe, people on all continents are isolating themselves at home to fight the pandemic. 123. Cryptocurrency in the Time of Crisis: What to Expect Your Easter plans for this year probably looked a lot different. Instead of spending time with our families and enjoying the first days of spring, we stayed home wondering how the future will look like. 124. Coronavirus and Other Crises that Force People to Reinvent Themselves If you think this is just like any other alarmist and opportunistic post regarding how the world is going to end with this current crisis, it is not… 125. Is the Rise of Preschoolers' App Usage a Pandemic Boom or a Paradigm Shift? In mid-2020, remote jobs, contactless delivery, and social distancing became the new normal. COVID-19 forced even the conservative education industry to change its rules. Children are not the face of this pandemic, but their academic growth, mental health, and social skills were affected, too. This is an overview of how COVID-19 pandemic affected kids' education, what is predicted for the global online education market, and how EdTech apps for children perform now. 126. Taking a Glimpse at The Post-Covid World Like most people, over the past 2–3 months I have spent an unhealthy amount of time incessantly checking for Coronavirus updates, reading opinion pieces and going down Twitter rabbit holes trying to make sense of the new world we now live in. As things started to settle into the new normal of social distancing and self-isolation, I shifted from thinking about the immediate to thinking about the future and was trying to answer one question. What are the the new trends and lasting tailwinds that will shape our future in the wake of this pandemic? 127. You Owe Your Team Prompt Layoffs and a New Plan Right now, the start-up community is facing upheaval. Although shelter-in-place rules tend to affect some companies more than others and hopefully will be limited to the short-term, all of us will be in uncharted territory for the rest of the year, as we navigate chaotic capital markets and a possible recession. 128. Launch a Website Within 2 Days For 1M Users With 0 Costs All the magic began on 26th Jan, 2020. The original idea started with a simple question. “Why don’t we build a website that gathers ALL information about the coronavirus in Hong Kong?” together with a list of bullet points of how to achieve an MVP. Shortly after, a telegram group was formed and some of us from the group spent their Chinese New Year holiday with the stacks of Gatsby and Kintohub, at 11 pm, on 28th Jan 2020 our site https://wars.vote4.hk/en went online… Within 24 hours we reached almost 1M users (983k to be exact) and our stack didn’t crash and was completely free!!! 129. Blockchain in a Post-Crisis Economy Economies are in freefall. People are losing their jobs. Companies, large and small, are going out of business. Pension funds are taking a big hit. Consumer confidence is disappearing. 130. Experts Warn: Amidst Budget Cuts, The Pandemic Calls for Stepping Up Security Efforts These unprecedented times have pushed us to adapt distinctive lifestyles contrary to what we’ve been used to for a millenia. Industries like finance, law, banking and the public sector where culture has traditionally frowned upon working-from-home, are compelled to succumb to such mandates out of necessity. As much rampant the unfortunate layoffs, hiring freezes, and budget cuts across travel and hospitality industries are, data breaches have been on a steady rise. And this is an important observation that we can’t afford to overlook. 131. How to Approach Strategic Planning When the Sky is Falling Can you remember when you used to gather in person with your team to define your roadmap and reassess your company’s collective priorities? Every quarter, our team at Pillar VC convenes for a strategic planning session to decide how we’ll invest our time and energy in the months ahead; last week, we held this meeting for the first time over Zoom. While we’ve only been working remotely for a few weeks, it feels like the world around us has changed at lightning speed. 132. Vaccine Passports Sold on The Dark Web Covid-19 vaccines and passports are being sold on the dark web, as well as fake negative test papers. 133. How to Build a SIR Model in 20 Minutes Over the past several months the world has seen many different coronavirus models. Almost all of them follow the basic principles of splitting up a population into categories of Susceptible - Infected - Recovered. This type of compartmental model is called a SIR model, and it’s one of the most fundamental tools used by epidemiologists today. Even the most advanced models, guiding decisions worth hundreds of billions, flow from this straightforward approach. Today I’m going to show you how to build a functioning SIR model in 20 minutes or less. 134. Distributed Workforce in the Time of The Coronavirus: SmartWork Has Always Been The Way Ahead During the peak of the ICO “boom”, AmaZix had over 150 industry-leading team members working from their sofas, beds, in cafes, pubs, libraries, park benches, log cabins in the woods, on boats, in treehouses, spas, theme parks and all kinds of other locations all while doing their jobs to the very highest of levels. This is something that we are very proud of. 135. Therapy as a Service, Sex and Other Coping Mechanisms While Homebound I remote-chat this afternoon with Stefan van Tulder, founder of Talent Data Labs and one of the best brains I know in the field of Behavioural Science, Quantitative Psychology and Psychometrics. He’s born in Amsterdam and is currently home-bound in his lovely apartment in the historic museum quarter. 136. Coronavirus: A Test For Modern Technology and Tethics ICYMI: The spread of the new strain of Corona virus known as Covid-19 has caused massive disruption to daily life- be it social or economic. 137. Why is Starbucks Korea Doing So Well Despite the Pandemic? Recently there was this news where a single customer decided to buy a bunch of americanos (roughly $1071 worth) just to buy 17 "summer bags" that was launched by Starbucks Korea. This event just to show how Starbucks Korea succeeds in bring customers to their doorstep despite the pandemic. 138. How COVID-19 Has Impacted Venture Capital Funding Remember when we thought COVID was just a horrible stage in our lives that would disappear after a month of masks and hand sanitizer? Oh, how sweet and naïve we were. As the pandemic marches on and many countries consider a second lockdown, businesses are having to look back on how they have managed these last 7 months and strategize for a corona-filled future. 139. We Just Had Our First Virtual Reality Status Meeting Just about everyone who can is working from home now. And while we're lucky to work in an industry that already works from home regularly and easily, there are still some aspects of being in an office that are difficult to replace. One of them is the stand-up meeting. 140. 4 Ways to Manage Remote Teams It's a challenging time for teams and organizations that have suddenly jolted to working remotely. For startups and larger organizations, helping their teams with a generous dose of empathy, to enable productivity, is key. 141. Fintechs vs. Incumbents vs. COVID-19: Who Wins? Incumbent Banks and financial technology startups (Fintechs) face very different challenges as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Despite sharing customers and offering similar products, their business models, how they operate, their balance sheets and culture vary tremendously. Each one of these differences impacts how they will perform during and after the crisis. 142. The Covid-19 Virus Has Just Reset The Global Economy! President Trump claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic was “unforeseen”, or as Harvard’s Professor Jeffrey Frankel suggests, political leaders are seeing it as a ‘black swan’ event. That’s an event that nobody saw coming. The last one of these was the financial crash of 2008. 143. Clinical Trials on The Blockchain: 4 Companies Changing the Game The global drug development market is worth more than 350 billion dollars a year, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, which includes the costs of running the studies in addition to the resources used. 144. Have You Thanked Technology Today? The coronavirus has challenged all aspects of our lives. Healthcare notwithstanding, one of the biggest challenges has been in trying to keep as much of our lives as possible running as normal. Technology might already have altered the way we work, rest and play for good – but it’s been even more crucial during a period where people are working from home and avoiding large gatherings in the US and the rest of the world. In this post I’ll look at how tech is rising to the coronavirus challenge to keep the world moving. 145. Blockchain’s Role in Post Covid-19 World [An Analysis] Over the years of its existence, the crypto industry has constantly been under attack by numerous enemies — from malicious hackers exploiting the weaknesses of the young market to hostile governments regarding it as an imminent threat to their authority. 146. How Ad Fraud Impacts the Coronavirus Online Sales Boom While the current COVID-19 disease has affected several industries negatively – including the catering, tourism, and real estate sectors –, coronavirus had an unexpected impact on online sales. 147. Detecting Changes in COVID-19 Cases with Bayesian Models Bayesian change point model to estimate the date that the number of new COVID-19 cases starts to flatten in different countries. 148. Coronavirus is Quietly but Surely Eroding Our Privacy The surreal images of empty streets and planes being turned around mid-air because of COVID-19 casts a dystopian shadow across the world. 149. The Viral Crisis Paradox and Other Covid-19 Economic Observations As I write these words we’ve just passed one million known infected with COVID-19 and the economies of the “advanced” world are certainly going into a recession (two quarters of negative growth). In a globalised world physically connected by just over 100,000 flights per day, contagious disease populates the world in a matter of weeks. With a global mortality rate of around 10%, despite modern medicine, this is yet another global “plague”. But we as a globally connected society have new tools (such as lung ventilators) and new tricks (social distancing). 150. "Bitcoin Demonstrating The Need For a Fully Decentralized Financial System" - Maxim Nurov The global healthcare crisis caused by COVID-19 has severely impacted the financial markets. From stocks to commodities, industries are in disarray. 151. Covid-19 Related Monetary Tsunami's Impact on Bitcoin and Gold Prices The uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy are gripping both the people and the markets with fear. A global recession is now the best case outcome also for JP Morgan while Goldman Sachs foresees the possibility of a second great depression. 152. The Coronavirus Cover-Up: A Closer Look At Internet Censorship in China I am writing this in transit between Helsinki and Vilnius. I’ve got a mask on, and it’s uncomfortable. But I shouldn’t complain - the mask itself was a godsend - given the nationwide shortage of masks, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes in Singapore. 153. What the West Can Learn From Vietnam’s Response to Covid-19 Thank you so much for the outpouring support for my story. It's been viewed ~50k times and shared by hundreds. You can comment below with Hacker Noon's brand new commenting system, or join the conversation in various places around the internet: 154. An Overview of the Bluetooth Contact Tracing Protocol by Apple & Google 155. Bitcoin Is Crashing, But Is This Drop Irrational? Bitcoin has had an interesting history—and one that gives it a reputation for volatility. In many ways, this volatility is understandable; even if the cryptocurrency has a bright future ahead of it, it’s still a relatively new type of asset, and investors aren’t sure how to fairly price it compared to the dollar. But in other ways, the volatility seems irrational, fluctuating wildly in response to variables that may or may not matter to the future of the currency. 156. Pornhub Growth Hack During Coronavirus Pandemic The 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic is an ongoing pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China, in December 2019, and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. 157. Is This a Breakthrough Cure For COVID-19 Coronavirus? Sonic resonance is a manifestation of energy that shatters targeted microscopic organisms, and potentially infected Coronavirus cells - without harming surrounding cells. 158. How To Keep the Spirit of Teamwork During the #Coronavirus Outbreak The shock-wave caused by a coronavirus has already rolled around the globe several times. Today's businesses feel the growing anxiety and concerns about how it will impact all the processes. 159. Turn Your Self-Isolation into Self-Improvement [Hacker Noon Newsletters] 160. Marketing Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic: Strategies That Experts Suggest Many days have gone by, since the outbreak of Coronavirus. This coronavirus pandemic was an unpredictable crisis worldwide. Due to this, social distancing and work from home has become the normal routine of a human being. This pandemic has affected the market and the financial status of leading companies very much. 161. The Coronavirus Has Forced Us into a Tech Reliant World Right now, many Americans are facing difficult times, with more than 33 million people filing for unemployment over the last eight weeks, the US economy is feeling the pressure. 162. Dear First-Time Remote Workers, Why “forced” distributed teams are not indicative of what remote work is usually like 163. Could COVID-19 Help Bring About The Media Revolution We Need? On friday 20th of March, I and many thousands of UK business owners, self-employed workers and unemployed workers eagerly tuned into the 5pm news, hoping to catch a vital update on whether the government would be offering us the essential aid that we need to survive the coming 3 months. What followed was an ‘unprecedented’ broadcast (I’m going to take a shot every time Rishi Sunak says this word from now on) promising support. 164. How Unemployment Benefits Systems Are Failing During The Pandemic Long wait times, passwords sent by mail, and shutdowns thwart applicants 165. Why the future of socializing lies in VR And what avatar technologies are essential in the era of spatial computing. 166. How Far Are We From CBDC? Coronavirus has become the boogeyman of today. From public to financial health, almost every aspect of our lives were impacted by this pandemic. It has gotten to the point where some began spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19, claiming that everything was planned, calculated and organized by one of the world powers. 167. Mass Transit In a Post COVID-19 World As I write this on April 18, 2020, there are over 156,000 global deaths due to COVID-19, which is actually a tiny percent, however, this disease is incredibly communicable and is still not well understood. 168. Covid-19: What Can Product Managers Do? This blog post should not be considered authoritative in any way. It simply an imperfect attempt to highlight some guiding principles. I am convinced these guiding principles could be useful for you, your dear-ones and your team. 169. The Crowdsourced Guide to Remote Working in the Age of Coronavirus General Introductions to Remote Working (... you can contribute here). 170. The Noon Notification—Monday 10 February, 2020 The best tech stories published on hackernoon.com in the last 48 hours. Sign up for the newsletter today. 171. Here's How Google and Friends Are Contributing—How Can We All Help? A month ago it would’ve been hard to imagine how life would change in what seems overnight. Quarantines have been declared in many countries, and already around one billion people are staying at home, isolating themselves and some working remotely. The public activities have stopped, drug stores are in deficit of protection masks, and food shops are being cleaned of even primary products. 172. How Coronavirus will Impact Startups and What Could be the Survival Strategy? Originated in China, Coronavirus has affected more than 380,000 people worldwide. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing at an exponential rate. Stocks have plunged again on Wall Street and the spread of the pandemic has left the business over the world counting costs. 173. 5 European Healthcare Startups Thriving Amidst the Pandemic While a global quarantine became fatal for many businesses, industry sectors like mHealth, self-care, and wellness experience increased attention because of COVID-19. Today we are taking a closer look at MedTech startups that managed to use the pandemic as a growth booster, bringing a new level of value in the digital market. 174. Paycheck Protection Program Round 2: How to Get The Money There’s another ~$300bn coming, but it will go fast. 175. I Lost $400k ARR and Tested Positive for Covid-19 on The Same Day March 13, 2020. I’ll remember this day as Charcoal Grey Friday in honor of my Costco sweatpants (thanks mother-in-law) and it being the hardest day of my career at GrowthHit. 176. Why I Dream Of A One World Government & New World Order The One World Government is becoming a reality - just not in the way you might think. 177. How #Covid19 Compares to #GFC08 Why digital assets might drive the recovery, and how it will define Bitcoin’s legacy. 178. Download This Virus Donating Compute to Fight COVID-19 179. Five Things You Can Do Now to Prepare for the Return to the Office The crisis has turned the corporate world upside down. Most office workers — including me — have been working from home for more than two months. 180. Why Working Remotely Normally Works, and Why This Isn't Normal Under normal circumstances, the switch to remote work can benefit teams and companies. his sudden switch was unprecedented, and challenging to navigate. 181. How to Do Marketing in the Age of Coronavirus The outbreak of covid-19 is rapidly hitting supply and demand and it’s becoming clearer and clearer that no business will remain unaffected. Only those that make smart choices and take timely action will be able to stay ahead of the game and avoid potentially threatening losses. 182. How 350+ PhDs and AI Researchers are Banding Together to Fight the Corona Outbreak Disclaimer 183. 4 Zoom Tweaks To Improve The Quality of Your WFH Meetings The Coronavirus outbreak is no less than a fortune for Zoom. The cloud meetings app has seen enormous growth that roots from the disruption of normal routine due to lockdowns everywhere. From the surge of Zoom app downloads worldwide to the company almost doubling its annual revenue, 2020 may have a bad start for most of us but for Zoom it’s their heydays. 184. 18 Hard Truths About Corona Recession Truth doesn’t care about your feelings. 185. Why Apple Will Become More Powerful Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Apple will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as an even more powerful and important company. Indeed, COVID-19 may prove to be Apple’s finest hour. During the first 30 days of the pandemic’s escalation in the United States, Apple stepped up in significant ways, the most notable example being the formation of a relationship with Google to contain the virus with contact-tracing technology. In addition, Apple has, among other actions: 186. Drone Combats COVID-19 with UV-C to Achieve 99% Disinfection Rate Indoors We are entering a time of intense innovation and will likely see a lot of it in the months ahead. It should come as no surprise that we will see tech developments, especially in healthcare from all parts of the world. Just yesterday, a young boy created 3D printed "ear guards" to alleviate ear pain experienced by healthcare workers who must wear masks for long hours. The thinkers, the doers and the helpers will expedite advancements and guide us through this time. 187. Software Solutions and Technologies to Counter the Coronavirus Pandemic BlueDot, a Toronto-based artificial intelligence company, was first to spot the mysterious virus causing pneumonia in Wuhan. On December 30, their systems, backed by machine learning algorithms, flagged the outbreak of a new infectious disease. They alerted hospitals, governments, businesses, and other clients from the private sector about the danger. 188. How Can Contact-Tracing Apps Could Help Limit The Spread Of COVID-19 At the time of writing this article, the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at the 858,892 mark, with more than 40,000 deaths recorded worldwide. 189. Visualizing Healthcare Budget using Web Scraping in Python As the world is facing the worst pandemic ever, I was just looking at how countries spend on their healthcare infrastructure. So, I thought of doing a data visualization of the medical expense of several countries. My search led to this article, which has data from many countries for the year 2016. I did not found any authentic source for the latest year. So, we’ll continue with 2016. 190. COVID-19 Alert: Your Freedom is Being Threatened With Digital ID & Immunity Cards Soon you may need a digital ID to prove immunity to COVID-19, from vaccination or previous infection. And if you don't have your ID, you may not be allowed anywhere in public. This includes the supermarket, your workplace, pharmacies, restaurants, public parks and more. 191. How Top Tech Companies Deal With COVID-19 What measures Google, Uber, Microsoft, IBM, Slack and more apply due to coronavirus? Tweets from their employees included. 192. How Technological Innovation and Automation Can be Beneficial in Times of Crisis How Universal Basic Income (UBI) provides food on the table and bills to be paid 193. I went on a Big Data Spree because of Covid19 Covid19 taken the world by storm. People have been panicking and buying toilet paper like no tomorrow. Celebrities have been making sure to keep us caught up on latest videos of them eating cereal. Anxious teens and twenty year olds have been extra moody. 194. Google Censored My New World Order Article: WTF Happened To Free Speech? I got sick of all the fake news and harmful conspiracy theories, so I wrote a balanced article that discussed real vs fake conspiracies. It ranked #1 on Google for keyphrases such as "How To Defeat The New World Order". Now, it has been censored from Google. 195. Our Data-Driven Approach to Making Sense of the 2020 Presidential Election In less than five months, the world’s attention will be drawn to the outcome of the US Presidential election. 196. Using Reproduction Number Ro to Study the Impact of Social Distancing on Hospital Beds Required This article is to study how social distancing impacts the spread of the corona virus and thus impacting the number of hospital beds needed. This study is based on varying the basic reproduction number Ro and simulating its impact on the spread of the virus using a simple Epidemic model called SIR. 197. Amidst COVID-19 Restrictions, How Can AI Help Retailers? COVID-19 has changed the world of retail almost overnight. Its impact on e-Commerce is creating challenges to online retailing, selling & services that no one has imagined in the first quarter of 2020-21. 198. What Happens When You Get Sick Right Now? We are living in a weird time. Day by day we see more & more people coughing and getting sick, our neighbors, coworkers on Zoom calls, politicians, etc… But here’s when it becomes really, really scary — when you become one of “those” and have no clue what to do. Your reptile brain activates, you enter a state of panic, and engage complete freakout mode. That’s what happened to me this Monday, and I’m not sure I’m past this stage. 199. COVID-19 Layoffs and Terminations In California The coronavirus pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges, both for public health and the economy — and those challenges are causing many businesses to lay off their employees and shutter their doors, at least for the time being. 200. How To Make Your Own Test Lungs for Testing Emergency Ventilators Materials and equipment needed 201. Five Tips for Nailing Your Remote Startup Pitch During the Pandemic Now that almost everyone is working from home, startup founders looking to raise money from investors will need to do so remotely. In fact, in-person pitches may now be a thing of the past. 202. New To Working From Home due to COVID-19? Here's How To Prepare COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many people to work from home. How do I remain productive at home? 203. Exploring 10 New COVID-19 Realities You Might Already Be Experiencing We are halfway through 2020. Self-evident truth makes it crystal clear that there is too much to swallow and digest to make sense of everything that is happening in our new reality. It is also important to mention that there is no doubt that the world will remember this year just like they remember 2012 when everyone was expecting the end of the world. But what happens after COVID-19? The Economist has its perspective: 204. Coronavirus: A Reason for Hope? Hope is a precious commodity. 205. The Bitcoin Halvening is More Than Just About Money [Deep Dive] A philosophical overview 206. Cambium Networks and Facebook Team Up For the Sake of Smart Cities Of the many, many lessons we’ve taken away thus far from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that the world has demonstrated an essential need for wireless connectivity. Recognizing the global demand, Cambium Networks, the former Motorola company, is a global provider of indoor and outdoor wireless solutions that connect people, places, and things. The company enables enterprises, industries, utility companies, service providers, and governments to build powerful communications networks that deliver amazing satisfaction reliability across end-users. 207. How Quantum Computing Can Make Contact Tracing Safe from Prying Eyes Introduction 208. Big Tech's Response to the Coronavirus Outbreak It’s not just about Google and what coronavirus website 209. How to Create a COVID Vaccine Slot Availability Notifier Using Python Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day. It’s very important to get vaccinated. so I tried to create an automated notifier to tell me when a lost opened up. 210. Takeaways from Sequoia Capital's Black Swan Memo Soothsayer Sequoia Capital warned its portfolio companies in a memo—how can startups stay healthy? 211. The War against COVID-19: Where we Stand and How Blockchain Could Help Us ‘Corona virus’ (or COVID-19 as it is formally known) is the foremost topic on everyone’s mind today. Scanning our social media feed or checking the official website to stay updated with the latest news regarding the disease has almost become second nature. No dinner table discussion and no phone conversations is complete without a reference to the mayhem this disease has left in its wake. 212. The Zeitgeist Digest 01—Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 Streaming the 'spirit of the times' in culture / tech / startups / future and chill, every Tuesday ✌️ 213. 78 Experts Share Their Remote Working Tips Productivity is a concern for modern management. As offices have seen productivity benefits of traditional, standardized and documented practices, these companies have also imposed key performance indicators to better gauge employee production and productivity. At the same time, the people themselves, from the employees up to the owners realize that they need to work better, as well as improve their working environment. 214. The Impact of COVID-19 on Apple Search Ads Since the beginning of 2020, the whole world has been all about the outbreak of the coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19. Labeled a pandemic on March 11, the epidemic affects practically every country and every individual, changing the way we interact, work, study, entertain ourselves, shop, work out, etc. 215. Coronavirus COVID-19 666 Mark of The Beast Bible Prophecy, Vaccinations & Cryptocurrency The COVID 666 "mark of the beast" prophecy is either real, or powerful people are playing a very sick joke. Read this carefully. You probably wont believe some of it, until you verify it yourself. 216. 50 Remote Teams Share Their Best Practices For #WorkingFromHome 🏡 [Part 1] Since the Coronavirus breakdown, millions of people are stuck at home; and for those who are still in the job market — are working from home too. The so-called “social distancing” measures have increased the Internet usage all around the world by 50–70%. Streaming has also jumped by at least 12%, according to Forbes. 217. Universal Basic Income: "Threat or Menace?" This Slack discussion by austin, Dane and Patrick Lee (Mentor) occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 218. Will the Robots (Finally) be Arriving? Exploring the role of consumer robots before, during, and after the current pandemic 219. Corona: Seven Ways to Smash the Curve Now Everyone knows they need to act now to stop the coronavirus. 220. Can We Call Bitcoin a Safe Haven Asset? For the past several weeks we have watched markets crash and burn, well almost, it has been interesting to watch out for the reactions of the crypto commentators who have claimed in the past that bitcoin is a safe haven asset like gold. 221. Hacking Your Sleep Cycle No one is sleeping well. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world and it’s not just from the pandemic - the economic downturn and struggle for equal rights seems to be overshadowing the pandemic. People are reporting strange and vivid dreams and nightmares and with it trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, and feeling rested when they wake up. It’s time to start hacking our minds so we can get the sleep we need to maintain our best health. 222. 3 Life Savers During Covid Lockdown A little different post than my side-project or coding-related stories. Don't worry it's not about the Chinese virus Covid19, at least not directly. 223. 8 Business Opportunities Emerging in China at This Point in the Pandemic The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt a huge economic blow to China. The country’s supply chains are collapsing, many manufacturing firms have closed down, there is minimal human interaction, and consumer behavior has changed in unprecedented ways. However, as in all known crises, a lot of new business ideas and opportunities have come out of the prevailing crisis. Online-to-offline commerce (O2O) is on the rise, the demand for 5G has increased, and the need for online education has skyrocketed. 224. How to Hack Home Learning COVID-19 has caused schools all around the world to close their doors and send millions of students to start learning from home. This sudden change is bound to cause problems, and parents, teachers, and students are feeling the effects of this change. Parents are concerned about how well their children will react to the new learning environment. Nearly 90% of parents of students that are learning from home are worried that their child may start to fall behind academically and more than 8 out of every 10 parents are struggling to keep their child engaged and paying attention. 225. Virtual Conferences: Innovating the Conference Industry for the Future OK, so maybe we’re all growing a little tired of staring at our computer screens all day. But would you rather be going into an office every day and potentially contracting the coronavirus? What about business travel? If your boss asked you to go on a business trip to a conference that involved airfare and eating out at restaurants, would you be completely comfortable with that right now? Chances are we are constantly weighing the risks and rewards of things these days to make decisions that three months ago were no big deal. Until there’s a vaccine or a cure, chances are we aren’t going to feel totally comfortable getting “back to normal” just yet. Sp what will business start to look like as people get back to normal activities from a distance? 226. Succeeding In Challenging Times: Marketing During The Coronavirus [An Overview] COVID-19 has turned the whole world upside down. It’s changed our personal lives, our businesses and the way we spend our days. No matter where we live, what we do, our race, nationality or status, everyone has been impacted in some way. The uncertainty created by this rapidly deepening global crisis has left all of us vulnerable to anxiety, stress and worrying about the future. It’s no wonder that everyone — including technology and blockchain companies — are re-evaluating the way they do business, revisiting their budget and expenses and modifying their operations. 227. What is Contact Tracing and Will It Work? As COVID-19 continues to devastate communities around the world, governments’ initial reactions - which were mostly that of surprise and shock - have been replaced with sheer determination to fight off the novel coronavirus by any means possible. Contact tracing is the latest approach, though by no means is it a novel one. 228. Life after the Pandemic: IT Outsourcing Trends in 2020 229. 5 Streaming Apps and Resources to Help You Learn If you've found yourself binging an embarrassing amount of shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in the past few weeks, you may want to consider dedicating some time to stream learning. Streaming learning programs, classes and webinars can give you some "brain exercise" during a time when we must social distance and inherently increase screen time. 230. Our Hospitals Are Overrun: How We Made a COVID-19 Bot to Help Out COVID-19 Prescreening SMS Bot 231. Cybersecurity in The Post-Pandemic Economy COVID-19 has brought millions of people onto the internet for much longer stretches of time. These new practices and habits on such a large scale is bringing new weak links in the chain that keeps us safe on the internet. Huge amounts of growth of work from home tech, online cloud services, and customer facing networks are starting to open doors for cyberattackers to walk in. 232. COVID-19: How to Set a Strong Recovery Strategy for Your Non-Profit Across the globe, businesses are shutting their doors, laying off employees, and hunkering down financially in hopes of reemerging when the current pandemic eases. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to be easy, and many won’t make it. Non-profits are finding themselves in the same position. 233. Remote Work in the Time of Coronavirus [feat. My Grandma] I have two questions for you - Do you like good books? Of course, you do. One of these extraordinary good books served as an inspiration for this article's title. Yes, I'm obviously referring to Gabriel García Márquez and his heartbreaking novel - Love in the Time of Cholera. 234. From IoT to AI: how digitisation keeps laboratories running during the pandemic Take a look at the software solutions helping scientists continue research outside of the lab 235. Crypto weekly #5: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Companies Worldwide? Business owners are answering “How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting your company?” Detailed answers below! 236. How to Live Your Dream in a Crisis These dreams go on when I close my eyes\nEvery second of the night I live another life\nThese dreams that sleep when it’s cold outside\nEvery moment I’m awake the further I’m away 237. Post-COVID: How To Grow Your Startup as a First-Time Entrepreneur The unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 has shaken everyone. The rate at which the COVID cases are rising each day is agonizing. 238. Coronavirus and Crypto: Increasing Access to Sound Money To say that the Coronavirus is leaving an incredible impact on the world today would be a gross understatement. 239. COVID-19 Marketing: Between Smart and Insensitive Like other industries, the world of marketing has had to go through a paradigm shift in the era of COVID-19. Just as Zoom has become a household name when it hadn’t been prior, consumer patterns have shifted to adjust to the pandemic. Whether the industry likes it or not, changes in a company’s marketing dynamic are not only happening — they’re also affecting brand image and customer engagement. 240. How to Keep Your Immune System Strong During COVID-19 With the outbreak of COVID-19, staying healthy and keeping your immune system in tip-top shape has become more important than ever. The immune system is the body’s natural response to disease and infection and consists of a number of cells and organs that work together to fight a variety of intruders, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, and more. COVID-19 is especially dangerous, as compared to a previously existing virus such as the flu, because it is new. Because it is new, no one has been previously exposed, meaning they aren’t already immune to it and are still at risk, regardless of overall health. When exposed to antigens, which is a foreign object that causes a response from the immune system, there is normally a barrier between the antigen and your body. These antigens can be found nearly everywhere, ranging from public spaces, to inside your home, in the great outdoors, and more. In the case where an antigen does enter the body, the immune system sends white blood cells to destroy the antigen before it can get worse and reproduce. 241. Not All Screens Are Bad: Kids Screen Time and COVID During an age of social distancing, the amount of kids and teens using computers, tablets, and phones has gone up drastically as well as how long they are using those devices. This is causing over 80% of parents to worry about how much time their children spend online and more than half think that their children may have gotten addicted to screens by the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, 66% of children are spending time on screens - 60% spend more than 3 hours with screens, 49% spend over 6 hours online each day, more than a 500% increase from 2019, and 30% are online without supervision for more than 4 hours per day. Only 34% of kids spend more time playing without a screen than with a screen during the pandemic. From 2015 to 2019, children’s use every day of computers for homework has doubled, and in May 2020, 80% of classrooms switched to an online and remote classroom. Too much screen time for small children and teens can leave a lasting impact. Children under the age of 2, who regularly watch at least 1 hour of television per day, show an increased risk of a number of delays, such as cognitive, motor, and language delays. Children between the ages of 2 to 6 who use screens frequently have been shown to be more likely to develop emotional problems and suffer from family dysfunction. Teens and young adults who regularly spend long stretches of time on social media display higher rates of depression and even higher rates of suicide. The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests a limit on screen time for children under the age of 6 of 1 hour and the WHO and CDC recommend 2 hours of screen time or less for children under the age of 18. Different screens have been shown to have different effects. Watching television has shown some of the most negative effects because it has no active interaction with the child. 242. Using a Marketplace to Fight Covid19 The COVID-19 Global Hackathon is an opportunity for developers to build software solutions that drive social impact, with the aim of tackling some of the challenges related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 243. A Timely Reminder Not To Take Ourselves Too Seriously But also, I genuinely believe—as we all reach peak isolation-fatigue, and move back into more familiar living and working routines—this clip contains an important message: 244. Channeling the Ripples of Crisis Towards Mastering Remote Work With the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is facing an unprecedented crisis and are being forced to quickly adjust to a new way of working. All organisations — large and small are facing a trial by fire against drops in productivity with remote work tools as their arsenal. 245. A Call To Action: Let's Not Waste The Opportunity Coronavirus Offers Us Half of the world is in quarantine due to the corona-virus outbreak, and most of the people have no clue how to use this time for developing new skills. 246. Life Without Google I/O, F8 and the Other Places Developers Learn The most predictable thing about most conferences used to be that, in the days leading up to them, you would be flooded with e-mails about your registration, new speaker additions and party invites. 247. I Never Thought Compassion Would Pay Me Back in Such A Wonderful Way As soon as the World Health Organization declared Corona Virus to be a global pandemic, there was an immense quick heat fired up around the globe, with people being highly concerned about their survival amidst these hard times. People actually started to stock up for months, according to CNN, grocery stores ran out of the daily use products, and basically, it was all depicting the scenario of the end of times. 248. Can Your Smartpones Actually Help in Early COVID-19 Detection? Our smartphones have already played an important role in this virus pandemic. Whether in defining your location’s degree of contagion or providing data on your movements to help assess the threat of infection - smartphones do come to the rescue. 249. Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba and More Respond To Covd-19 Crisis Coronavirus took the world economy with a shock forcing businesses to close their operations amid the spread of the virus. A month ago no one would have thought how daily life would change overnight. Many countries have announced countrywide lockdowns and almost one billion people are already staying at home working remotely or isolating themselves. 250. Face Masks: The Key to Flattening the Curve for COVID-19 [Infographic] Wearing a face mask has recently become a norm for people across the country as the CDC has resolved that all Americans should wear a face covering when in public to slow the spread. The WHO recommends wearing a face mask if either you are caring for a person that is suspected of having COVID-19 or you yourself are sneezing, coughing, or sick. The WHO also stresses that face masks are only effective if you use them properly, and are not a replacement for frequent handwashing or hand sanitizing. The CDC advises wearing a face mask in a public setting where social distancing is impractical or in areas where transmission can easily happen. The CDC stresses that face masks do not replace other social distancing measures and should be made at home or made of cloth, rather than surgical masks or N95 masks. 251. Did Insurance Companies Benefit From COVID-19? Lewis Carroll – author of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland – once wrote, “every story has a moral you just need to be clever enough to find it.” The Covid-19 pandemic, for example, has taught us that things can always take an unexpected turn. The question then emerges, how can one protect against this kind of event? The answer is very simple – insurance. 252. The State of Infrastructure Security Amidst this Pandemic Around mid-March, news filtered out of a cyberattack that hit the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Department. Amid battling a pandemic, the HHS cyberinfrastructure was overloaded, but the HHS Secretary Alex Azar claimed that "we had no penetration into our networks, we had no degradation of the functioning of our networks." 253. Mental Health in the Coronavirus Era With the U.S. taking the title of most reported COVID-19 cases in any one nation, staying at home is being pushed more than ever. But staying at home all day every day can have some negative side effects on the mind and body. Social isolation can lead to a multitude of health concerns including heightened risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, and stroke. Even just short periods of time alone can increase anxiety and depression after only a few days mainly due to the fact that most people rely on one or two close relationships to help them stay level-headed and secure. This is most common in high income earners, those with a graduate degree, married couples, and people over the age of 65. 254. President Trump's Attempt To Monopolise Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Is Not Helping US President Donald Trump has attempted to monopolise a coronavirus vaccine currently being developed by a German pharmaceutical manufacturer, in what the press are now referring to as a “filthy proposal in times of pandemic”. The President, who initially dismissed the novel coronavirus as something outside the realm of his concern, has left the world in shock with his handling of the unprecedented health crisis so far, with the US’s closest ally the UK in “disbelief” at the President’s incredibly slow response and his tweets, which initially sought to downplay the spread of the COVID-19 virus. 255. Three Things the Coronavirus Confirmed About Enterprise Security With virtually every non-essential business forced to rely on new technology and embrace different ways of working, the coronavirus pandemic has presented organizations with numerous obstacles. While much attention has been paid to how companies can best navigate these challenges, it’s important that we also recognize another truth emerging from our new normal: enterprise security still leaves much to be desired. 256. Telehealth in the Age of Coronavirus In this new age of COVID-19, wound care has become harder than ever. Wound care specialists and clinics have seen huge drop-offs in the number of patients that they are able to treat as COVID-19 spreads across the country. Hospital-based, outpatient wound care clinics are shortening hours or closing down entirely. Patients suffering from wounds are cancelling at-home appointments and are declining to visit clinics. Post-operative patients are requiring new ways to be cared for remotely. Nursing homes around the country are banning visitors, including wound care specialists, in an attempt to stave off infection and protect vulnerable patients. 257. How to Survive a Layoff or Furlough During COVID-19 COVID-19 has closed down thousands of businesses, stores, and restaurants have millions of workers laid off or put on furlough. As of April 30, 2020, 30 million working Americans filed an initial unemployment claim - that’s nearly 20% of the total workforce. Laid off employees are totally removed from a company, removed from a company’s payroll, and lose all employer-provided benefits. 258. To Offshore Or Not To Offshore? That Is The Post-Pandemic Question We take a closer look at the existing trends and forecasts to see whether an offshoring industry is indeed immune to the crisis. 259. Face Masks, Oil’s Crash, and a Bitcoin Bloodbath: How Can Investors Survive Corona-geddon? The world has caught a chill. As efforts to contain COVID-19 aka the coronavirus heat up, global stock markets—the barometers for the world’s economic health—are flashing red. Compounding the virus fears was news of a Saudi-Russian conflict over oil prices, enough to catalyze a systemic collapse in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks counting their worst single-day losses since the 2008 financial crisis. Upon opening on March 9, U.S. stocks plunged so rapidly that the circuit breakers were triggered for the first time since 1997. 260. COVID19 Can Reach 1 Million Cases in 4 days : What Next? By now almost every country has either had cases confirmed within their borders or has set some legal structure in place to battle the spread of the Corona Virus. The United States leads the world with the most cases, currently sitting at over 160K cases confirmed. My twitter feed is saturated with posts about this global pandemic. People are posting about their struggles, their joys, their opinions and occasionally about the facts. It seems this Virus is all that matters right now in the world. But I want to encourage you through this post — there is more to life. 261. Reopening the Economy: Only the Paranoid Survive The great lock down has helped to slow the spread of Covid-19. But it also came at a great cost to the global economy. Unlike a recession, many nonessential businesses have been closed with no clear timetable to reopen. The initial jobless claims in the US have swelled to more than 26 million since mid-March. While we see some glimmers of hope, we are not out of the woods yet. Businesses are anxious to reopen but we are also concerned with the health risks associated with it. The dilemma is if we reopen too quickly, we might risk triggering a second wave of Coronavirus which could be even worse. 262. How These Tech Solutions May Solve Challenges That Online Teaching Facing During these pandemic times, one of the biggest concerns for teachers is how they will continue to engage students and keep an eye on their progress from afar. 263. How Restaurants Need to Rethink Their Models and Digitally Transform The National Restaurant Industry reported $120 billion in industry wide losses during the months of March, April and May. They expect that to double by the end of the year. 264. Three Ways Data Scientists are Fighting COVID-19 Playing a key role in the fight against the COVID-19 health crisis, data scientists have been working to expand the scope of their analyses to encapsulate foot traffic data, social distancing metrics, and various other forms of recently gathered data relevant to the pandemic. As such, big data is continually enabling the development of groundbreaking research and policymaking derived from concrete, data driven insights, helping mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic. Namely, data scientists are using their knowledge and skills to combat COVID-19 through the following key mechanisms: 265. Impact Of COVID-19 On The U.S. Economy As the novel coronavirus rips through America, its effect is being felt far beyond the over 1.5 million Americans who are confirmed infected. The ill-health, quarantines, and lockdowns that are needed to fight the virus’s spread are freezing the economy. The fluctuating stock market has wiped out three years of gains. A record 3.3 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits, the highest number ever recorded. 266. Forget Growth Hackers: What The World Needs Now are Experience Hackers Two simple questions are going to determine everything about how the reopening of world's economies will look and feel like over the next few months. 267. Creative Ways Companies are Keeping Teams Sane And Connected Through WFH Mandate Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, remote employees and Work from Home arrangements were becoming increasingly common. An Owl Labs 2019 State of Remote Work Report found that 54% of U.S. workers work remotely at least once per month, 48% work remotely at least once per week, and 30% work remotely full-time. Global Workplace Analytics is forecasting a 25-30% increase in working remotely with adoption increasing proportionately with the amount of time we spend in shelter at home and work from home conditions due to COVID-19. 268. A Data-Backed Look At the Post-Coronavirus Cybersecurity Landscape Not so long ago, the buzz in cybersecurity circles was all about COVID-19 and how malicious actors were exploiting the panic via a wave of targeted phishing attempts. Well, much to everyone's relief, the trend didn't last long. Some of that is due to security firms getting the word out so quickly, and some of it is due to the general public becoming more aware of potential threats and behaving with more care as they encounter suspicious situations. 269. How Networks Are Coping With Coronavirus Over-Capacity The internet is now even more critical to the world thanks to shelter-in-place orders and government-mandated shutdowns. Coronavirus has shifted the focus of how many individuals get entertainment and perform work. Remote workers have increased exponentially over the past two months. Network World mentions that large tech corporations are scrambling to securely support a large volume of remote contractors. However, because so many people are using these networks, there's a genuine possibility of traffic overload. In this article, we'll look at how major ISPs are dealing with the massive influx of usage over the coronavirus epidemic. 270. "The most important thing for any ad is to know your audience," - says George Thomas McCormick George Thomas McCormick is the founder of SOAR: a full-funnel Facebook & Instagram marketing agency. SOAR's main offering is creating and running profitable Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns for its clients. 271. Fighting Coronavirus: Singapore Tests a Disinfection Robot That Capable of Cleaning Large Areas Scientists in Singapore have invented a disinfecting robot that imitates human gestures to help cleaning staff overwhelmed since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The "XDBOT" is a rectangular box-shaped robot mounted on wheels and armed with an articulated arm which can be operated remotely. He can reach places that are difficult to clean with great dexterity, such as the space under beds or tables. 272. Business Life At Times Of Coronavirus Quarantined in a country that has been locked entirely (I’m based in Italy), it’s interesting to notice a few things. To give you a bit of context, the official spread of the virus in Italy started a couple of weeks back, when an entire local community in northern Italy was found positive to Coronavirus. I was expecting this moment to happen. Each day I stocked the groceries and food that would keep my family and me for a month. I got psychologically prepared for it as I knew it was coming. I didn’t panic because I was prepared. 273. 8 Steps for Crisis Management Plan In the nearest future, worldwide economies will face one of the most powerful financial crises since 2008. There are a lot of reasons for it, but the root cause is coronavirus covid-19. 274. One More Time For Those In The Back: Social Distancing Is The Solution Outbreaks like COVID-19 spread exponentially, and that's why social distancing is the key to flatten the curve. 275. Stop Phishing in its Tracks in the Coronavirus Economy: People are Your Greatest Asset Remember: people are your greatest asset. 276. How COVID-19 Is Changing The Way We Deliver Software In Brazil [Analysis] At SourceLevel, we're in a privileged spot to gather some data on how software engineering teams are dealing with COVID-19, home office, social distancing, and so on. 277. 5 Business Lessons from IBM Surveyed CEOs for a Post-Pandemic World After the uncertainty of the year 2020, we have to admit: the new order came up from the chaos, and as a result, the business priorities were reconfigured too. 278. Fraudulent Ads Exploit COVID-19 Fears on Disney's ESPN.Com Scam advertisements across major media outlets originate from DoubleClick and Xandr/AppNexus 279. COVID-19 State of Work: How is everyone coping with sudden remoteness? 🤔 I am sure you would have thought to yourself, "How has COVID-19 impacted our lives?" Particularly, just like me, you would be curious to know the impact on our work-life. 280. Is COVID-19 Turning Into A War On Privacy? The old axiom that one should never waste a good crisis, appears to be the driving force behind one of Big-Tech's biggest rivalries seen in Google and Apple that are now working together in an unorthodox partnership to create the ultimate privacy buster - a coronavirus tracking app. 281. How COVID-19 Has Impacted Media Consumption by Generation Due to the frenzy of pandemic-included quarantines, it’s no surprise that media consumption has seen a massive increase. People’s time that would have otherwise been spent perusing malls or going to live events, is now being spent on the sofa. 282. How to Remain Resilient As an Entrepreneur During COVID-19 Pandemic These are weird and unsure times in which we live. And while the full effect on our health by the corona virus is not completely established or understood, it is now having significant stress on the economy,the businesses and our personal finances. 283. Why WFH Could Spell The End of Motoring as We Know it Covid-19 has thrown us into an era of great uncertainty. Every industry has been impacted by the devastating pandemic in some way or another, and there’s no sign of a return to normal life in the pipeline any time soon. 284. How Robots Will Help Humans in a Post-Pandemic World Bet you’ve never heard this one ― the world will never be the same after the pandemic. Among the many negative things it puts us through, there are at least some that advance us towards more automation in our everyday life. Most businesses and government facilities are going digital; there are no lines in the buildings, no unnecessary contact with people, even the amount of paperwork has shrunk. A lot of these tasks are being carried out at least in part with technologies, and today we’ll take a look at the most efficient implementations of service robots, which more than likely are here to stay. 285. 3 Tech Solutions to Help Service Businesses Reopen and Recover The coronavirus shutdown has been challenging for every small business, but especially so for service businesses, which generally rely on in-person interactions. The National Bureau of Economic Research estimates that over 100,000 small businesses have closed permanently due to the crisis – and that’s based on figures calculated back in April. 286. How AI and Data Analytics Will Impact The Era of COVID-19 Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics are rapidly growing trends in the tech world. With increasing potential for innovation, it is paramount that we stay up to date with all the latest developments in this field. According to MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market will increase from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.7 percent over the projected period. It seems that every company wants a piece of this growing pie. By 2022 it is expected that 90% of companies will be using some form of artificial intelligence for data analytics purposes. 287. What COVID-19 Means for the Future of Work From Home The worldwide lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic was truly a time for remote work to shine if there ever was one. With most of the globe’s workforce being stranded in their homes and away from the office, the only solution for most was to move their labor to the remote setting. 288. #REMOTEWORK, A PIXELATED SET Source, 289. Tracking Responses by Corporations and Other Organizations during COVID-19 Pandemic [Wiki] WikiGreed, created by experienced wiki programmers, is a new resource for consumers and workers that want to find out about the good and bad responses to the COVID-19 pandemic by corporations, academic institutions, nonprofits, and other organizations. A group of consumer and worker advocates have launched WikiGreed (wikigreed.org), a new wiki which tracks the actions being taken by corporations and other organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The wiki, a website editable by anyone, was inspired by the wide range of reactions that corporations in particular have had to the pandemic. The website raises awareness of disappointing steps being taken by organizations and offers examples and praise of the encouraging actions being taken. Anyone who registers for a free WikiGreed account, which can be done using a pseudonym, will be able to edit and create articles about organizations around the world. That information can be verified by other contributors and is made available to the public for free and without ads or attempts to sell visitor's data. By using a collaborative contribution model, WikiGreed can benefit from anyone's experience or knowledge on how organizations are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This approach and the site's framework allow it to support hundreds of new data points about potentially thousands of organizations. After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020, organizations around the world began responding both to the changing circumstances of their communities and preventative measures put in place by governments. Some organizations have responded in ways which have eased the burden of this pandemic on their employees, customers, and communities. Other organizations have responded in ways that have had mixed outcomes, and some organizations have simply made the situation worse or focused on profiting from the crisis. Providing a meaningful response to this pandemic is vital to an organization's future. Disappointing reactions can hinder an organization's ability to retain their employees, customers, and operational stability throughout the remainder of this pandemic. Additionally, both consumers and workers will continue to hold organizations accountable long after the pandemic ends. Now is the time for organizations to show a sense of community and understand, and not a desire to improve the bottom line. Staying an informed consumer and worker about how these organizations respond in this moment is important to making good purchasing and employment decisions. "Consumers and workers have long memories when it comes to how an organization handles a crisis, but wikis have an even longer memory," said founding contributor María Sefidari. She continued, "In an age when being ignorant has gone from blissful to harmful, WikiGreed is a tool for anyone to become an informed consumer or worker using knowledge provided by other consumers and workers." Fellow founding contributor Gregory Varnum added, "Responsibility for COVID-19 becoming a pandemic may be debatable, but our shared ownership in how this pandemic is handled is indisputable. We are facing a global crisis unlike anything in modern times. It impacts us all, and we all have a stake in how organizations react. WikiGreed is a passion project that will inform consumers and workers of how organizations in their lives handled this shared responsibility." By using MediaWiki, the software utilized by Wikipedia and thousands of other wikis around the world, WikiGreed is able to offer contributors and readers a familiar and user-friendly experience. WikiGreed is not associated with Wikipedia, the Wikimedia Foundation, or the other Wikimedia projects. However, the founding contributors of WikiGreed are all experienced members of the Wikimedia movement. WikiGreed was put online on 31 March 2020 and formally launched on 23 April 2020. It has been funded by the founding contributors and will not be engaging in selling of user data or the displaying of ads. While fundraising is not a primarily goal of the project, any funds collected from other contributors or readers will be used to support the project's web hosting and governance needs. Any funds collected in excess of the project's hosting and governance needs will be donated to a charity involved with the COVID-19 response. Once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a conclusion, WikiGreed will continue to make the information collected available and then consider how the wiki's framework and goals can potentially serve other consumer and worker advocacy efforts. 290. COVID-19 Pandemic Is Causing The Demand For On-Demand Apps To Skyrocket The world is under a complete lockdown ever since the Corona pandemic outbreak. There are thousands of new cases reported every day, and the death rate in all the affected countries is increasing. Doctors and other health experts are toiling hard to bring the situation under their control. Since there is no medicinal cure for it yet, they are finding it hard to help the infected people. Around 176 countries in the world are facing this crisis at present. People are advised to: 291. A Digital Dollar Should Not Be a Knee-Jerk Response to a Crisis Long before the coronavirus pandemic, governments around the world have been studying the role of a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) in their economy. 292. Healthy Eating Under Coronavirus Quarantine Eating out has become a big part of our lives and with everyone now at home, a lot needs to change to make up for it. Before this lockdown, Americans would eat out on average nearly 6 times per week. Eating at home is still popular - Americans spend around $4,400 annually on food for their fridge; around 7% of their total annual spending. In these past few weeks, however, going to grocery stores has been discouraged and most restaurants have been closed. This has caused many to stock up on a variety of items. Shoppers are stocking up on goods like canned foods, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and bottled water. Sales for some of these items such as oat milk and medical masks are up by hundreds of percent and other products like frozen and fresh fruit, dried beans, bath and shower wipes, and water all have higher sales that are higher by a noticeable amount. 293. How to Create a Remote Work Policy For Your Accounting Team During the COVID-19 Crisis The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. With over 5 million global cases and counting, the medical professionals from all over the world have joined hands to find a vaccine. However, until that happens, the only precaution that can be taken is to stay at home. 294. Will Coronavirus Break the Internet? More than two thirds of the U.S. population is now stuck at home as more states are creating new restrictions to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. The internet is now being used more than ever as millions are turning to it as an alternative source of social connection, work, and entertainment. In Seattle, one of the cities in the U.S. that was hardest hit by the virus, internet traffic quickly began to rise - from January to March it has risen by an astounding 30%. Other U.S. ISPs are noticing huge spikes in WiFi calling, online gaming, and VPN usage across the country. With a huge number of increased active users, governments and companies alike are making moves to help Americans stay online. One of these steps is the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected pledge that over 70 telecom companies have signed stating that these companies will waive late fees and retain service even with lack of payment. Other companies are making public WiFi networks for students and remote workers. Comcast is setting up public hotspots for free use, Comcast and Spectrum are both offering 2 free months of access to low-income families, and AT&T is suspending broadband usage caps. 295. Is COVID-19 A Blessing In Disguise For The Manufacturing Sector? Before COVID-19 stopped us dead on our tracks, businesses all around the globe already had enough problems to deal with. 296. The Working from Home Puzzle Working from home — WFH in short — is one of the most debated topics these days. Recent events have compelled many organizations to close their offices and force their employees to work from home. All aspects of the working experience are now being done remotely. 297. Thriving Scams amid Covid-19 Pandemic Pretending to be the IRS for selling fake vaccines, scammers have kicked in scammers and hackers are playing with people's emotions to cash in the opportunity since the coronavirus pandemic began. 298. Why is Quick Dev Collaboration A Massive Headache? COVID-19 has undoubtedly exacerbated the feeling, but who else thinks collaborating or merely communicating with your teammates on code is far from convenient, especially when it comes to quick problem resolution? 299. Where Will They Try Missouri vs. China? ICYMI Missouri, the US state known for great BBQ, is suing China, the nation with 1.393 billion people. 300. How to Build Neural Network that Recognizes People Wearing Masks CDC officially recommends wearing face masks (even though not everyone complies). Meanwhile, governments in European countries like Spain, Ukraine, or certain regions in Italy require everyone, big or small, to wear masks all the time, when shopping, walking a dog, or plainly going outside. Breaking the requirements could result in a hefty fine. 301. Five Industries That Could See An Influx of Robots The year is 2020, and everyone is excited about the unpredictability of its rollercoaster ride. We are all strapped in and are ready to go, but there are still some vacant seats. The rollercoaster refuses to set sail unless all seats are with occupants. We do not understand this seer nature of 2020 and why it is bringing these new terms and conditions into play. We, however, have some candidates in mind to occupy the vacant seats. Their inevitable existence has been in the shadow of our minds for some time. But now its time to let these cousins of ours into the fold. Enter the robots, and the 2020 rollercoaster ride commences. We as humans, however, insist that we captain the ship and must decide on which route the year should sail since we have more experience. 302. Digital Transformation: The Path to Returning to Normal Have you heard of Netflix? Well, that’s not really a question to be asked in this decade. Began their journey as a DVD rental company in 1997, Netflix started their online streaming services in 2007 and today is world's top online entertainment service with over 160 million subscribers in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and films. While Netflix came so far, many DVD companies still went with the old business model and disappeared without a trace. So, what Netflix did differently to overthrow its failure that might have been predicted by the standard management models? 303. Hacking College During COVID-19 In the last few months everything about our lives has either disappeared or gone online. Instead of going out to restaurants we order meals through apps. Instead of going to the grocery store we order groceries through apps. And instead of going into an office or school, many of us are working and going to school online. Online school has some implications for the long term, particularly when it comes to college. College is an important time to network and meet people who will be in your field throughout your lifetime, so what happens to college when everything moves online? 304. Fighting Procrastination One Tool at a Time During WFH We’ve found ourselves living in somewhat unfamiliar times. Coronavirus has pushed many of us into working from home, whether we’re capable of facilitating WFH work or not. 305. Coronavirus vs Business: Why Anti-Crisis Steps Taken are not Enough? Simple, self-isolation, accessibility only to critical infrastructure facilities and a lack of protection against infections - this is how COVID-19 met the world. In fairness, it should be noted that all countries of Europe, without exception, have faced large problems, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a “green” territory on the world map. 306. Things COVID-19 Taught Us About IoT Edge As we watch various industries react to movement restrictions and new work-from-home environments, it has also caused us to reflect on the future of IoT and the role edge computing will play. We wanted to take this opportunity to share a few observations on how the current situation exemplifies the benefits of edge computing and having remote orchestration capabilities for critical systems through IoT solutions. While we hope that we’ll see a return to a more normal way of life soon, we believe that remotely-orchestrated IoT edge solutions will be an integral part of businesses’ digital strategies well into the future. 307. Reputation Management: Q&A With Professionals Today we have a question and answer to help educate the general public about the online reputation management in 2020, the affects the industry is seeing as a result of COVID-19, and how the ORM industry has changed over the last 10 years. We have Nick Cuttonaro and Richart Ruddie providing helpful information. How Is COVID-19 Affecting the Online Reputation Management Industry? Nick: I’ve seen a lot of instances where CEO’s and companies have needed to make difficult decisions to let employees and vendors go as a result of COVID-19 impacting their businesses. As a result of not approaching the matter with dignity and leadership, they’ve negativity impacted their own reputation and brand. 308. Looking At Conspiracy Theories From Inside Someone Else's Foil Hat Walking a mile in someone else's shoes, they say, is the best way to understand them. Last week, I donned a foil hat and took to Twitter. I wasn't out to understand conspiracy theorists – I was sarcastically mocking them. But now I do better understand how the fringes are drawn to conspiracy theories. 309. 3 Major Online Threats Proliferating With The Coronavirus By now, it should go without saying that the internet isn't the safest place in the world. It's an environment that's rife with threats of all kinds. 310. Instagram Launches Co-Watching As Part Of Its Campaign Against COVID-19 Instagram has just launched a co-scroll feature to help you survive the quarantine. According to Tech Crunch, it is officially known as Co-Watching; the feature lets friends (or followers) on a video chat go through posts related to a user’s activity. Co-Watching allegedly allows people to react to social media content in groups of two or more; this would mean that the pastime would no longer be a solo hobby. 311. Coronavirus Ushered in the Work-From-Home era, and It’s Here to Stay A work revolution has been a long time coming, but who would have thought it would take a pandemic to finally usher it in. 312. A Dummy Guide to the Post-Corona Workplace: Check Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself Illustration by Mat Voyce 313. 7 Virtual Conferences to Help You Grow Your Business During COVID-19 In recent times, we were able to witness a lot of big events canceled due to uncertainty. This led many business leaders and professionals to lose their networking opportunities. Networking is the key to build relationships with business leaders. 314. Why Did We Not Wait For The Official Statement on Quarantine? Denis Lagutenko - an entrepreneur, the founder of several projects in the fields of the Internet and affiliate marketing, as well as the owner of the manicure network WOW NAIL, one of the first who did not wait for the government guidance on quarantine and switched his companies to remote work before the official announcement. 315. Covid-19's Silver Lining for Digital Content Marketers The Coronavirus Pandemic is not an opportunity, I know. But I personally believe in looking for the "better" sides, even in the worst-case scenarios (Thanks in large part to The Alchemist Quotes, I guess.) 316. How COVID-19 Showed Us We Don't Need New Smartphones Every Single Year The year 2020 has started off quite roughly: the new COVID-19 virus, already dubbed as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, spread across the world quite rapidly, already infecting hundreds of thousands and killing tens of thousands of people. 317. The Survival Of Urban Areas Through millennia of plagues, wars, and natural disasters, cities have borne witness to and magnified human suffering and death. 318. How Engineering Managers Can Organize Remote Workflow It’s been two weeks since we took action and made working from home mandatory for all the team members. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our team members. We have a responsibility to support our communities through the health crisis caused by COVID-19. 319. How The Coronavirus Outbreak Is Affecting Our Mobile Society Credit: Shonagh Rae 320. Bitcoin Is Emerging As The Only Pandemic-Resistant Currency in Our Globalized Economy There is an old saying in trading circles that goes “buy the rumour and sell the news”. As rumours of impending lockdowns and travel bans spread in late February, uncertainty was sowed in international financial markets. 321. An In-Depth Look at Coronavirus, Bitcoin, & the 2008 Housing Bubble What do a McMansion buying spree, a pandemic, and a cryptocurrency have in common? It may be surprising but these three things have a lot of stuff in common 322. What Would Sigmund Freud Do? Advice on Remote Work and Marriage Counseling During The Pandemic If you’re thinking about leaving the corporate world and becoming a freelancer, have you considered how that shift might impact your relationship with your wife, husband, or partner? 323. How Australian Internet Usage Has Changed Through COVID-19 With Australia having taken the first steps out of lockdown, and COVID-19 is being more controlled domestically, the question now looms – will there be a return to normalcy, or are there things that will now have changed permanently? 324. How Can Hacker Noon's "COVID-20+" Rule Make The World A Better Place In 2021 Do you honestly believe that when the clock strikes midnight tonight, 2020 will be gone for good?! 325. We Surveyed 365 People To Assess The Current State of Remote Work in the US Most U.S. employees now work from home temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees say the top advantages of working remotely are no commute and a more flexible schedule, while the biggest challenges are lack of collaboration and frequent interruptions. 326. The Classroom of the Future? A Total Disruption of Education For a long time, I have believed that we need to disrupt education. 327. Solid PR Strategies through COVID-19 Crisis On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic. As of Wednesday, 118,000 people in 114 countries have contracted the virus and nearly 4,300 people have died. Now, more than ever, branding is crucial. So, how do you go about communicating your brand during a pandemic? 328. What Does the Future of Human Resources Look Like for Tech in a Post-COVID-19 Era? When COVID-19 reared its ugly head back in March, employers realized that they needed to brace for the worst. For many companies, human resources (HR) have been scrambling to put together plans to help their respective company weather the storm, providing mechanisms for\nemployees to work from home. 329. Lean Business Model: What Entrepreneurs Need To Do in Times of Crisis “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”- Margaret Mead 330. Blockchain Innovation to Revive the Tourism Industry in the Post-pandemic World The coronavirus pandemic affected most global industries and, probably, the tourism industry the most. One of the biggest hit was taken by airlines, with an estimate of 44% fall below 2019’s revenue Actually, in the US, “The impact on travel is six or seven times greater than the 9/11 attacks,” according to Roger Dow, president and CEO of the US Travel Association. Stepping into the post-pandemic days, the world is desperate for solutions that could revive the tourism industry. 331. Are Robots Effective During a Coronavirus Pandemic? We are at a time when we are not prepared with resources and planning to handle the pandemics like COVID-19. Just as humans are not ready to tackle the disease, robots alongside too are quite behind the abilities to combat the problem. 332. Is Giving Up Your Office the Right Thing to Do During COVID-19? The novel coronavirus. COVID-19. Remote working is the new norm, get used to it. Digitalization is the only way to keep the lights on. Looming economic recession. — Yeah, you might be familiar with these phrases already. We all are. But the big question that’s on every digital business owner’s mind right now is, “Should I vacate my office and save on the lease now that my employees are working remotely?” The short answer to this question is, “It depends.” Here’s why. 333. Post COVID-19: Are We Moving Into A Touchless World? Perhaps dating back to the beginning of humankind, we have reached out to touch someone. Not just one of the best advertising slogans of modern history, handshakes, hugs, and kisses are ways we touch someone to convey welcome, partnership, love, friendship, empathy, acceptance, and countless other emotions with acquaintances and loved ones. With the threat of virus transmissions now at the forefront of people’s minds, is there a place for the human touch in our future? 334. Four Tips For The Newly Minted Remote Student As the classroom of the future changes, the students also need to adapt. As educational institutes are looking at long Coronavirus closures with millions of kids out of school worldwide, they are scrambling to reimagine how they can educate their students. 335. How New Tech Will Help Avoid Delivery Delays This Holiday Season If every cloud has a silver lining, eCommerce has found one in COVID-19. Due to the fear over risks of infection, consumers, in general, are avoiding in-person shopping in brick-and-mortar stores and choosing to shop online instead. In the first eight months of 2020, online sales generated $497 billion in revenue. Adobe estimates that COVID-19 has lifted eCommerce sales by $107 billion since March. 336. Starting a SaaS Business During Covid: My 5 Year Journey In September 2020, I went all in working for myself. The COVID Pandemic and my cushy engineering manager job made it a hard decision. However, it wasn't one I made overnight. In fact, It took me five years to wrap my head around it. I can divide that time into three entrepreneurial seasons of my life. Each season taught me essential lessons that provided enough insight into changing the course of my career. 337. How to Use Data to Run More Effective Virtual Meetings One heavily discussed topic in the context of this current global crisis is running effective virtual meetings. We needed to adapt to remote work quickly. Engineering is different these days. The difference between work and home has become blurry. People have a hard time setting boundaries between work hours and home hours. 338. Bitcoin’s First Great Crisis Is Setting The Stage For A Digital-First New Normal The novel coronavirus might not be the world’s first pandemic or even the deadliest. But the virus has set the stage for a truly unprecedented time of global harmony. 339. Developing Post-COVID Recognition Culture in Organizations As Yash woke up from his alarm tone, he rushed to get his laptop and quickly wore a clean shirt and a tie before even freshening up. The daily sprint update meeting was about to start in a minute. He swiftly chose a quiet corner in the house and sat in front of the screen, ready to report to his manager. Followed by 6-8 hours of working on his project and simultaneously managing the household chores, he dozed off early to start the same cycle again tomorrow. 340. How to Practice Social Distancing Without Feeling Isolated Feelings of isolation and loneliness have spiked in the past few months with most people now stuck at home with the outbreak of COVID-19. However, even before the pandemic, Americans still felt this isolation and loneliness - more than half of American adults said that they felt alone, at least some of the time. All generations, from Gen Z and Millennials to Gen X and Baby Boomers still feel lonely. Working at home may be a culprit for loneliness - remote workers are more likely to feel lonely as compared to traditional workers. K-12 teachers are the least likely to feel lonely - but with millions of students being sent home and online school taking over, this may be changing. 341. The Innovation First-aid Kit for Burnt-out Teams Remote workers will be drained very soon — both cognitively & emotionally, if not helped by innovative approaches to collaboration. 342. Building Resilience in Geographically Distributed Teams Learn about the building blocks of resilient teams and how geographically distributed teams can help combat the times of unrest 343. 3 Ways We Can Use Geospatial Data To Fight Global Pandemics The Novel Corona Virus or the COVID-19 is wreaking havoc and it is not the first or last of such infectious diseases we have to face. In the recent past, we have also seen massive outbreaks of new infectious diseases like MERS, SARS, Zika Virus, Ebola Virus, H1N1 Swine Flu, Bird Flu, and many others. We currently also have different epidemics like Polio, Aids, Dengue, etc. in different parts of the world. 344. [Infographic] How Telehealth and Telemedicine are Hacking the Healthcare System Soon after COVID-19 hit the world, hospitals across the country started quickly filling up with new patients and forcing some of the long-term care patients out of hospitals. Most of those long-term care patients now can’t go to hospitals due to how vulnerable they are to getting COVID-19. In order to still receive the attention and care that they need, many have turned to telemedicine. Technologies like video conferencing, data monitoring, and smartphone apps that are used to help keep and eye on and treat patients have all seen usage start to spike. CareClix, a virtual health company which has over 20 million users, saw a 50% rise in usage in March alone and Zipnosis, another virtual health company, reported a 3,600% increase in virtual visits over the course of just 11 days in February. The idea of telehealth is not a new concept - as early as 1924, Radio New Magazine featured an illustration of a physician attending to his patient via video. In 1967, the University of Miami’s medical school worked with the local fire department to help set up a system where emergency patient info could be transferred remotely. 345. How to Use Mobile Phone During Pandemic Life is weird; it keeps changing the roles of the creatures and things that exist on the planet. The current corona pandemic situation that we all are going through has made many changes in our daily activities. 346. How the Internet Could Evolve to Fight Fake News During the Corona Pandemic The Problem 347. What to Consider When Building a Delivery App to Meet the Increased Demand From the Pandemic The outbreak and the onslaught of the COVID-19 has changed the landscape for many businesses. There have been a few staggering revelations that might sound threatening, but for a business optimist, they present lucrative opportunities for new business models. 348. 5 Tips to Successfully Transit to Remote Working during Coronavirus-and Beyond It has been four months since Coronavirus originated in China's\nWuhan and the outbreak continues to be on the headlines. On one hand, many employers are getting ready for the possible disruptions that Coronavirus would bring to their business in the long run, such as transportation issues, labor shortages, reduced working hours and low consumer traffic. 349. Empowered Contact Tracing Applications for Tackling Covid-19 Proliferation It goes without saying that China has had the first laugh when it comes to stemming the usurped growth of the covid-19 pandemic. 350. Best mobile solutions in the war against COVID-19 Humanity faced pandemics previously. One can recall the Spanish flu epidemic that took place a hundred years ago, or the Black Death, which killed half of Europe’s population in the Middle Ages. But what distinguishes the coronavirus pandemic? 351. Interviewing The Wild: John McAfee Talks With John McAfee, it’s hard to tell where the myth ends and reality begins. Nearly everyone recognizes the antivirus McAfee program rooted on many PCs that brought him his first fortune in the 90s; the subsequent details of McAfee’s life grow hazy, frenzied, unhinged. 352. 5 Small Businesses Give a Masterclass in Community During COVID-19 Connecting with your community is a vital part of building awareness, trust, and loyalty. While this is always challenging, COVID-19's socially distancing has made it harder than ever. However, some small businesses have taken customer connection—both digital and in-person—to the next level despite the struggles that a global pandemic brings. 353. Communications During COVID-19 and Other Disasters I started this blog post on disaster communications initially in response to the wildfires in Australia and earthquakes in Puerto Rico (seems a lifetime ago doesn't it?). But, of course, we're now also thinking about the COVID-19 global pandemic, which, like a disaster, is displacing people from their normal ways of operating. 354. Coronavirus, Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity: A Conversation with Dr. Arun Vishwanath As Chief Technologist for Avant Research Group in Buffalo, New York, and formerly as a professor at the University of Buffalo, Arun Vishnawath has spent his professional and academic career studying the “people problem” of cybersecurity. His current research focuses on improving individual, organizational, and national resilience to cyber attacks by focusing on the weakest links in cybersecurity — Internet users. 355. Can Digital Therapeutics Help in Times of Coronavirus Crisis? Medicine is taking a turn from physical to digital - by 2025, the digital therapeutics market is projected to hit $7.8 billion. The uses of digital therapeutics range wildly from alleviating symptoms of physiological and neurobehavioral symptoms to therapeutic interventions driven by software and tech to therapies to improve outcomes when combined with regular treatments. They also offer new options to those who have otherwise unmet needs, and can help reduce reliance on medication. Digital therapeutics can also be used in the treatment of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, central nervous, respiratory, and gastrointestinal problems. 356. On Not Doing Free Work for 'The Experience' + More with Melinda B. Lewis Melinda B. Lewis has been nominated for two Hacker Noon awards this year, and we're really excited to have her onboard. In this interview: saying no to working for free, millennial experiences of student loans, and digital detoxes. 357. How Recession May Impact The Tech Hiring As recession fears continue to mount, recruiters are preparing to face hiring conditions not experienced in over a decade. 358. Coronavirus – The Technology Sector is Running at 86% For tech industry as a whole, the level of activity in June was 86%, up from 75% at the start of May, and this after hitting a low of 50% at the start of April. 359. COVID-19: An Alarming but Ideal Time for Real Corporate Leadership Many leaders of corporations and entrepreneurs know that a leadership blog from their personal POV is a useful way to build a brand’s relationship with its audience. But in a time of crisis, having a leadership blog takes on a new level of importance -- one that you should consider. 360. Technology and the Pandemic How has technology and the pandemic combined to accelerate change 361. We're Saying Goodbye to Our Profits For the Next 60 days: Here's Why You’ve probably never heard about us. We’re lemon.io — a marketplace of vetted developers for startups. 362. IoT Can Help Control The COVID-19 Pandemic in 2021 The Internet of Things is a paradoxical technology: despite its simplicity, it can dramatically improve people’s daily lives and make businesses more profitable and less risky. Yet the majority of companies still hesitate when it comes to the implementation of IoT in business operations. 363. Working From Home & Cybersecurity in The Time of The Coronavirus The recent COVID-19 outbreak has taken the world to storm and demands for several instant changes both in the social and business world. Employees are now directed to work from home and here come some major issues. 364. COVID-19 “Build Your Own Opinion” Toolkit “Science is the father of knowledge, but opinion breeds ignorance.” — Hippocrates 365. Why the Gap Needs Kanye West Can Kanye West help the Gap dig itself out of deep hole? 366. The Great Lockdown 2020: Worst Recession Since the Great Depression? 367. How Realtors are Using Mobile Technology for Their Benefit Realtors are an imperative part of the real estate ecosystem. They are omnipresent when it comes to anything that is related to real estate and so they know every nook and corner of their neighborhood. They know the neighboring properties and their estimated values and everything that their buyers and sellers look for. 368. The Show Must Go On: Producing a Virtual Nonprofit Event Virtual events are nothing new. Yet COVID-19 has people scrapping travel itineraries and signing up for online sessions, workshops, and classes. Instead of a crowded expo floor, they'll be watching educational and informational sessions in their homes. 369. Technology for Cure: How Tech Leaders are Joining Hands to Stop Corona Outbreak? As the recent events in China, a coronavirus outbreak has led the entire world to stand on the cliff of a dangerous virus outbreak, governments around the world are coming up with counter-strategies. However, the solution to this critical situation lies in the hands of technology, as it plays a significant role in searching for the vaccine. 370. Work From Home 101 Last year I broke my meniscus and had surgery. As a result, I cried a lot and worked from home for 3 months. It’s safe to say that nothing about this lockdown has surprised me, not even the part of not being able to leave the house. When life gives you lemons, write a Medium article, right? This are a few things that a picked along the way, and had actually worked great for me. 371. The Lessons of Covid-19 for a Digital Decade As we struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are also learning some valuable lessons, and not only about how to handle an outbreak on this scale. We can also learn from the ‘success’ of the virus to build a new economic model that is robust enough to withstand another crisis, as well as creating a dynamic digital finance system to carry us through into the next decade and beyond. 372. The Sacred Illusion If you told me two months ago that today would be the first day of quarantine that I would digitally get pen to paper, two-months-ago-me would have been outraged at quarantine-me. With no competition for my attention, I assumed that every creative pursuit that I’d put off for lack of time would come bursting out of me in a personal Renaissance like Bob Dylan producing The Basement Tapes. If Shakespeare wrote King Lear during plague quarantine, surely I could do something during my quarantine. 373. How Covid-19 Has Affected Entrepreneurs Too We are aware of how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the labor market and is killing the middle class. However, here I want to talk about how it is also keeping entrepreneurs on their toes. They are as we speak planning for the ‘new normal’ with every update that comes their way. 374. Privacy In The Time of Coronavirus Asymbol of American prosperity was obliterated on September 11, 2001, along with more than 3,000 innocent American lives. It is a day (in the words of President Roosevelt after the attack on Pearl Harbor) that will live in infamy. 375. Guide on How To Eliminate COVID-19 News According to the American press institute, the purpose of news and journalism is to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their societies, and their governments. 376. How The Coronavirus is Impacting The Job Market and How to Hedge Your Bets It's currently coronavirus vs. the world, with cases popping up on nearly every continent. While the virus is having drastic effects on our daily habits, it also comes with a heavy impact on the job market. 377. In a Time of Crisis, Data Must Be Able to Defend Itself From hijacked routers to an attempted hack on the World Health Organization, our time of crisis shows that hackers are opportunists to the core. Health records, social security numbers, IP … everything is fair game, nothing sacred or immune. At least in the current online infrastructure. On a long enough timeline, the probability of a hack nears 100%. 378. Fight COVID-19 with a Free, Fully-Managed Cloud Database A few weeks ago MariaDB launched their new database-as-a-service (DBaaS), SkySQL, amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. While they also offered a $500 credit to get started, as of last week, they announced a program to offer their fully-managed analytics (columnar based storage) service for free to help fight COVID-19. 379. Will The Impact Of The Lockdown On Technological Advancement Be Positive Or Negative? As the years have progressed, there has been a big boost for technology and its capabilities. For many people, in one lifespan, they have seen significant changes in technology such as camera technology and the introduction of the internet. 380. Starting an Online Fitness Business As per the survey, the global fitness industry was valued near $100 billion in 2019 as more and more people were becoming more cautious about their health. Since physical activities are closely linked with well-being, in recent years strategies are being planned for improving the sedentary lifestyle. Fitness centers help in providing personalized training in which the trainers will invest their time in accomplishing fitness goals. 381. Future of Work Post-Pandemic: What Will Our Days Look Like? The predictions of post-COVID future paint all sorts of wild images, from empty and sterile offices to work-from-home utopias. Without any in-depth analysis, it’s clear none of those extremes will come true. However, what’s also clear is that there will be an impact. In fact, some changes are already in motion, so a good way to be prepared for them is to recognize the ones that matter. 382. Hacking Your Psyche To Prevent Isolation Fatigue Americans have been reporting increased feelings of depression, anxiety, loneliness, and even hopelessness at least once per week since the start of the COVID pandemic. In fact, at the end of April, 3 in 4 American adults expected a second wave of the virus and supported continued social distancing. 383. How Founders Can Adapt to the New Normal The ongoing pandemic has impacted not only our lives but also the global economy. COVID-19 will stay with us for months to come and it is unlikely that our world will ever look the same. This is the time to adapt. 384. Let Data Shed Some Light in the Midst of COVID-19 The burden the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has placed on the world is enormous. There’s a great thirst for information and clarity. So, we at Logz.io have decided to offer a Community COVID-19 Dashboard Project, so that everyone can better understand how the outbreak impacts the world and their region. We see that as a community effort. We invite the global community of engineers and data scientists to add data to this public dashboard that will cover not just the direct impact of the coronavirus on public health, but other aspects of society as well. We want to help everyone better understand the impact of COVID-19 anywhere around the world. 385. Not All The Companies Are The Same In the context of the coronavirus crisis, many companies began experiencing cash flow shortfalls. In order to avoid the liquidity problem, which eventually may turn into a solvency issue, businesses were forced to cut their operational costs. 386. We Looked Into Darknet's Covid-19 Vaccines Scams In the past month, we noticed that a dark net search for Covid-19 vaccines returns multiple pages of results, amounting to hundreds of advertisements. 387. Gaming Industry Having a Boom During Pandemic: Will It Last? No matter where you look, the coronavirus has done grievous damage. It has disrupted the lives of millions of people in every way imaginable. It has also upended the global economy in a manner not seen since the Great Depression. At the time of this writing, millions are out of work, and companies are cutting costs in an effort to survive the crisis. 388. Big Tech’s Coronavirus Response Paves a New Path for Anti-Misinformation Efforts Dealing with misinformation has always been, let’s say, a touchy subject for Big Tech. 389. Keeping Your Nonprofit's Systems Secure During the COVID-19 Pandemic As nonprofits transition to a remote workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes to the traditional IT systems at most organizations are afoot. Meetings have gone virtual, staff are using both work and personal devices, and nearly everyone is connecting to the Internet on their home Wi-Fi networks. Along with all this comes new security concerns that nonprofits must keep in mind to keep their systems safe. 390. 10 Non-Influencers redefining Influence. Opportunity: $1 Million USD Funding to fight COVID-19 Since my previous article about COVID Innovations, in which I highlighted 20 ordinary professionals and companies undertaking extraordinary actions to drive change to tackle this pandemic, new change makers have emerged on the horizon. Acting as role models worthy of our admiration and attention, more and more industry giants are taking the lead, including: 391. How to Track the Spread of a Global Pandemic Through a Graph Database (Based on a Real Case) Background 392. Digital Marketing Tips to Increase Customer Loyalty During a Recession How to make your brand shine out of competitors during a recession? How can customer loyalty help survive a crisis? How to gain the target audience's trust? How to ensure your business resilience to the new normal? These and other entrepreneur's urgent questions are briefly answered below. Let's take a look at the five simple yet actionable practices proven by my marketing experience that can help your business increase customer loyalty during the downturn. 393. Reputation Doesn’t Have Quarantine: How to Maintain Brand Health During a Pandemic The role of a PR specialists is to stay sober and level-headed. To me, a crisis is nothing but a crush test for business. I adopt new communication tactics, new strategies, and totally reinvent the processes. 394. Let's Watch Dogs Sniff Out COVID in Finland and Imagine Our Future Researchers are trying to test whether dogs can detect saliva samples from COVID-19-infected patients in a recent study. The results are positive. 395. If COVID-19 Isn't Stressing You Out, YouTube Could Be Are you worried about the health or livelihoods of you and your loved ones? It's important to remember that you're not alone. The CDC takes your stress seriously enough during the pandemic that they have published signs and guidelines for detecting and handling stress and anxiety. The CDC suggests to manage your own stress you consider taking the following steps: 396. Tracking H1N1pdm09, the Hantavirus, and G4 EA H1N1 w/ Data Mining After the start of this whole Covid19 pandemic, worries of other viruses have been making rounds. These worries have ranged from variations of the Hantavirus showing up in China, to newly reoccurring worries of H1N1 strains. While people aren't too worried about widespread animal to human and human to human transmission, the same was thought about in regards to Covid19. While it is less likely these viruses are worth a concern, their data at least to some regard is worth exploring. 397. On The (Failed) Digitization of Our Social Lives If you told me two months ago that today would be the first day of quarantine that I would digitally get pen to paper, two-months-ago-me would have been outraged at quarantine-me. With no competition for my attention, I assumed that every creative pursuit that I’d put off for lack of time would come bursting out of me in a personal Renaissance like Bob Dylan producing The Basement Tapes. If Shakespeare wrote King Lear during plague quarantine, surely I could do something during my quarantine. 398. Working At A Tech Company During A Global Pandemic I haven't worked from an office in about 4 months. The one time I stopped by at the end of March to pickup a testing device and a big monitor I met about 4 people out of ca. 70 in my department. The office is a ghost town, with tumbleweeds and all. We've all adjusted our lives significantly, we learned to cope as organization and as individuals. Now that we have somewhat adjusted and the memories of the before times are fading I think it's time to take inventory. How did we do? What did we learn? If we don't write it down now we won't remember. 399. Improving Outcomes while Protecting Privacy During COVID-19: Contact Tracing Apps In recent weeks my colleagues at CriticalBlue/Approov have been following the race to build contact tracing smartphone apps in the worldwide fight against COVID-19. Such apps are a powerful weapon in controlling the growth of infection by automating the scaling of the contact tracing process. 400. How to Process Pandemics Data from WHO.int This article and the repo referenced here is intended to help Data Scientists and data processing professionals to handle and manage data related to the COVID-19 disease outbreak. I hope this information helps researchers to find new ways of analysis to defeat the COVID-10 disease outbreak, as well as empower them to solve more complex math calc using less time. 401. 5 Tips To Make Work from Home Productive 2020 is a year of unprecedented things. COVID-19 (coronavirus) has already infected more than 2 million people worldwide and it is not slowing down. Because of the mandatory quarantine and social distancing, many people are working from home for the first time in their lives. 402. How Can I Be Productive When Working From Home? 21 Productivity Ideas When Working From Home 403. How Technology Companies Have Reinvented Their Business Models During Pandemic Times The primary misunderstanding about business innovation, which leads to inaction is believing that reinventing or innovating your business starts from technical implementations. 404. Disinfection Gateways: Could it Help Businesses Reopen? Reopening businesses after a public health crisis is a complex process that requires a consistent strategy to minimize all possible risks. Contrary to popular belief, it does not amount to disinfection and masks wearing and includes measures like monitoring and data analysis. The following article is an overview of disinfection tunnels and their implications for reopening businesses. 405. 60+ Ideas to Help Your Startup Survive the Coronavirus Recession Assess your current state 406. Aarogya Setu: How India’s Contact Tracing Tech Works? And How It Endangers Fundamental Rights Amid nation-wide lockdown, the Government of India released their contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu. 407. I Asked 100 People What They Learned From Lockdown: Here's What They Said I asked 100 people on reddit what fundamental lessons they learned as a result of quarantine, hopefully you can get some insight on how other people have been 408. 15 Quick And Effective Tips To Make Zoom Meetings More Secure The Verge reporter Casey Newton and investors Hunter Walk were hosting WFH Happy Hours, a popular daily public video call show on Zoom. Some crooks started screen sharing, showing inappropriate images to everyone in the meeting. 409. Business Survival Strategies for a Post-Pandemic World Today everybody talks and thinks about keeping up and surviving in a dynamically changing world. Changes have caught us on the hop, and social isolation is a new normal. But we can’t isolate ourselves from each other at all and forever. Humans are social and tribal beings. 410. The Real Impact of COVID-19 on Blockchain Payments Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are slowly making a transition from speculative investment instruments to payments. Special attention to payment habits and the financial life cycle as the COVID-19 pandemic leads to more calls for dematerialization of payments. 411. Comparative Study Of Best Time-Series Models For Pandemic Response With the effect of the pandemic increasing every day and casting a vehemently toxic influence in almost all parts of the world, it becomes important how can we contain the spread of the disease. In an effort to combat the disease every country has increased not only their testing facility but also the amount of medical help and emergency and quarantine centers. Here in this blog, we try to model Single-Step Time Series Prediction, using Deep Learning Models, on the basis of Medical Information available for different states of India. 412. Tech VS Human Capital: Chinese and Western Approaches to COVID-19 Countries around the world have taken different measures to slow down or stop the spread of the virus. While China, South Korea, and Taiwan quickly dove into AI-powered screening and tracking, western democracies took a more human-driven direction. Almost ten months after the WHO declared the pandemic a global emergency, has one approach proven better than the other? Thank you for checking out the 412 most read stories about Coronavirus on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo