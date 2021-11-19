4 Ways to Develop a Growth Mindset and Become a Better Leader

A growth mindset is an approach to life that welcomes mistakes while learning new skills. Great leaders prioritize developing a growth mindset because it is the secret ingredient to unshakable success. A fixed mindset is the belief that people are born with a set of qualities and traits that cannot be changed. People with growth mindsets avoid challenging themselves and take failures as hard hits to their esteem. The best indicator of success for a business is revealed in their ability to overcome challenges. The ability to keep going even through adversity is what top achievers do.