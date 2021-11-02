4 Tips & Tricks That Will Make Your ReactJS Code More Clear and Reliable

1. Replace Redux with React Query

As our application grows, it becomes more and more difficult to manage the state in our components, we can turn to a state management library like Redux.

If our application depends on data received from API, we often use Redux to fetch this server state and then update our application state.

This can be a challenging process; not only do you have to receive data, but you also need to deal with different states, depending on whether you have data or are in a load or error state.

React Query not only gives you more control over the ability to create HTTP requests and easily retrieve data in React applications with useful bindings, but it also enables us to seamlessly manage state across our application components, often without having to update manually. State.

You can do this with the useQuery hook, which takes an identifier for our query (in this case, since we're fetching user data, we'll call it 'user'), plus a function that uses it to fetch data is done.

import { useQuery } from React Query; export defaultFunctionimplementation() { const { isLoading, isError, data} = useQuery( "user" , () => fetch( "https://randomuser.me/api" ). then ( ( resolution ) => res.json()) ); if (isLoading) returns "Loading..." ; if (isError) returns "error!" ; const user = data. result [ 0 ]; return user.email; }

As you can see, React Query takes care of handling these various instances that can happen when we get our data. We no longer need to manage these instances ourselves, we can just destroy them with the functions returned from the use Query .

2. Make React Context Simple with Custom Hooks

React Context is a great way to pass data through our component tree. It allows us to pass data to any component without using properties.

To consume the context in the React Function component, we use the UseContext.

However, there is a slight disadvantage in doing so. In each component we want to consume the data passed in the context, we have to import both the generated context object and React to grab the usage.

Instead of writing multiple import statements each time we want to read from context, we can simply create a custom React hook.

import react from "react" ; const UserContext = React.createContext(), function userProvider ( {children} ) { const user = { name : "red" }; return < UserContext.Provider value = {user} > {children} </ UserContext.Provider > ; } user() function { const context = React.useContext(UserContext); if (context === undefined) { throwing a new Error("useUser is not under UserProvider"); } return context } export defaultFunctionimplementation() { Return ( <user provider> <main /> </username } main work() { const user = UserUser(), return <h1> {user.name} </h1>; //displays "red" }

3. Manage context providers in a custom component

In almost any React application you build, you will need multiple context providers.

We need context providers not only for the React context we create but also from third-party libraries that depend on it (such as React Query) so that you can access your tools to the components you need.

Once you've been working on your React project for a while, it will look like this:

ReactDOM.render( < provider3 > <2 save> <provider1> <application /> </provider1> </provider2> </ provider3 > , root element );

What can we do about this mess?

Instead of putting all our context providers in an App.js file or index.js file, we can create a component called Context Providers.

4. Easy Scrolling Props Using Object Propagation Operators

When it comes to working with components, we usually pass data with the help of props. We create a property name and set it equal to its proper value.

However, if we have too many properties to pass to a component, do we need to list them all separately?

A really simple way to pass all the props we like without having to type in all the prop names and their associated values ​​is to use the {...props} pattern.

This involves putting all prop data into an object and publishing all those properties individually to the component we want to pass it to:

export defaultFunctionimplementation() { const data = { Title : "My Wonderful App" , Greeting : "Hello!" handjob ShowButton: True } ; return < header { ... data } /> ; }

