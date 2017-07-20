4 techniques for responsive font sizing with SCSS

Site Color
Before reading on, you need to know what these things are:
.title {
font-size: 25px;
@media (min-width: 800px) {
font-size: 30px;
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
font-size: 40px;
}
}
// And continue doing this for every element
Cons:
- A lot of work/code/testing
- Hard to keep relation between all font-sizes (Titles may become too small to make a difference in size in relation to the text)
Pros:
+ Perfect control over every font-size for every screen-width
2.1 Responsive REM-unit rescaling
html {
font-size: 12px;
@media (min-width: 800px) {
font-size: 14px;
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
font-size: 16px;
}
}
.title {
font-size: 1.5rem;
}
.body {
font-size: 1rem;
}
// And continue working with rem-font-sizes
2.2 Fluid REM-unit rescaling
html {
font-size: 16px;
// Magic:
@media (max-width: 1000px) {
font-size: calc(12px + .4vw);
}
}
.title {
font-size: 1.5rem;
}
.body {
font-size: 1rem;
}
// And continue working with rem-font-sizes
Cons:
- People tend to think in
px, not in
rem-units, you can however work with a mixin to convert
px to
rem.
- (Limitted) testing needed to check if the font is scaled correctly
- There is a linear relation between the font-sizes and this can be problematic on small screens, body-text may become to small or titles won’t be scaled small enough.
Pros:
+ Very fast to implement
+ Fluid font-sizes are so impressive, developers will keep resizing their screen all day while listening to Louis Armstrong’s What A Wonderful World
Shamelessly stolen from https://codepen.io/dbox/pen/meaMba (Sorry Daniel Box)
@import 'path/to/fluid-type-mixin';
.title {
@include fluid-type(28px, 52px);
}
.body {
@include fluid-type(14px, 20px);
}
This generates this css:
.title {
font-size: calc(28px + 24 * ( (100vw - 420px) / 480));
}
@media screen and (max-width: 420px) {
.title {
font-size: 28px;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 900px) {
.title {
font-size: 52px;
}
}
.body {
font-size: calc(14px + 6 * ( (100vw - 420px) / 480));
}
@media screen and (max-width: 420px) {
.body{
font-size: 14px;
}
}
@media screen and (min-width: 900px) {
.body{
font-size: 20px;
}
}
Cons:
- The developer must pass a minimum and a maximum for evey font sizes to the mixin.
- Hard to know the font-sizes at some point between the lower- and upper-range
Pros:
+ Straightfoward and easy to use
Shamelessly referring to a mixin I made myself: https://github.com/twbs/rfs
@import "~rfs/scss";
p {
@include rfs(20);
}
h1 {
@include rfs(64);
}
This generates this css:
p {
font-size: 1.25rem;
}
h1 {
font-size: 4rem;
}
@media (max-width: 1200px) {
h1 {
font-size: calc(1.525rem + 3.3vw);
}
}
Cons:
Pros:
font-size mixin (or
responsive-font-size property for PostCSS) instead of the
font-size property
Download RFS on github or install with npm.