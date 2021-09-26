4 Reasons Why You Should Join Clubhouse

The clubhouse is a social network that only has audio content. There is no feed there, no photo, and not even many functions. There are no likes, shares, comments, or photos (except for the profile). The focus is on content. Clubhouse gives us the feeling of being close to whoever is speaking. It also gives you the chance to talk to people you admire or have a chance to add content to the conversation.

Remember the radio that was 'replaced' by the podcast? So, it's more or less that, but with a greater sense of proximity to the speaker and, of course, more technology, after all, we're talking about a social network. Recently Clubhouse signs a deal with Ted.

Here are four reasons why you should participate in the Clubhouse.

Reason #1: Simple, straightforward, and focused on content!

Here, we can explore the benefit of simplicity further. There is no feed there, no photo, and not even many functions. The focus is on content. That is, you walk into a room, listen to the content, and sometimes have the opportunity to participate.

Reason #2: No judgments!

Most people are extremely visual. And, come to think of it, how many times have you missed what someone was saying because of your appearance? Or, on the other hand, we can follow people just for their looks. Well, at the Clubhouse that doesn't happen. On the new social network, delivery is 100% content. In other words, you will follow whoever has something to tell and/or teach.

Reason #3: No metrics, no ego.

Here there are no likes, shares, comments, or photos (except for the profile). The whole issue we've discussed for a while about the feeling of anxiety and comparison generated by social media doesn't happen in the Clubhouse. This way, people are also freer and safer to say what they want, without having that concern about their physical appearance or whether the content will engage.

Reason #4: Opportunity to talk to people you admire

As mentioned before, the Clubhouse gives us the feeling of being close to whoever is speaking. And maybe it's not just the feeling. Here you can enter a room and get to talk to that person you always wanted. Not to mention that if you add some content to the conversation it can generate several opportunities for you.

