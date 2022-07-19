4 Gold-Backed Tokens to Fight Crypto Volatility

Inflation is rapidly rising and affecting all financial sectors. In the crypto market, this factor plus severe FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) creates extreme volatility keeping many investors at bay. In these dire economic times, the demand for reliable assets with negligible price fluctuations is at its highest. Fortunately, the solution could come from gold-backed tokens.

Unlike most cryptocurrencies, gold-backed tokens peg their value to the real-world cost of gold. The universally accepted precious metal is famous for its stability. Moreover, it usually thrives when inflation dominates the markets since many investors pour their capital into its centuries-old reliability.

Thanks to gold-pegged assets, crypto investors may fight the market’s volatility. Below are four gold-backed tokens that could help you do the same.

1. The AABB Gold Token

AABB Gold Token (AABBG) is the gold-backed token of Asia Broadband, Inc (OTC: AABB), a company specializing in the manufacture, supply, and sale of numerous metals. The ERC-20 token provides a stable asset for investors to fight the currently extreme market volatility.

Asia Broadband has over $100 million in assets and backs each of the $5.4 million AABBG tokens with real gold. On average, the company sold 485,932 AABBG tokens for $5.6 a piece in 2021. In fact, it saw over $1 million worth of tokens sold within the first two weeks following its launch.

AABBG stands out as a fundamental element in the crypto ecosystem Asia Broadband is currently expanding. The company has already launched a crypto AABB Wallet, the AABB Exchange, and the PayAABB Payment Gateway. These products aim to accommodate AABBG token holders with every service they need in an increasingly competitive environment. Most importantly, they allow users to quickly trade and safely store their assets.

2. Tether Gold (XAUT)

XAUT is a gold-backed cryptocurrency from one of the oldest industry projects, Tether. The company launched USDT in 2014, the first and best-known stablecoin in the market. Moreover, the fiat-backed token brought a bit of stability to the first years of the crypto space. Most importantly, it opened the doors to a new class of assets, crypto tokens pegged to real-world assets.

In January 2020, Tether expanded its portfolio by launching XAUT, a token it backs with real gold. In fact, each XAUT token corresponds to one troy ounce of gold from a London Good Delivery bar. The company allows holders to retrieve the actual gold anywhere in Switzerland. Alternatively, they can trade it for cash before withdrawing the corresponding amount to their accounts.

XAUT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network and a TRC-20 token on the Tron Blockchain. It allows on-chain transfers between Tether wallets and holders to invest in ETFs. Furthermore, every XAUT purchase comes with a unique serial number, purity, and weight representing a piece of actual gold in storage.

3. Paxos Gold (PAXG)

Paxos Gold is another gold-backed token that investors can use to fight crypto volatility. This asset comes from Paxos, the company behind itBit, a prestigious Singapore-based crypto exchange. Unlike other gold-backed cryptocurrencies, PAXG's legal custodian is a trusted charter issued by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

PAXG launched as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network in 2019. It has a minimum purchase limit of $20 or 0.01 PAXG, and Paxos does not charge any custody fees. Most importantly, a safely-stored, fine troy ounce of gold backs every token at a ratio of 1:1.

Investors can rely on PAXG for short or long-term investments in times of inflation, volatility, and economic crisis. Since its price is pegged to the actual value of gold, the PAXG token experiences only small cost fluctuations. Above all, it allows people to trade, transfer, and store gold, even if they never get to touch or see the precious metal they own.

4. DigixGlobal (DGX)

DigixGlobal is the name of a gold-backed token and its parent company, a Singapore-based enterprise. Each DGX token is pegged to the real-world value of gold, with 1 ounce of precious metal backing every token. The company securely stores the gold in select locations in Singapore and Canada.

DigixGlobal was founded in Singapore in 2014 and developed into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Its goal is to become an industry leader in tokenizing physical assets. To this end, it provides the API infrastructure necessary for other projects to create real-world asset-backed tokens on the blockchain.

DGX is the company's primary asset, with a market capitalization of $781,746 and a circulating supply of over 54,000 tokens at the time of writing. The issuer charges holders a 1% fee per exchange but assumes the shipping fee. According to its representatives, DigixGlobal sources its gold from LBMA-approved refiners. The company uses third-party auditing from Bureau Veritas to ensure the project's security. Also, it enables users to publicly verify an asset’s existence via its Proof-of-Provenance (PoP) protocol.

These are four gold-backed tokens that should help investors overcome crypto volatility. During a period of intense uncertainty in the market, these assets provide the means to expand a portfolio’s worth and versatility.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article constitutes professional investment advice. Please do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

