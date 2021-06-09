4 Effective Email Marketing Strategies for 2021

Email marketing is one of the most powerful tools for attracting and retaining customers to your website. But with the growing popularity of social media, many marketers think that email marketing is no longer as effective as it was a decade ago.

The truth, however, is that email marketing never lost its effectiveness. On the contrary, it still has the potential to draw 4400% ROI for your business. There are several reasons why it remains the best way to attract, retain and convert your audience.

Firstly, unlike any other social media platform, everyone uses email. According to sources, in the U.S alone, 90% of people over the age of 15 used email in 2017. Besides, your email reaches 85% of the people you send it to and has a much better engagement rate. The overall engagement rate on social media is 0.58%. On the other hand, email has an open rate of 22.86% across industries.

And, of course, it’s way more personal than any other means of communication. It gives you the chance to have a one-on-one conversation with your reader. As a result, the message you want to convey gets delivered more efficiently.

This shows why email marketing should be your top priority when it comes to marketing your business. But you can’t just do it just for the sake of doing it. It has to be effective enough to offer results.

So, here are 4 powerful email marketing strategies you can use that offer great results. Let’s check out what they are.

1. Build a Strong List

If you really want your email marketing efforts to be successful, focus on building a strong email list even before your website goes live. Many marketers think that your list-building strategy isn’t possible without having your business website ready. But you can actually do it right after you buy your domain name.

All you have to do is create a coming soon page for your domain name. Drop a hit of what’s coming up and add a countdown timer to tell your audience when you’re going live. Make it good enough to generate excitement amongst your audience.

Now add a CTA with the promise to notify your visitors when you go live if they submit their email addresses. Go ahead and promote the page on social media to create a buzz and attract more engagement. You’ll have a long email list by the time your website is ready.

But don’t stop your list-building endeavors there. You should continue using other interesting ways to continue growing your list. For example, you can run a giveaway for your audience once your website is ready.

Giveaways are always fun. People love it because it gives them a chance to win a gift. And who doesn’t love gifts? To convert your visitors to leads, ask them to submit their email addresses to participate in the giveaway. They’ll never mind doing that in exchange for a gift. So your list will only grow longer by the day your giveaway ends.

2. Personalize your Emails

Many marketers have wrongly interpreted this tip over and over again. Personalizing your emails isn’t only about adding a personal name to the email. Of course, you can do that too, but instead of having a positive impact on your marketing efforts, it might actually affect it negatively.

With the increasing cybersecurity concerns, seeing their name on an email can only make your readers more apprehensive and create suspicion against you. As a result, they might unsubscribe you for good.

Email marketing is about building relationships. So it’s important that your readers trust you. One way of gaining this trust is focusing on other forms of personalization techniques that will not just build trust but also make the email more beneficial for your readers.

For example, you can try suggesting them products or services based on their shopping history. Such efforts can offer positive results by converting the reader almost 98% of the time. It’s a good way of building trust and making your readers believe that you truly care about their needs and problems and want to solve them.

3. Know the Best Time to Send Your Emails

The time when you send your emails can have a lot to do with how successful your email marketing efforts are. Most marketers use email marketing to boost their conversions. But in doing so, they tend to forget that, to convert your readers, you first have to make them read your messages. So it’s important to work on boosting your open rates before you even think about increasing your conversion rate.

A good way to do that is to figure out the best time when people open their emails. Just like you, there are hundreds of other marketers who might be sending out their emails at the same time as you do. This increases the possibility of inbox crowding.

If that happens, there’s a fair chance for your email to get lost amongst the hundred others. So pick a time when your users receive a lesser number of emails. Ideally, 8 pm -12 am happens to be the best time for sending out your email newsletters. It’s the time when not many marketers send out emails to their readers. Thus, there are fewer emails in the reader’s inbox. As a result, the possibility of your emails getting noticed and clicked upon increases to a great extent. And if your email is convincing enough, you might as well convert your readers right away.

4. Scrub your Email List

It’s as important for you to regularly scrub your email list as it is for you to build a strong one. There’s no point sending out your emails to people who are genuinely not interested in your business. By doing that, you are only going to be disappointed with the results, no matter how hard you try. That’s where email list scrubbing comes into play.

By maintaining a clean email list, you can ensure that your list is relevant. This means that more people will open your emails and consider your offers. Also, since your business is relevant for them, they won’t mark you as spam either. It’s a great way to get great results from your email marketing campaign.

Final Thoughts

These are some of the tips that can massively improve the results you get from your marketing efforts. But email marketing is something that you can continue to learn and get better at. So don’t hesitate to try out new tips and tricks to boost your conversions. Just make sure to split test your experiments before sending them out, and you’re good to go.

